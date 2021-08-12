The Utility Expo's New Layout Expands Product Intro and Demonstration Space

Show returns to Louisville with a new name and a new outdoor layout with more space for overhead and underground utility equipment, allowing for even more new product introductions and demonstrations.

August 12, 2021
Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)
Utility Expos Biggest Tue V2 550x350 1568517

The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE) in 2021 features a new outdoor layout with more space for overhead and underground utility equipment, allowing for more new product introductions and demonstrations at the show, which takes place September 28-30 in Louisville, KY.

“We are looking forward to bringing the utility industry back together again in Louisville this September,” said John Rozum, show director. “Exhibitors at the show are excited to introduce new products and attendees will have access to more education than ever before. Our show is 90% outdoors and our new layout gives us more flexibility to showcase equipment in action, allow for demonstrations and grow along with the utility industry.”

The demolition of Old Cardinal Stadium from the Kentucky Exposition Center grounds allows The Utility Expo to use that newly paved lot for exhibits, serving as a massive contiguous exhibit area connecting the indoor exhibits in North Hall and the traditional digging space in Lot K. The new layout also provides for the opportunity to group similar product types, making it easier to navigate and find the equipment at the show.

Another significant advantage of moving the exhibits all to the north side of the Hall is that it greatly simplifies parking and traffic flow. Whether you drive, use ride share or take the hotel shuttles, you will have a quick and easy experience in getting in and out of the show grounds this year.   

“This is a great year to be a first-time partner with The Utility Expo, and we’re excited about the new layout and our contribution to it,” said Mike Parilac, president and CEO of Planet Underground, producers of “The Jobsite,” the all-new demonstration area where utility contractors will learn about the latest techniques and technologies from their peers. “We have demonstrators coming in from all over to provide un-sponsored, un-biased advice in a space where utility pros can then go and see all the equipment and services just steps away.”

Icuee 2019 Crowd Shots Sandra Mason Aem (2)The Utility Expo is already set to be the biggest utility trade show ever, eclipsing the record set by ICUEE 2019 with nearly 1.3 million square feet of exhibit space already sold.

The health and safety of all show participants is a top priority of The Utility Expo, and show leadership is taking proactive steps to follow policies and guidelines of the CDC and the Kentucky Exposition Center to ensure a safe and rewarding in-person experience for all.

“With the recent encouraging developments in combating the pandemic, we’re moving full steam ahead on a safe, productive, in-person event,” said Rozum. “We are confident everyone will be able to safely meet in Louisville, and we are working closely with the Kentucky Exposition Center and local health authorities to make sure we incorporate all expected policies and guidelines.”

Stay up to date on the latest information at TheUtilityExpo.com.

Related
Vermeer Main
Exciting Wave of New Construction Equipment Takes Center Stage at ICUEE 2019
October 1, 2019
Recommended
A weekly site walk with Doxel's digital surveyor .
Doxel Raises $40M from Insight Partners to Scale AI Site Progress Monitoring
Tech is called ‘Waze for Construction’ – a controls platform that monitors job progress with cameras and with data from BIM, budgets and schedules to identify schedule and cost risks that could derail a project before managers know the risks exist
August 12, 2021
Cat Command For Excavators1
Caterpillar Rolls Out Cat Command Remote Control for Excavators
Cat Command for Excavating adds remote-control operating capabilities to select excavator models.
August 12, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
August 1, 2021
Latest
Cat Pulverizer2
Caterpillar Primary and Secondary Pulverizers
Pulverizers feature technology that delivers up to 52% faster cycle times, producing more tons per liter of fuel burned.
August 12, 2021
Boldt Welder, Worker
United Steel Workers to Kick Off National Week of Action on Infrastructure
Nationwide week of action is a part of the ongoing We Supply America campaign calling for robust investments in the country’s infrastructure and highlighting the contributions USW members make.
August 12, 2021
Sunward Swe25 Uf Digging From Back
Sunward SWE25UF Compact Excavator
Compact unit comes with standard OROP configuration with auxiliary hydraulics for quick-connecting attachments.
August 11, 2021
Maxresdefault 6113f44fa4c72
How to Check Track Tension on a Compact Track Loader
In this episode of The Track with Dennis Howard, RDO Equipment, watch and learn what you need to know to check and adjust track tension on a compact track loader.
August 11, 2021
Yardz Screens
YARDZ Provides Means to Accurately Track Owned and Rented Equipment Assets
Platform can help construction companies track equipment inventory more accurately and cost-effectively than traditional means.
August 10, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
August 1, 2021
The new Cat D10 dozer offers up to 4% less fuel consumption than the previous model.
MINExpo to Highlight Massive Machines and Technology Advancements for the Mining Industry
After a one-year delay, the show plans to come back bigger and better with the latest cutting-edge equipment, innovations, services and technologies that can take mining operations to a new level.
August 9, 2021
Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Euro Auctions and Expand International Presence Into EMEA Region
The acquisition will expand Ritchie Bros.' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers.
August 9, 2021
Dennis J. Slater (left) will retire as AEM president, effective December 31, 2021. Megan Tanel, AEM’s senior vice president, Construction & Utility Sector, will succeed Slater in the role effective January 1, 2022.
Dennis J. Slater to Retire as Association of Equipment Manufacturers President After 23 Years
The AEM Board of Directors has selected Megan Tanel to succeed Slater, who will retire effective December 31.
August 9, 2021
Cu 08062021
This Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: What's the Senate Got for Infrastructure? And How We’ll Pay for It
Why the most-read construction stories include Danfoss buying Eaton Hydraulics, taking advantage of 2021’s 3 equipment challenges, building a foundation 17 ft below sea level, 5 strategies to overcome labor shortages, satisfy sealcoating expectations
August 6, 2021
Dmi July 2021 Chart
Lower Commercial & Institutional Planning Prompts Pull-back in Momentum Index in July
The Dodge Momentum Index posted a second straight monthly decline as higher materials prices and labor shortages put pressure on commercial and institutional planning.
August 6, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
The Toro e-Dingo delivers the benefits and power of a standard compact utility loader without the emissions or fuel costs.
Electric Compact Utility Loader Overcomes Challenges of Church Renovation
The battery-powered Toro e-Dingo addressed the three main challenges of renovating a Minnesota church.
August 5, 2021
X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine’s location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
Pettibone X-Command Telematics
Pettibone Traverse Lift launched the X-Command Telematics for telehandlers, featuring real-time access to machine data such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
August 5, 2021
Cat 140 Gc Mg Cm20181024 32036 20067 5e73879342881
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
August 9, 2021
View
Caterpillar experts talk you through your options: which jobs make the most sense for motor graders, what factors to consider as you make your selection, and how different technologies and attachments can help get more out of your grader
Cat Wheel Loader Buckets 600x400 60e4c961be1b4
Fully Loaded: Haul In More Revenues with Your Next Wheel Loader
August 10, 2021
View
Caterpillar experts talk about the jobs that fit loaders best and considerations to keep in mind as you’re selecting a size and type of wheel loader
The Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) massive Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 823) project was finished in less than four years —three years and eight months to be exact - with the help of a P3 financing model
Senate Amendment Protects P3 Projects in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Senate passes Van Hollen Amendment to bipartisan infrastructure deal which will help ensure secure financing of public-private infrastructure projects
August 4, 2021
Kai Friedrich will assume the role of managing director of Liebherr USA, Co. on August 1, 2021.
Liebherr USA Names Kai Friedrich as New Managing Director
Friedrich, who has been with the Liebherr Group for 17 years, will officially assume his new role on August 1.
August 3, 2021
In the case of a private sale, a little diligence can go a long way. But you must understand there is some risk involved.
Buying Used Heavy Equipment? Make Sure You Are Aware of These Three Potential Risks
Used heavy equipment can be a great value, but there are several unique risks that buyers should be aware of.
August 3, 2021
Card-locking control technology combats the potential of fuel theft by only allowing authorized individuals to access fuel. With card-locking technology offered by some manufacturers, drivers use a phone-based app to enter their driver number, vehicle number and what type of fuel they need.
Technology Improves Transporting, Storing and Distributing Fuel on the Construction Site
Changing technology in fuel storage is helping contractors tackle theft, contamination and supply issues, mitigate costs — leading to higher profits.
August 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 255321623 60f1f5e01fe64 Engine Oil Sustainability
How Your Engine Oil Specification Can Help Achieve Sustainability Goals
As OEMs look to move cleaner — spurred by internal goals and governmental regulations — there is opportunity to improve efficiency via engine oil specification.
August 2, 2021
Doosan 6108230231e1f
Update: Hyundai Heavy Industries Receives Approval to Acquire Stake in Doosan Infracore
South Korean antitrust regulators have approved Hyundai Heavy Industries' acquisition of major stake in Doosan Infracore.
August 2, 2021
Danfoss Headquarters Logo On Wall
Danfoss Formally Completes $3.3 billion Acquisition of Eaton’s Hydraulics Business
Eaton’s hydraulics business will be combined with the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment, doubling the size of Danfoss’ hydraulics operations.
August 2, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
August 1, 2021