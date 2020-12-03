Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Certifies Martin Equipment of Illinois

Martin Equipment of Illinois Inc., a multi-location John Deere dealership specializing in heavy construction and forestry equipment, has announced its newest era of leadership. The fourth-generation, family-owned company has secured certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council (GLWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“My great-grandfather started our business relationship with John Deere in 1926,” says DeLene Martin Bane, president. “As the fourth generation, I was humbled to take the reins and continue our family’s legacy of legendary customer support. The construction industry is heavily male dominated, and I am proud to be one of the few women business owners.

"This certification allows us to be an approved woman-owned business for companies committed to supplier diversity. Even more importantly, I hope it demonstrates to my daughter and all young women that the only limits that exist are the ones we put on ourselves.”

WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the GLWBC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and onsite inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.