Brokk Offers Training Program to Maximize Jobsite Safety and Productivity

The flexible options including curriculum, location, and single- or multi-day durations offer customers continuing educational opportunities that fit their team.

June 30, 2020
Brokk Inc.
Brokk Logo 10720437

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, offers on-demand, personalized training options for Brokk customers. The offerings allow contractors to provide crews with in-depth operational or mechanical training from an experienced Brokk technician on-site or through Brokk’s Demonstration and Service Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. The flexible options including curriculum, location, and single- or multi-day durations offer customers continuing educational opportunities that fit their team and unique applications to increase safety, productivity and machine utilization.    

“To help our customers ensure they are using their Brokk machines in the safest, most efficient way possible, our technicians provide in-depth, hands-on training with on all new and used machine purchases as well as rental machine startups,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “And as we expand our presence in North America, we’ve been able to go a step further and offer continued training options. Maybe that means coming to the jobsite for an operational refresher course with new hires or a one-on-one mechanical course at our St. Joseph facility. The enhanced training options allow contractors to design a curriculum that maximizes their Brokk experience.”

Customers can tailor training to focus on either machine operation or mechanics, depending on their needs and applications. All curriculum includes a combination of hands-on and classroom training by one of one of six specialized Brokk technicians. These team members are highly skilled with years of experience using Brokk machines in a variety of applications and will be assigned based on their specialties, including concrete cutting, process and foundry, demolition or service and repair. In addition to on-site training, the enhanced options can be designed to take advantage of the inventory and service facilities at Brokk’s Demonstration and Service Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Special arrangements also can be made through the Stanhope, New Jersey, distribution center and company headquarters in Monroe, Washington.

Training curriculum will vary based on customer applications and crew requirements. A refresher course that covers key systems and components and touches on general jobsite procedures such as daily inspections and control box protocols to maximize machine control and operator comfort will be included in most customized courses. Additional training in areas such as key troubleshooting and error code analysis, as well as operation tips to increase production and reduce stress on the machine, are also incorporated to help operators seamlessly integrate Brokk equipment into their applications and revolutionize productivity.   

“Whether a contractor is new to Brokk or has been using a remote-controlled demolition machine for years, training is a continuous process,” Lindgren said. “Our machines have gone through numerous evolutions in more than 40 years. Training helps Brokk operators best use these cutting-edge innovations to improve their productivity and safety. Customers work one-on-one with our best technicians some of them with more than 30 years of industry experience. For management, it provides an opportunity to better understand the equipment and recognize operator potential to maximize efficiency.”                                                                                      

