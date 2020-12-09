TRIP Report says Almost Half of New York Roadways in Poor Condition

TRIP says that 47% of major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in New York are in poor or mediocre condition - costing the average NY driver $588 a year - $7.2 billion statewide.

December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 157345654
Adobe Stock/janifest

Driving on roads that are deteriorated, congested and that lack some desirable safety features is unfortunately a common occurrence across the county. According to a new report released by TRIP, these conditions cost New York drivers a total of $26 billion each year.

TRIP has calculated the cost to the average motorist in the state’s largest urban areas in the form of additional vehicle operating costs (VOC) as a result of driving on rough roads, the cost of lost time and wasted fuel due to congestion, and the financial cost of traffic crashes in which the lack of adequate safety features was a contributing factor. 

Due to inadequate state and local funding, 47 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in New York are in poor or mediocre condition. Driving on rough roads costs the average New York driver $588 annually in additional vehicle operating costs – a total of $7.2 billion statewide.

In addition, 10 percent of New York’s bridges are rated in poor/structurally deficient condition, the eleventh highest share in the nation. Bridges that are rated poor/structurally deficient have significant deterioration of the bridge deck, supports or other major components. Fifty-four percent of the state’s bridges are rated in fair condition and the remaining 36 percent are in good condition. 

Unfortunately, like the rest of the nation, funding is not keeping up to help improve these conditions. 

The ability of revenue from New York’s motor fuel tax – a critical source of state transportation funds – to keep pace with the state’s future transportation needs is likely to erode as a result of increasing vehicle fuel efficiency and the increasing use of electric vehicles. The average fuel efficiency of U.S. passenger vehicles increased from 20 miles per gallon in 2010 to 24.5 miles per gallon in 2020. Average fuel efficiency is expected to increase another 31 percent by 2030, to 32 miles per gallon, and increase 51 percent by 2040, to 37 miles per gallon. The share of electric vehicles of total passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. is expected to increase to five percent by 2023 and to 60 percent by 2040, by which time they will represent approximately 30 percent of the passenger vehicle fleet.

The current federal transportation legislation, Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act), was set to expire on September 30, 2020. Congress extended it by one year to September 30, 2021. The FAST Act is a major source of funding for road, highway and bridge repairs in New York. Throughout the initial five years of the FAST-Act – fiscal years 2016 to 2020 – the program provided $8.9 billion to New York for road repairs and improvements, an average of $1.8 billion per year. From 2014 to 2018, the federal government provided $1.28 for road improvements in New York for every $1.00 state motorists paid in federal highway user fees, including the federal state motor fuel tax. From 2014 to 2018, federal funds provided for highway improvements were the equivalent of 37 percent of the amount of New York state capital outlays on road, highway and bridge projects, including construction, engineering and right-of-way acquisition.

Congestion Issues Increasing

Congestion in New York, and across the county for that matter, is increasing and it's another issue we need to address.

In 2018, the state’s transportation system carried 123.5 billion annual vehicle miles of travel (VMT). Congested roads choke commuting and commerce and cost New York drivers $14.2 billion each year in the form of lost time and wasted fuel. In the most congested urban areas, drivers lose up to $1,947 and as many as 92 hours per year sitting in congestion. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, vehicle travel in New York dropped by as much as 45 percent in April 2020 (as compared to vehicle travel during the same month the previous year), but rebounded to 10 percent below the previous year’s volume in September 2020.

Increasing levels of traffic congestion cause significant delays in New York, particularly in its larger urban areas, choking commuting and commerce. Traffic congestion robs commuters of time and money and imposes increased costs on businesses, shippers and manufacturers, which are often passed along to the consumer. Increased levels of congestion can also reduce the attractiveness of a location to a company when considering expansion or where to locate a new facility.


Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.
'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward
The bridge in Sunderland, England will include virtual and augmented reality technologies.
December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 58926149
Asphalt Pavement Association Action Plan Supports Biden in Building Modern Infrastructure
NAPA sent a letter to Biden and his transition team expressing the desire to work with the administration to stabilize the economy, create and sustain jobs in the highway construction industry and build environmentally-friendly, resilient pavements
December 7, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a 5ef4eadb26196
AASHTO Urges Congress to Increase Transportation Funding
In a November 30 letter, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials urged Congressional leadership to provide “as much supplemental general fund revenue as possible” to support our infrastructure
December 7, 2020
Infrastructure Roads Bridges
Inadequate Infrastructure Found by Civil Engineers in West Virginia
The West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave five categories of infrastructure an overall grade of a 'D' for the state
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 388583243
2021 State of Road Building: Our Nation is Ready to Make Infrastructure a Priority
Despite the uncertainty we saw in 2020, experts believe that there is reason to be hopeful in 2021 as Americans are making it well known that our crumbling roads and bridges are a prime concern they want the new Congress to address
December 1, 2020
Delta Mist penetrates pavement to soften the asphalt binder and bind it to aggregates.
Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation
Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment
December 1, 2020
Intel CEO Bob Swan.
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Eight: Exclusive Interview with Dynapac, How to Find Workers in Unexpected Places & Build America Friday
How is Dynapac North America supporting customers during COVID-19? Where are some new places to try and find workers? What crew are we featuring in Build America Friday? Watch to learn more.
November 20, 2020
Logo Ita Aites
ITA Recognizes Underground Construction Projects Worldwide
The ITA Tunnelling Awards recognizes the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Padur, Shenzhen Chegongmaio Integrated Traffic Hub Project and Union Square Market Street Station for ground-breaking innovations and outstanding underground projects worldwide.
November 19, 2020
Highwayreportmap25thannualoverall 750x422
Report: North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Among States With Best Highway Systems
The 25th Annual Highway Report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, fatalities and spending per mile.
November 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 298379174
Texas, California, Florida Among the Deadliest States to Drive In
As drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, new research reveals what states are the most dangerous for driving
November 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 382940021
Biden Administration Releases USDOT Transition Team
The incoming Biden-Harris administration has released the names of the 18-member transition team for the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will also review the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.
November 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Seven: Biden's Infrastrucute Plan, Milling Best Practices & Build America Friday
What would an infrastructure plan look like under President-Elect Biden? Do plastics have a future in asphalt mixtures? What are some best practices for operating a milling machine? Jess & Dormie have answers to all that and more this week
November 13, 2020
Adobe Stock 201250309 (1)
Asphalt Industry Evaluates Utilizing Plastic in its Mixtures
As activists and legislators continue to push for solutions to sustainably divert the plastic waste stream, the asphalt pavement industry is leading and coordinating the effort to evaluate the viability of including plastics in asphalt mixtures.
November 12, 2020
HD-PCI produces a condition rating with more objective data (derived from machine learning algorithms) and factors in the density and severity of each distress present for every square foot of roadway across an entire road network.
RoadBotics HD-PCI Pavement Rating Index Assists in Asset Management
HD-PCI proprietary pavement condition rating index granularity for government officials to make well-informed pavement management decisions, including pothole and road repairs
November 12, 2020
Adobe Stock 372346048
Industry Gaining Hope for Infrastructure Legislation Under Biden
Peter DeFazio, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, says he is looking forward to discussions that could lead to substantial infrastructure investments during the Biden administration
November 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 27655491
AEM Urges Washington to Put Aside Differences in Statement on Election
The Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM) congratulates President-Elect Biden & Vice President-Elect Harris and says now is the time to put aside our differences and work across the political spectrum to find common ground.
November 9, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Six: Infrastructure Ballot Initiatives, Forces Impacting Screed Performance & Build America Friday
How did states vote on infrastructure issues? What are the five forces acting on your screed? What are Jess & Dormie drinking this week? We have your answers to those questions and more on this episode of Hops & Highways.
November 6, 2020
Dsc 7406
Voters Approve Record 94% of Transportation Investment Initiatives Totaling $14 Billion
Voters in 18 states thus far approved a record 94% of state and local ballot initiatives, providing an additional $14 billion for transportation improvements.
November 6, 2020
122699336 4712614592114453 4018610405813775807 N
Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021
With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on
November 6, 2020
1
World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled
The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta
November 5, 2020
101435712 3261282957229823 1952912872052883456 O
Election Day Round Up of Infrastructure Measures
Infrastructure and transportation funding measure dominated the ballots in 2020. Here's what voters decided.
November 4, 2020
Sep Construction Spend Public Private
Big Gain in September Residential Construction Spending Offsets Nonresidential Drop
The total value of construction put in place edged up for a fourth month of U.S. construction expansions carried by residential expansion
November 2, 2020