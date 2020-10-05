House Passes Graves’ Bill To Incentivize Timely Airport Project Construction and Cost Savings

A bill introduced by Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) to ensure that Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds can be used by airports to incentivize the early completion of critical runway and airport projects was approved by the House of Representatives today. North Missouri airports depend on AIP funding to make needed improvements.

The Expedited Delivery of Airport Infrastructure Act of 2020 (H.R. 5912) was introduced by Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member Sam Graves (R-MO) and Subcommittee on Aviation Ranking Member Garret Graves (R-LA). The bill makes incentive payments for early completion of projects an eligible cost under the AIP program, which provides grants to public agencies and other entities for the planning, development, and execution of infrastructure projects at public-use airports, such as runways and taxiways.

“Time is money in infrastructure project construction, and that includes at the Nation’s airports,” said T&I Committee Ranking Member Sam Graves. “This is a smart reform that already works for road and bridge project construction, and delivering airport projects ahead of schedule can help save money and essentially provide a similar impact as increasing investment without any additional federal resources.”

Under current law, airports cannot use AIP funds to incentivize early completion of airport projects, even if the early completion would result in significant capacity or efficiency gains for the airport. H.R. 5912 would allow airports, including those with short construction seasons or disruptive airfield projects, to use up to $1 million in AIP money to incentivize a contractor to complete the project early. Use of incentive payments would be left to the discretion of the airport operator. Similar incentives are common in the construction of surface transportation projects, and early completion of airport projects can similarly result in cost savings.

The bill has support from key infrastructure stakeholders as well.

Joint statement from Airports Council International – North America and the American Association of Airport Executives: “We commend Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Sam Graves and Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member Garret Graves for spearheading legislation that would allow airports to use Airport Improvement Program funds to incentivize the early completion of critical infrastructure projects. Their proposal coupled with additional funds that airports need to pay for debt service, operations and a long list of other COVID-19-related expenses will help airports meet the enormous challenges they face during the current pandemic.”

Statement from James V. Christianson, Vice President, Government Relations, Associated General Contractors of America (AGC): “AGC of America fully supports H.R. 5912, the Expedited Delivery of Airport Infrastructure Act of 2020. Just like the benefit they have provided to the Federal-aid Highway Program for over 20 years, the usage of early completion incentives provided for in this bill would allow for more timely and efficient completion of crucial airport construction projects that benefit the traveling public.”