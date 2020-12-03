Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Certifies Martin Equipment of Illinois

The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

December 3, 2020
Peru 1
Martin Equipment of Illinois, Inc.

Martin Equipment of Illinois Inc., a multi-location John Deere dealership specializing in heavy construction and forestry equipment, has announced its newest era of leadership. The fourth-generation, family-owned company has secured certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council (GLWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“My great-grandfather started our business relationship with John Deere in 1926,” says DeLene Martin Bane, president. “As the fourth generation, I was humbled to take the reins and continue our family’s legacy of legendary customer support. The construction industry is heavily male dominated, and I am proud to be one of the few women business owners.

"This certification allows us to be an approved woman-owned business for companies committed to supplier diversity. Even more importantly, I hope it demonstrates to my daughter and all young women that the only limits that exist are the ones we put on ourselves.”

WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the GLWBC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and onsite inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

Related
Pexels Thisisengineering 3862371 (1)
Explore the Opportunity to Hire Women
August 12, 2020
Women represent a huge segment of workers that are largely untapped for careers in construction. Since 84% of construction companies report not being able to find enough laborers for the work they have in their pipeline, we need to work together to encourage women to try these careers, not deter them with the usual stigmas.
A How-to Guide for Recruiting Women to Construction Careers
March 2, 2020
Adult Braided Hair Cell Phone 209719
Report Highlights How to Bring More Women into the Transportation Workforce
February 18, 2019
Constructech Women In Construction 2017
38 Women Honored as 2017 Constructech Magazine Women in Construction
August 25, 2017
Recommended
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 9 17 18 Am
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds
These noise cancelling, OSHA-compliant bluetooth hearing protectors are a great option for the noisy construction jobsite.
December 3, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
The contractor’s 15-minute guide to business profitability.
Sponsored
The contractor’s 15-minute guide to business profitability.
Brad Humphrey and the team discuss all things related to the jobsite and running a successful business. Tune in for a new episode every other Wednesday.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Cat 657 Wheel Tractor Scraper, Photo From High Perspective
Caterpillar 657 Wheel Tractor-Scraper
New model has a rated load of 52 tons and boasts a 7% increase in fuel efficiency over the 657G WTS.
December 3, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability
ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30 percent.
December 3, 2020
United Rentals Cl 250 Clarifier
United Rentals Develops Mobile Water Treatment Solution
United Rentals introduces the CL-250 Clarifier, a mobile water treatment solution to provide effective and efficient solids removal for multiple applications.
December 3, 2020
Kinshofer Tc10 D Tiltcoupler With D Lock Tilted 90deg
Kinshofer Tilt Couplers
This line of tilt couplers with cylinder-less rotary actuators is suited for excavators with an operating weight 1.5 to 23 tons.
December 3, 2020
HT Thumbs
Bobcat Large Excavator Thumbs
HT Thumbs (main pin) and Pro-Link Thumbs are paired specifically with the E145 and E165 large excavators.
December 2, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Danfoss Editron Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
Danfoss Editron Develops Fully Electric Wheel Loader System
System is designed to provide high performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum.
December 2, 2020
Oil Freedigitalphotos
A Single Oil Solution for Light-duty Equipment
Equipment size, type and application are important but not the only considerations in deciding whether to use a TO-4 oil versus an FDAO.
December 2, 2020
Bobcat Large Attachments Hydraulic Quick Coupler
Bobcat Hydraulic Quick Coupler
Coupler can be paired specifically with the E145 and E165 large excavators to easily switch out attachments.
December 1, 2020
Kinshofer Cmx Coupler Gb10 Bucket Thumb Combo
Kinshofer Coupler-Bucket-Thumb
3-in-1 combination includes an X-Lock coupler, general bucket and thumb attachment as a set.
December 1, 2020
New Load Image As At Nov 2020
IPAF Announces ‘Load and Unload Course’ Update
The latest analysis of potential and actual accidents, gathered by IPAF, highlights that most accidents occur during the loading and unloading process of MEWPs, requiring an update to the ‘Load and Unload Course.’
December 1, 2020
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
October 1, 2020
Preservation Of Affordable Housing
Construction and the Pandemic from an Affordable Housing Provider's Perspective
Preservation of Affordable Housing shares how it has adapted its construction and renovation projects to protect workers and the public during COVID-19.
December 1, 2020
Blue Def Platinum Product
Old World Industries Introduces BlueDEF PLATINUM
BlueDEF PLATINUM is designed to significantly reduce harmful deposits in the selective catalytic reduction system.
December 1, 2020
Pr Doosan Leica Semi Auto Image
Leica-ready Machine Control Kit Available for Factory Fit on Doosan Excavator
Leica-ready machine control kit is available for factory fitting of the DX255LC-5 excavator via Doosan Smart Solutions.
December 1, 2020
02 Undercarriage 600x400
Take Care of Your Undercarriage, and It’ll Take Care of You
Critical advice on the points that matter most for minimizing dozer track cost in selection, operation and maintenance
November 16, 2020
Building nearly 1000 units to date, Factory_OS creates multifamily housing using off-site factory construction that delivers high-quality housing faster and at lower costs. The Mayfair is one example, built in El Cerrito, Calif., with 156 units at a rapid transit system station.
Factory_OS Raises $55 Million to Advance Modular Construction to Help Solve Housing Crises
Factory_OS announced that it has raised $55 Million in Series B funding to further advance industrialized construction, market expansion, and technology and policy innovation to make building multifamily housing safer, more sustainable and less expensive.
November 30, 2020
Heavy-duty trenching bucket
Bobcat Heavy-duty Buckets
A trenching bucket and grading bucket can be paired specifically with the E145 and E165 large excavators.
November 30, 2020
Jd L Series Backhoe Large
John Deere Boosts 14-ft Backhoe Loader Power with Upgraded L-Series
Engine upgrades include 310 and 410 models are now equipped with a 4.5L John Deere PowerTech diesel, with new pressure-compensated load-sensing hydraulics on the 310SL and machine control improvements
November 30, 2020
FT-40-2 T Custom trailer built to specification.
Felling Trailers Replaces Old Trailers for City of San Diego
The City of San Diego has employed Felling Trailers to replace several worn trailers across the city after their previous supplier's issue with quality control and delayed delivery time.
November 30, 2020
Press Release Ipaf Trackunit
Trackunit and IPAF Announce ePal Digital ‘Powered Access License’
Replacing the established credit-card-style physical PAL Cards, ePAL credentials will be delivered and stored on operators’ mobile devices in a secure digital wallet, in the same way that people store loyalty cards, boarding cards and tickets on their pho
November 30, 2020
Aluma 8200 14 K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Aluma 8200-14K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Features all-aluminum construction and two 7,000-lb. rubber torsion axles with easy lube hubs.
November 30, 2020
Trucks Kw
5 Things to Look for When Buying a Used Dump Truck
Ritchie Bros. offers this list of inspection items to check out before you purchase your next used dump truck
November 30, 2020