Volvo Construction Equipment Sells a Million Models Thanks to "Game-changing" Partnership with Dickie Toys

Despite pandemic challenges, Volvo CE has sold well over a million toy excavators, loaders, haulers and trucks and other products over the last 12 months.

March 19, 2021
Volvo Construction Equipment
Volvo Iron Mark

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has sold a million machines in the last year, it's fastest yet for a new series... a new series of toys, that is. The company has secured its position as a beloved branded toy maker, thanks to a game-changing partnership.

In 2020, Volvo CE released to the market its biggest ever range of toy excavators, loaders, haulers and trucks – and even a fictional wrecking ball – in collaboration with Dickie Toysa German-based manufacturer and part of the larger Simba Dickie Group, one of the top five toy manufacturers in Europe. The partnership, which ensured Volvo’s presence in almost every major toy store, has had a flying start, despite the obvious challenges for the retail industry posed by Covid-19, with well over a million products sold in the last 12 months.

The toy range marks a successful collaboration between Volvo CE, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks and Dickie Toys (picture taken at the beginning of the collaboration).The toy range marks a successful collaboration between Volvo CE, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks and Dickie Toys (picture taken at the beginning of the collaboration).The collaboration represents a unique point in Volvo CE’s licensing journey, following on the heels of successful partnerships with toymakers LEGO® Technic and Bruder, among others, and marking the company’s first venture into fully immersive play sets for all the ages. It is also the most comprehensive collaboration across the Volvo Group, with machines from not only Volvo CE, but also Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks.

Tim Birks, merchandise and licensing manager, at Volvo CE, says: “Dickie Toys was a natural choice. We share the same core values, we are aligned in our desire for good quality products and we have always been impressed with the ‘feel-good factor’ of their toys. And it’s been comforting to know that these toys have played an important role in keeping children around the world entertained and engaged during some of the hardest months of the pandemic.”

By creating ‘real-life’ play sets, as well as individual toys, the partnership aims to inspire imaginative play. 

“We are delighted about our fruitful and trustful cooperation with Volvo. Children are fascinated by huge construction vehicles, such as from Volvo with its technical expertise. Dickie Toys accompanies children through all stages of their development, therefore Volvo is predestined for our toys range,” says Oliver Naumann, Managing Director of Dickie Toys. “The products are very well received by the consumers and are very successful at the point of sale, as well as on and offline.“

