Wacker Neuson Holds Virtual North American Dealer Meeting

Participation in the virtual event included dealers from across the U.S. and Canada as well as Wacker Neuson employees from around the world.

October 27, 2020
Wacker Neuson Corporation
Like most companies adapting to these challenging times, Wacker Neuson shifted its annual in-person dealer meeting into the digital world. On October 20, 2020 the construction equipment manufacturer presented the latest company news, outlook and product information through an interactive Zoom Webinar.

Utilizing remote meeting technology, Wacker Neuson’s 2020 Virtual Dealer Summit, combined a series of presentations and videos followed by a live question and answer period. Participation in the meeting included dealers from across the United States and Canada as well as Wacker Neuson employees from around the world.

“This was a great opportunity for us to connect with our dealer partners and were pleased with the positive turnout and feedback,” said Joe Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “While we would prefer to meet face to face, we were able to show flexibility and agility by shifting the meeting from in person to the new virtual world we are all becoming accustomed to. In the future, we can envision using this platform to share information with dealers on a more frequent basis.”

The four-hour virtual event focused on the future, providing a preview of new products, finance programs, training opportunities, on-line order advancements and a new APP-based rental platform the dealers will see in 2021. “We didn’t want to dwell on 2020, but rather demonstrate to our dealers that we are looking forward with programs and products that will help their business,” Miller explained.

During the live Q&A sessions, dealers were able to submit their questions through the meeting chat feature and Wacker Neuson staff were able to answer most questions immediately. The format also allowed for the company to present hourly giveaways for those participating in the meeting.

As global conditions for travel and in-person events evolve, Wacker Neuson will continue to adapt, providing its dealer network with virtual and hybrid activities to meet their needs.

