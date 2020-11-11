Hot Shot's Secret Donates $10,000 to Waypoint Vets Utah Canyoneering Adventure

Company covers expenses to help unite and empower veterans through outdoor activities.

November 11, 2020
Left to Right: Sarah Lee (Army, Founder of Waypoint Vets), Jonathan Parrish (Air Force), Kevin Blanchard (Marines), Chris Myers (Air Force), Van Booth (Army), Marisa OlGrady-Kessner, Jolene Raciborski (Army), Daniel Smith (Army), Joe Makouske (Marines), and Jonathan Zambella (Marines, Owner of Zion Guru).
Left to Right: Sarah Lee (Army, Founder of Waypoint Vets), Jonathan Parrish (Air Force), Kevin Blanchard (Marines), Chris Myers (Air Force), Van Booth (Army), Marisa OlGrady-Kessner, Jolene Raciborski (Army), Daniel Smith (Army), Joe Makouske (Marines), and Jonathan Zambella (Marines, Owner of Zion Guru).
Charles Kessner Media LLC

Hot Shot's Secret president Chris Gabrelcik met with Army veteran Sarah Lee, who last year not only bicycled across America meeting with veteran groups along the way to raise awareness for the overwhelmingly high suicide rate of Army veterans but was inspired to form her 501 (c) (3) non-profit Waypoint Vets, an organization designed to unite and empower veterans through activities and adventure. The cost is covered for veterans who participate. Waypoint Vets plans the adventures and takes care of the travel, meals, lodging, and most gear, and organizes a variety of activities to accommodate a wide range of fitness levels.

Gabrelcik was captivated by Lee's passion and the goals of her non-profit and donated $10,000 to cover the cost for the first Canyoneering adventure held in late October that allowed nine vets to participate in this inaugural trip.

During their recent meeting,  Gabrelcik and Lee had an intense discussion of what can be done about veteran and human issues, and what her plans were to curb the suicide rate and the divisiveness among the Veteran Community. Lee said, “At the end of the meeting, he stuck a post-it note on my 501(c)(3) that simply read, "Fix It." with his personal cell phone. Mr. Gabrelcik committed to supporting Waypoint Vets in that moment, and then followed through to make our first adventure possible.”

Lee said of her first outing, "The canyoneering adventure was better than I ever imagined possible. We took veterans from three military branches and six states on a five-day Utah wilderness adventure. Our very first rappel into the canyon was 200 freaking feet! Watching these veterans bond and push each other and themselves was beautiful and powerful. It was exactly what I'd hoped and envisioned for Waypoint Vets, and now the vision has officially become a reality. I cannot thank Hot Shot's Secret enough for their support and allowing my first Waypoint adventure to be even more than I envisioned."

Lee further elaborated on what exactly created the inspiration to form Waypoint Vets by sharing: “Throughout my 4,000-mile cycling journey across the United States, I was gifted three truths. Veterans will never stop being mentally and physically capable of great things, America is not as divided as we may think, and we must Honor the Sacrifice of our Fallen by Living and Giving. The healing and clarity I received while immersed in our nation saved my life, and I am adamant about making a real difference for my fellow Veterans going forward. Facilitating opportunities for peace, camaraderie, and adventure is our focus.”

Lee is extremely grateful to Gabrelcik and Hot Shot's Secret for making her very first Veteran Adventure possible. When looking to the future, she added, “Next year, Waypoint Vets will be going from one National Adventure to five; to include Canyoneering near Zion, UT, Storm Chasing in the Midwest, a Kayaking / Mountaineering Excursion at Lake Powell, AZ, a Women Veteran's Retreat in Destin, FL, and Cycling the Summit of Monarch Pass in the Rocky Mountains. This is only the beginning."

For more information about Waypoint Vets’ mission click here.

Related
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
September 10, 2020
Suicide Prevention in the Workplace
September 4, 2020
Suicide Article Photo
Suicide Prevention: Lifesaving Tips for Construction Workers
September 27, 2019
Recommended
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
United Rentals 3
United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment
Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19.
November 3, 2020
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance, increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
September 2, 2020
Latest
Honda Gcv200 And Gcv170 Pressure Washer Engines Hero Shot Pair
Honda Engines New GC Series Models for Pressure Washers
Honda Engines is launching two, all-new GC Series engines designed specifically to increase the performance of pressure washers, enhancing the user experience and making jobs easier.
October 27, 2020
Img 1612
Eliminate Downtime Movement to Create Data Sharing Blueprint for Construction Industry
Phase two of the movement will drive creation of the construction industry’s first blueprint for data sharing to create value and clarity across the supply chain.
October 21, 2020
Properly maintaining an excavator-mounted mulching attachment ensures it can perform at its best and avoids downtime.
How to Maintain Excavator-mounted Mobile Mulchers
Planning preventive maintenance for excavator-mounted mulcher attachments can eliminate potential downtime and allow you to better budget your maintenance costs.
October 20, 2020
Hot Shot's Secret Green Fleet Oil
Hot Shot’s Secret 10W-30 Green Diamond Fleet Diesel Engine Oil
Formulated for use in diesel-powered vehicles that experience extreme temperatures, heavy loads, stop and go operations or high airborne particulates.
October 13, 2020
Western Global Fcp1800 Studio
Western Global FUELCUBE FCP1800 Fuel Tank
The stackable 1,800-gal. tank features double-walled, 110% containment and internal baffles.
October 13, 2020
Miller Remote Technologies Bobcat 260 Efi Remote Start Stop
Miller Remote Solutions for Engine Drives
Remote Start/Stop on Bobcat welder/generators and Remote Output Panel Kit for Miller engine drives reduce exposure to potential jobsite hazards.
October 13, 2020
Graco G Mini Compact Automatic Lubrication Pump
Graco G-Mini Compact Automatic Lubrication Pump
Small footprint fits more types of machines in several applications including off-road equipment.
October 13, 2020
Petro Canada Environ Mv R46 Eng
Petro-Canada ENVIRON MV R Hydraulic Fluid
Fluid offers premium protection while being readily biodegradable.
October 12, 2020
Milwaukee Tool 2960 B
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Mid-Torque, Cordless Impact Wrenches
POWERSTATE brushless motor generates the torque and speed needed to remove large bolts or lug nuts.
October 12, 2020
Femco Non Drip Press Release 1 0
Femco Non-Drip System
Series of drain plugs and clickers specifically created to rapidly drain and refill oil from vehicles or machines without leaving any residue.
October 12, 2020
American Eagle Multi Tank Fuel Trailer
American Eagle Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer
October 12, 2020
Mattracks Z Xt Series Trck Conversions
Mattracks zXT Series Track Conversions Offer Enhanced Clearance for UTVs
October 8, 2020
Kubota Hydraulic Thumb Kit for Excavators
Sponsored
Kubota Hydraulic Thumb Kit for Excavators
Kubota’s hydraulic thumb attachment greatly enhances the versatility of your Kubota excavator. It is excellent for manipulating, handling or loading irregular-shaped objects, debris, rocks and can even pick up items such as logs.
October 1, 2020
Epa Logo
EPA to Award Over $2.23M for Clean Diesel Projects in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri
Nine organizations have been selected to receive over $2.23 million from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) National Grants Program funding.
October 5, 2020
Volvo Quick Fit
Volvo Boosts Customer Uptime with QuickFit Engine Assurance Program
The program bundles a rapid oil change system with a zero-spill guarantee and eight years/12,000 machine-hour engine coverage.
October 2, 2020
Offline analog systems make it easy to miss or delay preventive maintenance. Equipment maintenance software, in contrast, brings automation to the process.
How to Cut Costs, Breakdowns and Downtime by Automating Preventive Maintenance
Construction equipment maintenance software enables transition to a more automated, systematic approach to keep uptime high and costs low.
September 30, 2020
02 Maintenance 600x400 100
Take a Break for Scheduled Maintenace
Follow these four steps to put a plan in place for regular scheduled maintenance breaks.
September 11, 2020
Virtual Booth Fb
Kohler Virtual Booth
A new way to build business-critical relationships from Kohler
September 21, 2020
Excavator Getty Images 693248242 Excavator
Avoid Common Mistakes That Drag Down Hydraulic Performance
Hydraulic systems depend on proper lubrication to perform their tasks reliably.
September 16, 2020
Generator 1 5d37646f646fd
10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites
These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment.
September 15, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f5bbffdf1321
[THE TRACK] Importance of Inspection to Avoid Costly Undercarriage Repair and Rebuild
An undercarriage inspection is crucial when searching for a used dozer. RDO Equipment's Dennis Howard and Jake Mast walk and talk through a dozer undercarriage inspection to show just what it can reveal.
September 11, 2020
Operation Controls 5a0c9c25d0901
Friday Flashback: Top 5 Construction Equipment Articles From the Archives
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 11, 2020
Excavator Freeditigalphotos
How to Verify Your System is Clean After an Oil Flush
Several options are available to verify system cleanliness after a system flush, and this article explores nine of those options.
September 9, 2020
Steel undercarriage is expensive to replace. Maximizing its useful life will have a major impact on operating costs of the machine.
Operators Drive Steel Track Undercarriage Costs
Your equipment operators are in the driver’s seat when it comes to controlling steel track machine operating costs.
September 3, 2020