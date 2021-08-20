LiuGong North America Appoints Construction Industry Veteran as New President

LiuGong North America (LGNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Ryan as president of LiuGong North America, effective August 16, 2021.

Ryan has 25 years of experience in the construction equipment industry. While at Caterpillar, he served in senior roles spanning machine marketing, dealer administration, rental and aftermarket parts. Andrew has a global perspective on the industry having lived and worked in the U.S., Chile and Singapore.

“Andrew brings deep experience in developing construction equipment dealers and ensuring customer success with outstanding product support,” said Kevin Thieneman, LGNA chairman. “I am confident that our dealers and customers in North America will benefit from his leadership.”

“I am excited by the opportunity to work closely with our dealer network and lead the extended LiuGong team to the next phase of growth in North America,” said Ryan.

Ryan holds a bachelor’s degree in international business and Spanish from Illinois State University and a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.