CASE, Sonsray Machinery Provide Equipment for Team Rubicon Wildfire Cleanup Efforts in Arizona

CASE Construction Equipment and its dealer Sonsray Machinery provided equipment and support to Team Rubicon for land clearing and demolition work in Pinal County, AZ, as part of recovery efforts from the Margo Fire, which hit in April 2021. The effort helped clear more than 286 tons of debris from neighborhoods and home sites affected by the wildfire, which burned more than 1,200 acres near Dudleyville.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Sonsray, a longtime supporter of Team Rubicon operations, provided the organization with a CX145D SR excavator, a 721G wheel loader and a TR340 compact track loader for the Margo Fire cleanup efforts.

Sonsray has previously supported Team Rubicon’s wildfire cleanups in Arizona and has sent equipment cross country for hurricane cleanup. The company recently expanded into Arizona in January of 2021.

“We talk with our team about being a ‘Force for Good’ in the community, and it’s important to us that we make the same commitment as we expand into Arizona as we’ve made throughout the West Coast and the U.S.,” says Matthew Hoelscher, president, Sonsray Machinery. “Partnering with CASE and Team Rubicon to help communities rebuild in the wake of these disasters is just one way we will be active and supportive members of the Arizona community.”

“Sonsray Machinery has supported Team Rubicon from the very beginning of this partnership, and has demonstrated time and again its willingness to lift up their local communities during tough times,” says Terry Dolan, vice president - North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “And that’s what the partnership between Team Rubicon, CASE and our local dealers is built to do — provide resources and support to communities who need it the most. Sonsray has always done a great job of this.”

Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed teams across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises. CASE first partnered with the organization in 2015 to develop a heavy equipment training program for its volunteers for the safe and effective use of construction equipment in disaster operations. You can learn more about the partnership at CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.