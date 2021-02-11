Hurricane Harvey Recovery and Rebuilding Efforts Continue in Texas with Aid of Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon continues to assist operations in a Texas area struck by Hurricane Harvey, with help from Case Construction Equipment and Nueces Power Equipment.

February 11, 2021
Becky Schultz
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
Case And Team Rubicon Support Ongoing Hurricane Harvey Recovery And Rebuilding Efforts
Case Construction Equipment
Caseconstructionequipment 10072354

Recovery from the effects of Hurricane Harvey is still ongoing more than three years after the storm hit the state of Texas. A recent operation in the community of Bloomington demolished 10 homes as part of a program that razes uninhabitable properties and builds new homes at no cost.

The demolition operation was conducted by Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, in coordination with the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Group. The properties cleared were part of a program that supports residents whose homes were deemed uninhabitable after the hurricane hit in August 2017. The program receives the uninhabitable properties as trade-ins from the homeowner, then builds them a new home at no cost in the Hope Meadows subdivision in Bloomington.

Case Construction Equipment and Texas-based dealer Nueces Power Equipment provided equipment and support for the two-week operation. The two organizations also provided equipment for Team Rubicon’s first Hurricane Harvey recovery operation in September 2017.

“People outside of Texas may not realize the level of response and recovery still happening in the state more than three years after the hurricane hit,” says Leandro Lecheta, head of construction — North America, Case Construction Equipment. “Team Rubicon has had a constant presence in the state with ongoing relief and rebuilding efforts since the day the hurricane hit.”

While much of the work has shifted toward the rebuilding phase, programs like the one developed by the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Group reflect innovative thinking in how communities support residents in the wake of natural disaster.

“Throughout this project, we have seen homeowners, families and children regain their hope and faith — anchored in the foundation and fellowship of a new home and a new community,” says Rick Villa, executive director, Victoria County Long Term Recovery Group. “Collaboration has been the key to the success that we have had as an organization and as a community, and it’s because organizations like Team Rubicon, CASE and Nueces Power Equipment come together and commit to do the right thing for communities like Victoria in the wake of disaster.”

For more information on the Victoria Long Term Recovery Group, visit victorialtrg.org. To learn more about the partnership between CASE and Team Rubicon to support communities in response to natural disasters, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.

Information provided by Case Construction Equipment and edited by Becky Schultz.

Related
Case Vid2
[VIDEO] Case and Team Rubicon Respond to Recent Wave of Natural Disasters
October 2, 2017
[VIDEO] How Team Rubicon Helps When Disaster Strikes
[VIDEO] How Team Rubicon Helps When Disaster Strikes
March 9, 2017
[Video] Team Rubicon Unites Skills and Experiences of Military Vets with First Responders
[Video] Team Rubicon Unites Skills and Experiences of Military Vets with First Responders
April 14, 2016
Recommended
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Sponsored
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Get incredible financing on the Volvo EC950F excavator and A60H hauler. They’re the perfect pair to lower your operating costs, too.
February 1, 2021
Latest
United Rentals Temporary Heating Equipment
Choose the Right Temporary Heating to Boost Winter Productivity on Construction Sites
United Rentals offers tips on portable heater selection to help ensure winter chills don't slow down crews in unfinished structures.
February 11, 2021
Img 1125 1 4 2 6022a446b55c2 6022a454bd4ef 6022a45d26599 6022a46d94195
KIOTI Tractor Enters Compact Construction Market
KIOTI Tractor announces its presence in the compact construction market with the development of its first-ever skid steer and compact track loader. This announcement was accompanied by KIOTI's 2021 product line-up.
February 11, 2021
Camso Tlh 732 Plus Side
Camso TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire
Camso introduces the TLH 732+ telehandler tire, which provides excellent traction on soft surfaces, long-wearing durability when operating at higher speeds, a maximum tread cleanout and tread impact protection.
February 10, 2021
About Us Brands
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Becomes Fully Owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announced that Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will become 100 percent fully owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext, effective March 1, 202, and will continue to work with Caterpillar Inc. to deliver new products and solutions.
February 10, 2021
Asv Oem Tracks2
ASV Holdings Offers OEM Tracks for Compact Track Loaders
ASV Holdings offers OEM compact track loader tracks engineered for longevity, performance and anti-derailment capabilities.
February 10, 2021
Ice Striker2000 Am
HillTip IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreader
Hilltip introduces the IceStriker 1200-4200AM Combi Spreader, which is designed for half ton trucks and larger with the ability to spread granular salt, sand and gravel, but also can be transformed into a liquid deicing sprayer.
February 10, 2021
Effer 1000 1
Hiab Effer 1000
Hiab launches the EFFER 1000, featuring a nine section boom structure, six JIB extensions, a V10-Force decagonal boom shape and various other features.
February 10, 2021
Gary
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Gary Lane as North American Sales Manager
Link-Belt Cranes announces that Gary Lane will become the new manager of North American Sales effective Feb. 1, 2021, due to his strong background with crane distribution and end-users.
February 10, 2021
Cat 335 Excavator
Caterpillar 335 Excavator
Design increases fuel efficiency and lowers maintenance costs up to 20% and improves performance up to 45%.
February 10, 2021
The time between winter and spring is a slower season for many contractors, this makes it the ideal time to add technology, such as grade control. Downtime for installation is minimized and operators have time to learn the technology before the 'busy' season.
Tips to Prepare an Equipment Fleet for the Upcoming Season
CASE CE shares tips to ensure the equipment fleet is best positioned for success.
February 9, 2021
Jt28gallery 2 60245a539e8b6
Ditch Witch JT28 Directional Drill
Model is designed to improve performance on fiber utility installation projects and other projects within compact jobsites.
February 9, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 09 101440
Blue Collar Jobs Grow in December But Pandemic’s Influence Continues to be Felt
Jobs in construction, manufacturing, mining and logging maintained their slow upward climb in December, but the pandemic continues to stall recovery.
February 9, 2021
Brumm Dehaven Screenshot
KATO-CES Talks CL35 Track Loader, COVID, and Rental in 2021
In this interview, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm sits down with Bart DeHaven, national sales manager for KATO-CES, to talk about equipment KATO launched in 2020 including the CL35 track loader and V5 zero tailswing excavator.
February 9, 2021
It's time to start checking your device networks and upgrading from 3G.
Still Using 3G? Start Thinking About an Upgrade.
With the advent of 5G, 3G will not be around forever.
February 8, 2021
Soil Connect 5fc7b0d93d414
Soil Connect Marketplace
Digital platform connects those who have soil with those who need it.
February 8, 2021
Dmi Jan 2021a
Nonresidental Construction Project Planning Momentum Hits Highest Level Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
The Dodge Momentum Index rose 3.1% in January on commercial building strength, hitting its highest level since the pandemic began.
February 8, 2021
Image1
Dynapac CC1300VI & CC1400VI Asphalt Rollers
Dynapac North America adds two new rollers CC1300VI (4.3 Ton) and CC1400VI (4.75 Ton) to the VI generation compact asphalt roller range.
February 8, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How Equipment Can Fill Construction’s Labor Shortage
The challenges of attracting workers into the construction industry and the role advances in equipment and technology can play in building the next-generation workforce.
February 8, 2021
Snorkel Sr5719 With Open Cab
Snorkel Rough Terrain Telehandlers Now Available with Open Cabs
Snorkel rough terrain telehandler models, the SR5719, SR9244, SR1054, and SR1331, are available with either an open cab or a fully enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning.
February 5, 2021
9520f158 A452 41c7 8632 287185cff99f
Kubota SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
The SVL97-2 compact track loader features a 96-hp engine, a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. (at 35% tipping load), 7,961 lbs. of breakout force and a 3.4-ft. reach at max height.
February 5, 2021
Pro Vigil Product Shot
Pro-Vigil Remote Video Monitoring Service
February 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 263386048
Keystone XL Project Cancellation Leaves Pipeline Construction Workers' Future in Limbo
Workers in the pipeline construction industry face an uncertain future, not only on Keystone XL but longer term as jobs move to other energy sectors.
February 5, 2021
Lou Gore Mid Atlantic Rbm
Takeuchi-US Appoints Luschen 'Lou' Gore as Mid-Atlantic Regional Business Manager
Takeuchi-US announced that Luschen “Lou” Gore will become the new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region to develop sales initiatives and handle dealer development, dealer recruitment and inventory control.
February 4, 2021
Miller Trailblazer 325 Arc Reach
Miller Electric Trailblazer 325 Welder/Generators with ArcReach
February 4, 2020