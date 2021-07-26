Liebherr’s Latest Innovations Bring Anticipation for MINExpo 2021

As the country crawls back to ‘somewhat’ normal after the effects of COVID-19, the event industry is opening back up allowing for tradeshows to commence once again. The MINExpo International 2021, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, will present various advancements from Mining and Mobile Cranes to its Component Product segments from September 13-15.

During the show, The Liebherr Group will showcase its latest innovative equipment technology and services, including the 100-ton LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane from Liebherr Mobile Cranes, the 143-ton R 9150 Generation 7 (G7) excavator, the PR 776 77-ton mining dozer with the LiReCon teleoperation system and more.

In addition, Liebherr will present new developments and exciting announcements from its new technology portfolio, as well as its intent to forward initiatives in low and zero emission mining.

Attendees will be able to interact with new technologies through a VR booth, and discover aspects of Liebherr’s technology at daily masterclasses held with Liebherr experts.

Liebherr introduces three new excavators: R 9150 G7, R 9200 G7, and R 9600 G8

Along with Liebherr’s new naming strategy based on technology levels, the company will present three new excavators at MINExpo 2021, including the R 9150 G7, R 9200 G7, and R 9600 G8. This approach aims to achieve a common and long-term identification process throughout Earthmoving and Mining products.

All three excavators include:

Liebherr Power Efficiency (LPE) — a specific engine and hydraulic system, which reduces fuel consumption by up to 20 percent

Assistance Systems — advanced on-board applications that support efficient operation through analytics and actionable insights

Bucket Filling Assistant — an automation product that allows the operator to understand the bucket filling process

LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane designed for high telescoping lifts

Liebherr USA, Co.The Liebherr group will be showcasing its new 90 – 100 ton LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane — designed to deliver the highest safety level. It is fitted as standard with an outrigger monitor which automatically detects the support status and includes the crane control system (CCS).

Additional functionalities:

VarioBase variable support base which enhances flexibility on site and increases the crane’s lifting capacity

Telescopic boom length: 154 feet

Two-stage hydraulic cylinder telescopic system with a rope extension mechanism

Two telescoping modes, strong or long — designed for high telescoping lifting capacities

The T 274 mining truck provides fast cycle times and higher production rates

Liebherr USA, Co.Liebherr introduces the 336-ton T 274 haul truck — bridging the gap between the T 284 and T 264. The machine provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption and low cost per tonne.

The new mining truck options include:

The same design as the T 284

Liebherr Trolley Assist System

Liebherr Autonomy Kit

D98 diesel engine series in the heart of the T 274

Liebherr USA, Co.The D98 diesel engine series, available for both Liebherr and other equipment manufacturers, will be displayed at Liebherr’s booth. The V-16 engine of the D98 series, the D9816, will be the featured engine exhibited in the T 274 haul truck — marking just the beginning of the integration between the D98 series and Liebherr machines.

New PR 776 provides additional comfort and safety

During MINExpo 2021, Liebherr will be displaying its new and improved mining dozer, the PR 776 Litronic with its new accessory, the LiReCon (Liebherr Remote Control) Liebherr teleoperation system, which provides additional comfort and safety for operators in tough mining applications.

Brand new Mining Technology Product portfolio

At MINExpo, Liebherr will present its brand new Mining Technology Portfolio — demonstrating the company’s approach to safety and asset operational effectiveness.

The portfolio includes:

Liebherr’s Assistance Systems

Machine Automation

Digital Service products

Liebherr strives for long-term sustainable solutions

Long-term sustainable solutions is not a new concept for Liebherr. Liebherr Mining already offers a range of solutions to help customers achieve low emissions, including its full range of electric excavators, and soon-to-be full range of trolley-capable mining trucks.

Furthering the approach, Liebherr is setting a goal to have fossil free solutions for the majority of applications by 2030. At MINExpo, Liebherr will be announcing its strategic partnerships, including Liebherr’s strategic plan to achieve its goals.

Where can you find Liebherr at 2021 MINExpo?

Liebherr will present all advancements at booth #7627. In addition, Liebherr is offering all exhibits, announcements, and showcases from the expo on the company’s website and social media channels.

Insights provided by The Liebherr Group and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.