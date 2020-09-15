Bosch Power Tools Gives Back to Trade Workers with 'Always Essential' Program

Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you."

September 15, 2020
Bosch Power Tools & Accessories
Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve.
Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve.
Bosch Power Tools
Bosch2 10163588

Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve. With “Always Essential,” Bosch plans to meet these essential workers where they are, giving back through giveaways and worksite activations.


Recognizing that individuals in the trades couldn’t stay home while facing a global pandemic, Bosch sees workers from HVAC to construction and beyond continuing to perform their essential duties. As many facets of everyday life were shut down, new hospitals and healthcare centers needed to be built, heating and air conditioning systems needed to be repaired, power lines, roads and bridges needed to be maintained. The very framework of our society continues to be managed by frontline workers who stay largely behind the scenes. Until now.

“While ‘essential worker’ has become a buzzworthy phrase in 2020, we understand and celebrate that these trade professionals are, and always have been, essential to our way of life,” says Roger Amrol, president of Bosch Power Tools North America. “Without the commitment, hard work and dedication from each and every one of these individuals, society as we know it could not exist. And for that, we’re forever grateful.”

Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you” to the indispensable individuals who are the backbone of the trade industries and the country itself.

Amrol added, “The trades have always been essential and worthy of our gratitude and recognition. Now, it’s time for us as a society to give it to them.”

Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work. FIND YOUR LOADER
September 2, 2020
Latest
Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator.
Makinex Wins Most Innovative Product 2020 Award at World of Concrete
The Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator has been named the “Most Innovative Product of 2020” by Hanley Wood.
September 3, 2020
General Equipment Db Series2
DB Series of Dust Collection Bags
General Equipment Company's DB Series of Dust Collection Bags attach to confined space ventilation blowers for extracting airborne dust created by drilling, sawing, sanding, chopping or other jobsite activities.
September 1, 2020
Honda EG2800i Generator.
Honda Expands CO-MINDER Availability to More Generators
EG2800i, EB2800i and EB6500 models join growing list of Honda generators designed standard with CO-MINDER technology.
August 20, 2020
Metabo&rsquo;s High Powered Masonry Chaser.
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser easily cut channels into concrete, brick, block.
August 20, 2020
Cc Basham Cracking 2 10735430
How to Control Early-age Cracking in Concrete
Learn why early-age cracking occurs and how to prevent it.
October 16, 2008
Hqdefault 5f3582996b9da
Milwaukee Tool Integrates One-Key Smart Tool Software with Autodesk BIM 360
One-Key digital asset management platform communicates with Autodesk BIM 360 to automatically sync torque quality data from the field to the back office, for example
August 13, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f3471805aa16
Contractor Disinfects Jobsites with Industrial Misting Fan
Rosendin Electric follows Power Breezer directions and CDC disinfecting guidelines as part of its coronavirus safety program
August 12, 2020
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity Of Its Best Selling Single Phase Pump Line Infographic
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity of Single-Phase Pump Line
The new HS3.75SL (manual) and HSZ3.75SL (automatic) submersible, trash pump models can pump roughly twice as much water as the high head version.
August 12, 2020
Zac41051 Rgb
Kohler KD Series Generators Meet Stringent Emissions Standards in Non-Attainment Zones
The company was able to meet requirements without utilizing any exhaust after treatment or impacting overall generator performance by utilizing the KD Series' technologically advanced engine and fuel system.
August 11, 2020
Graco ToughTek M680a Mortar Pump [brochure]
The ToughTek M680a Mortar Pump handles abrasive materials such as epoxy mortars, non-skid coatings or cementitious materials, and tackles difficult polymers with fillers such as glass flake, silica or sand
August 6, 2020
Waters Construction (1)
Shedding Some Light on I-84
Waters Construction Company decided to test a Chicago Pneumatic CPLT V5+ light tower for a bridge repair project in Connecticut – and the results were blinding.
August 4, 2020
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers&apos; literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
Depositphotos 24588377 Originala
Keep Safety in Mind with Portable Generators
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute advises generator users to follow manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper ventilation
July 15, 2020
Chart #9 Most Important Equipment
Survey on State of Mobile Compressed Air Industry Aids Fleet Management Choices
VMAC compressed air survey is designed to provide a benchmark for businesses to aid in fleet and compressed air decision making.
July 22, 2020
Honda EU3000is Generator.
Honda Power Equipment Launches CO-MINDER Carbon Monoxide Detector for Generators
The Honda CO-MINDER system continuously measures carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level.
July 23, 2020
Big Ass Fans Sidekick Barrel Fan
Big Ass Fans Sidekick Barrel Fan
The Sidekick Barrel Fan indoor and outdoor ready with an IPX5 rating.
July 23, 2020
Densoseal 16 A
Densoseal 16A Sealing Mastic for Service Entries and Ducts
Densoseal 16A is especially suitable for those applications where ducts are wet or liable to fill with water.
July 21, 2020
Apollo Light Main Photo (1)
How UV-C LED Light Can Help your Rental Customers
UV-C LED light is a chemical-free, low-touch technique used to decontaminate anything the UV light can reach. Now, in the world of COVID-19, it is being used to decontaminate tools, equipment, spaces, rooms, PPE, and more.
July 20, 2020
Kaeser Mobilair M118
Mobilair M118 Portable Compressor
Kaeser's Mobilair M118 portable compressor delivers up to 405 cfm at 100 psig.
July 8, 2020
Enerpac_LAT Air Hydraulic Torque Wrench Pump
Enerpac LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps
High productivity in a compact design for applications where air is the preferred power source.
July 6, 2020
Lind Apollo UV-C LED light
Lind Equipment Awarded Canadian Contract for Virus-Killing Apollo UV-C Light
Lind Equipment created the Apollo UV-C Light to help people around the globe decontaminate their areas and get people safety back to work.
June 30, 2020
When wet cutting with diamond blades, make sure you have ample water on the blade for dust suppression to prevent hazardous silica dust from becoming airborne.
How to Safely Cut and Drill Concrete and Other Materials
Expert tips help construction equipment operators to optimize safety during cutting and drilling operations.
June 8, 2020
Thompson Pump 6 Rw Dis 4 Le2 T X
6-in. Rotary Wellpoint Pump
The 6RW pump is designed for wellpoint and sock dewatering applications, and can be used in place of a comparable 6-in. vacuum or piston pump.
May 28, 2020
Atlas Copco Xas 188 Hero
XAS 188 Air Compressor
Atlas Copco's XAS 188 single-stage oil-injected rotary screw type air compressor delivers 189 cfm at 2.37 gallons per hour.
May 27, 2020