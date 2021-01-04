CASE Appoints Terry Dolan as Head of Sales and Marketing in North America

CASE Construction Equipment announces Terry Dolan as the new head of sales and marketing of CASE in North America — building on the growth initiated by the company's more recent innovations in product and support.

January 4, 2021
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
CASE Construction Equipment - CNH
CASE Construction Equipment (CASE) introduced Terry Dolan as its new head of sales and marketing for CASE in North America. Dolan is a longtime construction industry executive who previously worked in the CASE organization in various strategic, sales, marketing and training roles. He has spent the last 20 years leading major global brands in sales and marketing positions, and will now lead CASE commercial operations in North America.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Terry’s caliber and experience lead our North American sales and marketing team,” said Leandro Lecheta, head of construction North America, CNH Industrial. “His customer-focused leadership and deep knowledge of the industry will build on the growth initiated by our most recent innovations in product and support.”

“I’m looking forward to rejoining the CASE organization as I’ve always had a great passion for the construction industry my home office is still filled with CASE memorabilia and I look forward to leading this iconic American brand into its next generation,” said Dolan. “The CASE team’s focus on practical innovation and intuitive solutions, its gains in sustainability and alternative fuels, and the brand's purpose of building communities all establish the foundation that will drive our accelerated growth.”

Dolan lives in Wisconsin and will be based out of the brand’s headquarters in Racine. He takes over for George Preocanin, who is retiring after more than 36 years in the CNH Industrial and CASE organizations.

“George is highly respected throughout our entire organization, and while we will miss him, we also wish him the best as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement,” said Lecheta. 

