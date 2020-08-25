Fecon Adds Two VPs to Leadership Team

Fecon announces the hiring of new personnel including Robert Soehner as VP of Operations, and Mike Kucharski as VP of Dealer Development, both new positions within the company.

Soehner has served in a variety of continuous improvement and leadership roles including positions of increasing responsibility at GE, Henny Penny, Harmon, and most recently as VP of Operations at Skillcraft. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and an MBA from Xavier University. As VP of Operations, he will lead the purchasing, quality and manufacturing teams. He strives to implement tools for continuous improvement and “continue to develop a respectful, collaborative culture.”

Kucharski, who has extensive experience in dealer development, has spent the past 16 years with Caterpillar or its dealers, most recently working on the post purchase experience for Caterpillar. He holds a BS in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University. In addition to his responsibilities for establishing, training and growing the dealer network, Kucharski is also responsible for all Marketing activities including internal and external communications, trade shows, advertising, e-commerce, website and digital solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome Rob and Mike to the Fecon team,” said CEO Bob Dieckman. “Their extensive industry experience and positive attitudes will be assets as we strive to grow the company through enhanced customer experiences. Our goal is continuous improvement in all areas of the company, including dealer development and operations, and these two are well suited to lead that task.”