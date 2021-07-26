Liebherr’s Latest Innovations Bring Anticipation for MINExpo 2021

Liebherr will showcase its latest innovations at MINExpo 2021, featuring the LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, the D98 diesel engine series, the PR 776 dozer and LiReCon teleoperation system, the T 274 mining truck and three new excavators.

July 26, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Liebherr USA, Co.
Liebherr Minexpo Keyvisual 300dpi
Liebherr USA, Co.
Liebherr Logo 10602014

As the country crawls back to ‘somewhat’ normal after the effects of COVID-19, the event industry is opening back up allowing for tradeshows to commence once again. The MINExpo International 2021, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, will present various advancements from Mining and Mobile Cranes to its Component Product segments from September 13-15.

During the show, The Liebherr Group will showcase its latest innovative equipment technology and services, including the 100-ton LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane from Liebherr Mobile Cranes, the 143-ton R 9150 Generation 7 (G7) excavator, the PR 776 77-ton mining dozer with the LiReCon teleoperation system and more.

In addition, Liebherr will present new developments and exciting announcements from its new technology portfolio, as well as its intent to forward initiatives in low and zero emission mining.

Attendees will be able to interact with new technologies through a VR booth, and discover aspects of Liebherr’s technology at daily masterclasses held with Liebherr experts.

Liebherr introduces three new excavators: R 9150 G7, R 9200 G7, and R 9600 G8

Along with Liebherr’s new naming strategy based on technology levels, the company will present three new excavators at MINExpo 2021, including the R 9150 G7, R 9200 G7, and R 9600 G8. This approach aims to achieve a common and long-term identification process throughout Earthmoving and Mining products.

All three excavators include:

  • Liebherr Power Efficiency (LPE) — a specific engine and hydraulic system, which reduces fuel consumption by up to 20 percent
  • Assistance Systems — advanced on-board applications that support efficient operation through analytics and actionable insights
  • Bucket Filling Assistant — an automation product that allows the operator to understand the bucket filling process

LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane designed for high telescoping lifts

The Liebherr LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane is designed for high telescoping lifts.The Liebherr LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane is designed for high telescoping lifts.Liebherr USA, Co.The Liebherr group will be showcasing its new 90 – 100 ton LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane — designed to deliver the highest safety level. It is fitted as standard with an outrigger monitor which automatically detects the support status and includes the crane control system (CCS).

Additional functionalities:

  • VarioBase variable support base which enhances flexibility on site and increases the crane’s lifting capacity
  • Telescopic boom length: 154 feet
  • Two-stage hydraulic cylinder telescopic system with a rope extension mechanism
  • Two telescoping modes, strong or long — designed for high telescoping lifting capacities

The T 274 mining truck provides fast cycle times and higher production rates

Liebherr introduces the 336-ton T 274 haul truck, which provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption and low cost per tonne.Liebherr introduces the 336-ton T 274 haul truck, which provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption and low cost per tonne.Liebherr USA, Co.Liebherr introduces the 336-ton T 274 haul truck — bridging the gap between the T 284 and T 264. The machine provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption and low cost per tonne.

The new mining truck options include:

  • The same design as the T 284
  • Liebherr Trolley Assist System
  • Liebherr Autonomy Kit

D98 diesel engine series in the heart of the T 274

The D98 diesel engine series, available for both Liebherr and other equipment manufacturers, will be displayed at Liebherr’s booth.The D98 diesel engine series, available for both Liebherr and other equipment manufacturers, will be displayed at Liebherr’s booth.Liebherr USA, Co.The D98 diesel engine series, available for both Liebherr and other equipment manufacturers, will be displayed at Liebherr’s booth. The V-16 engine of the D98 series, the D9816, will be the featured engine exhibited in the T 274 haul truck  marking just the beginning of the integration between the D98 series and Liebherr machines.

New PR 776 provides additional comfort and safety

During MINExpo 2021, Liebherr will be displaying its new and improved mining dozer, the PR 776 Litronic with its new accessory, the LiReCon (Liebherr Remote Control) Liebherr teleoperation system, which provides additional comfort and safety for operators in tough mining applications.

Brand new Mining Technology Product portfolio

At MINExpo, Liebherr will present its brand new Mining Technology Portfolio — demonstrating the company’s approach to safety and asset operational effectiveness.

The portfolio includes:

  • Liebherr’s Assistance Systems
  • Machine Automation
  • Digital Service products

Liebherr strives for long-term sustainable solutions

Long-term sustainable solutions is not a new concept for Liebherr. Liebherr Mining already offers a range of solutions to help customers achieve low emissions, including its full range of electric excavators, and soon-to-be full range of trolley-capable mining trucks.

Furthering the approach, Liebherr is setting a goal to have fossil free solutions for the majority of applications by 2030. At MINExpo, Liebherr will be announcing its strategic partnerships, including Liebherr’s strategic plan to achieve its goals.

Where can you find Liebherr at 2021 MINExpo?

Liebherr will present all advancements at booth #7627. In addition, Liebherr is offering all exhibits, announcements, and showcases from the expo on the company’s website and social media channels.

Insights provided by The Liebherr Group and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Companies in this article
Liebherr USA, Co.
Related
The moment the active personnel detection system identifies a source of danger, the brake assistant slows the wheel loader down to a standstill.
Liebherr Adds New Wheel Loader Brake Assistant to Reduce Stopping Distance
February 12, 2021
Liebherr A 922 Rail Litronic 1 300dpi
Liebherr Presents the A 922 Rail Litronic Excavator
March 26, 2020
Liebherr Crane Planner 300dpi
Liebherr Crane Planner 2.0
May 10, 2018
Maxresdefault 59efc3e2d8457
[VIDEO] Liebherr PR 766 Crawler Tractor
October 24, 2017
Recommended
20210720 Elektrische Asfaltspreider 002 022 (1)
First All-Electric Asphalt Paver Launched in Germany
The first version is the blueprint of the production model that Dynapac will manufacture
July 26, 2021
IPAF Member Accident Reporting Dashboard
Vital Lessons Learned from the Construction Industry’s Near-misses
IPAF’s updated accident reporting portal gathers specific information that can be used to help inform and update training courses and safety guidance. Analyzing this data is helping to make work at height safer.
July 25, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Following maintenance best practice tips can help keep your equipment running smoothly and productively on worksites.
Maintenance Best Practices to Keep Equipment Running Smoothly in Summer
United Rentals shares maintenance steps to maximize productivity of your construction equipment fleet throughout the peak construction period.
July 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 247260977
Manitowoc Enters Agreement to Acquire H&E Crane Business
After strategic planning, Manitowoc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H&E Equipment Services, and is expected to pay approximately $130 million.
July 21, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Electric Machines – the Next Generation
Caterpillar machine-application specialists talk with Brad Humphrey about the many values electric construction equipment offers construction contractors.
July 21, 2021
Wirtgen 1080x1080
Intelligent Machine Controls & Intelligent Construction Technologies
August 18, 2021
Intelligent construction technologies on VÖGELE asphalt pavers improve pavement quality and profitability. Learn more about these features and how they can help you achieve better results on each job.
Construction Starts Chart June 2021 Month
Construction Starts Slip in June as Materials Prices Continue to Weigh Heavily on Housing
Higher material costs for homebuilders and the absence of starts for large nonresidential and nonbuilding projects push Dodge Data & Analytics' count of total starts down 7% for the month.
July 20, 2021
With pumps properly installed in the wells, you can maintain the desired water level throughout the duration of a project.
Proper Planning Ensures Well Dewatering is Done Right
Planning and proper pump selection are crucial for a well-executed dewatering operation.
July 19, 2021
OEM-specific BIM libraries allow users to utilize exact MEWP models at the earliest stages of a project to assure design elements can be accessed throughout construction, then maintained post construction.
Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry
Lift equipment users are embracing “moments of autonomy” through their already connected devices that can solve some of the most common industry challenges.
July 19, 2021
In Sight Global Capital Projects
Construction Sector in Americas Most Optimistic Post-COVID & Sees Technology as Key to Growth
Global Capital Projects Outlook reports the construction sector in the Americas is optimistic about business prospects for the coming 12 months and sees digitization as a key opportunity for future growth.
July 19, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Goodfellow Bros. Shares What It’s Like to Manage and Monitor Nearly 2,000 Construction Machines
Learn what it’s like to manage a fleet of roughly 1,500 pieces of construction equipment and 500+ vehicles; steps Goodfellow is taking to implement smart technologies; and the challenges and opportunities it's seen with telematics.
July 19, 2021
Chief Marine Group Pic 2
Select Crane Sales Delivers Again
Select Crane Sales completes purchase with Chief Marine Group in Islamorada, Florida — providing a Link-Belt RTC8090 rough terrain crane.
July 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Digital Transformation Can Help Contractors Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions
Digital transformation is emerging as a critical tool to enable construction contractors to overcome supply chain disruptions and material procurement challenges.
July 16, 2021
Manitowoc launches Grove GHC110 telescoping crawler crane.
Manitowoc Grove GHC110 Telescoping Crawler Crane
Manitowoc launches the new 110 US ton capacity Grove GHC110 telescoping crawler crane featuring a Cummins QSB6.7 Tier 4 Final engine, a five-section main boom and engine noise reduction.
July 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 171247432
A Recap on Recent Crane Collapses
It is not everyday a crane collapses, but when a crane does fall it can be a deadly event for those involved. Here is a recap on the latest crane collapses impacting the crane industry.
June 16, 2021
Eco Outlook Q3cover 1187x1536
2021 Economic Outlook Now Projects 6.1% GDP Growth, 13.3% Rise in Capital Investments
Q3 update forecasts U.S. GDP growth to reach 6.1% in 2021, with investment in construction and other equipment and software spiking by 13.3%.
July 16, 2021
Ac4 070 1
Tadano AC 4.070(L)-1 All-Terrain Crane
The Tadano Group announces the four-axle AC 4.070(L)-1 all terrain crane, successor to the ATF 70G-4, featuring a multifunctional crane control system; a 171 foot, six-section main boom; and a 456 horsepower Mercedes-Benz OM 470 LA carrier engine.
July 16, 2021
Ch1015 H 3
57-hp Kubota Engine Boosts Crary Bear Cat Line to a 10-in Chipper
New CH1015H 10-in chipper with six reversible blades takes larger trees and requires less limbing of smaller trees.
July 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Civil Contractors Expect Increased Work Volume and Profits But Skills Gap Concerns Grow
Civil contractors are optimistic about work volume through 2022, but express growing concerns about how the skills shortage will affect their ability to handle infrastructure projects.
July 15, 2021
Steven Lewis Dm Hn Xj 5il Q Unsplash
Interstate Highway System Needs New, Sustainable Form of Funding
While proposed infrastructure investment will help repair and rebuild U.S. Interstates, it doesn't address the larger issues surrounding the Highway Trust Fund.
July 15, 2021
Steelwrist Sandvik
Sandvik and Steelwrist to Cooperate on Adapters for Rammer Hammers
The two companies announce cooperation for full automatic Open-S work tool adapters for Rammer hammers.
July 14, 2021
Jd Link Connectivity Large
John Deere Now Offers JDLink Connectivity Service at No Additional Charge
Customers will no longer need to renew their JDLink connectivity service subscription and can enable the service on any compatible machine at no additional charge.
July 14, 2021
D24f3cd790b849e19ef025309c0760f9 jpeg
How Contractors Can Get the Resources They'll Need to Move Infrastructure Projects Forward
Everyone is talking about how to pay for an infrastructure bill, but no one is talking about how the industry is going to be able to accomplish the influx of work headed our way. These tools can build the efficiency necessary to get the work done.
July 14, 2021
Iron Capital Iron
Iron Capital Rental Purchase Option
July 12, 2021
200222 Th170900 Hatz
Diesel Engine Maintenance Tips for Peak Performance
Utilizing the correct engine and coolant maintenance is vital in reducing operating costs and minimizing downtime. Three engine manufacturers share their top service tips to maintain peak performance year-round.
July 14, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
July 1, 2021