Bosch Power Tools Gives Back to Trade Workers with 'Always Essential' Program

Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve. With “Always Essential,” Bosch plans to meet these essential workers where they are, giving back through giveaways and worksite activations.

Recognizing that individuals in the trades couldn’t stay home while facing a global pandemic, Bosch sees workers from HVAC to construction and beyond continuing to perform their essential duties. As many facets of everyday life were shut down, new hospitals and healthcare centers needed to be built, heating and air conditioning systems needed to be repaired, power lines, roads and bridges needed to be maintained. The very framework of our society continues to be managed by frontline workers who stay largely behind the scenes. Until now.

“While ‘essential worker’ has become a buzzworthy phrase in 2020, we understand and celebrate that these trade professionals are, and always have been, essential to our way of life,” says Roger Amrol, president of Bosch Power Tools North America. “Without the commitment, hard work and dedication from each and every one of these individuals, society as we know it could not exist. And for that, we’re forever grateful.”

Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you” to the indispensable individuals who are the backbone of the trade industries and the country itself.

Amrol added, “The trades have always been essential and worthy of our gratitude and recognition. Now, it’s time for us as a society to give it to them.”