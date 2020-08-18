bidadoo Expands Team to Meet Growing Online Remarketing Demand

Industrial auction service expands its sales and leadership team to meet the surge of online remarketing demand and activity fueled by COVID-19.

August 18, 2020
bidadoo
Bidadoo Logo

bidadoo, the largest business and industrial auction service on eBay, is expanding its sales and leadership team to meet the surge of online remarketing demand and activity. As further fueled by COVID-19, bidadoo has attracted a 188% growth in site traffic during this period. It is also expanding deeper into new regions and markets. 

bidadoo President Shares Pandemic’s Influence on Online Buying and Selling of Heavy Equipment

A key component in this year’s rapid growth has been provided by the leadership of Mark Hanson, vice president of sales. Joining bidadoo in early 2020, Hanson came from Manitou Group, where he led the North American operations as CEO. Prior to this, he served as vice president of sales at Generac and vice president global accounts at Terex. Hanson spent 10 years at Genie Industries / Terex Corporation, ascending from regional sales manager to vice president of North American Sales.

“We are very pleased with Mark joining the bidadoo leadership team, driving customer success and market growth,” said Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo. “He has been a great fit for our culture and has the vision and drive to create the world’s premier equipment buying and selling experience.”

“I am proud to be working on the bidadoo team” says Mark Hanson. “Our company and team are focused on providing customers with solid value, efficient remarketing solutions, and the best net returns for their equipment. We stand behind everything we do and sell and operate with a DNA of integrity in a market with massive growth potential.”

Also key in driving customer success are Steve Gorman and Chris Markos. Both joined bidadoo recently and have played a significant role in the team and market growth this year.

Gorman, the new region manager - sales for the Great Lakes region, is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the transportation, heavy industrial, dealer, and rental segments. A heavy equipment auction industry veteran, he brings decades of sales management experience gained at Equify Auctions, Iron Planet, and Ritchie Brothers.

Markos, the new region manager - sales for the Gulf Coast region, is expanding opportunities for the bidadoo in the energy, oil and gas and industrial markets. In addition, Markos is rapidly expanding its depth in the general construction, contracting, and rental segments. With deep business development experience at Ritchie Brothers and Generac -- and as an intelligence officer in the United States Army -- Markos brings a wealth of leadership experience to the organization.

