Entegra Attachments Acquires Hercules Machinery and Titan Metal Worx

Holding company acquired the two Fort Wayne, IN-based manufacturers to add to its portfolio of industrial stationary and mobile attachment platforms.

July 29, 2021
Entegra Attachments
Hercules Machinery manufactures vibratory pile driving and a host of other pile driving and drilling attachments, as well as a self-contained track rig with various pile driving and drilling attachments for the solar panel foundation industry.
In late June, Entegra Attachments, LLC of Saint Charles, IL,  acquired Hercules Machinery Corporation (HMC) and Titan Metal Worx, both of Fort Wayne, IN, and formerly owned by Zeus Holdings, Inc. Hercules is a manufacturer and distributor of pile driving and drilling equipment attachments and Titan Metal Worx, is a premier machining and fabrication services provider.

Entegra Attachments focuses its investments in manufacturers that offer highly unique product and service propositions across an array of industrial stationary and mobile attachment platforms. Its first acquisition in July 2020 was Bloom Mfg., a 111-year-old hydraulic winch and speed reducer manufacturer.

With respect to Entegra’s latest acquisitions, Michael Flannery, CEO, commented “Hercules Machinery’s unique value proposition and 57-year legacy of high-quality pile driving and drilling products, backed by substantial intimate knowledge and engineering expertise, fits very well within our growth platform strategy. We believe Hercules’ unique vibratory pile drivers and other unique designs, such as HMC’s revolutionary Self Contained Track Rigs, as well as exclusive distribution of Movax attachments, further enhanced by increased investment, offers strong potential for sustained growth.

"We are equally excited to also have acquired Titan Metal Worx," he continued. "Titan will add value to the enterprise by bringing unique custom solutions to manufacturers’ parts and components needs and offers solid synergistic supply benefits to other companies within the Entegra portfolio.”

Former sole owner, John Jinnings, formerly sole owner, will remain as president and maintains a key investment stake in the businesses. “Both Hercules and Titan will continue to preserve our people and customer centric culture and the companies’ unique value propositions, while continually improving and expanding as a result of stepped-up business investment," Jinnings stated. "We’re excited to be partnering with our newly expanded base of investors and in contributing to the Entegra growth story.”

Along with Flannery and Jinnings, the ownership investment base includes B12 Capital Partners, Capital For Business, UMB Capital Corporation and First Capital Partners.

