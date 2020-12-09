Report: How to Fix Surface Transportation Funding

CEI says the current structure features a long-term funding shortfall (with inevitable bailouts) and a mismatch between who pays for roads and who uses them and there are better, more accurate and equitable ways to pay for them than a federal gas tax

December 9, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
Adobe Stock 321273227
Adobe Stock/JJ Gouin

The surface transportation construction industry has long had to rely on Washington for its prosperity. We spend most years holding our breath and hoping we will receive more Federal funding to fix our crumbling roads, bridges and highway systems. Currently in the United States, 7 percent of bridges are structurally deficient, and 19 percent of major highway pavements have deteriorated. Yet, our existing financing structure has few tools to address the looming reconstruction challenges facing existing infrastructure. 

In 2020, Congress passed a one-year extension of the  Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. While the one-year extension of the FAST Act provides stability for state transportation programs during a time of uncertainty, it does not provide any increase in revenue. The extension bill maintains surface transportation programs at current levels of $47.1 billion for highways and $12.3 billion for transit programs.

It is still imperative that a multi-year highway bill be enacted to maintain and improve highway infrastructure, avoid project delays and provide proper investment for Highway Trust Fund solvency, which needs a sustainable revenue source. The 116th Congress still has work to do for the construction industry to know what the publicly funded highway market will look like in 2021. 

When the extension expires in September of 2021, the 117th Congress will need to decide what should be done to fund our infrastructure for the longterm. The industry hopes the new Congress will to address the inadequacy of existing legacy programs and answer the question of how to support economic growth while also conserving existing infrastructure.

Is There a Better Way to Fund Infrastructure?

For more than a decade, the federal Highway Trust Fund has disbursed outlays in excess of dedicated fuel tax and other user tax revenue, leading to a cumulative $141 billion taxpayer-funded bailout by Congress, paid with general revenue funds even after leveraging.

A 2019 National Academy of Sciences study on the future needs of the Interstate Highway System highlights the looming crisis. Even after the beneficial leveraging arrangement and $141 billion in additional investment from general funds over the past decade, the Interstate Highway System is still falling behind in its ability to provide today’s level of service into the future. The study estimates an additional $36 billion annually in investment will be needed over 20 years just to meet population growth levels of additional travel.

This study also demonstrates that future Interstate high-way congestion will spread beyond urban corridors, stretching far into rural areas, particularly on routes favored by heavy commercial vehicles. A realistic 20-year plan should consider citizens’ ability to choose different options to long-distance driving to escape these conditions. These investments, based on the findings of the future needs study, would increase the historical highway revenue gap quant to 13 cents per intercity person-mile

Instead of inevitable bailouts of the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) which cannot keep up with demand, Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) has released a report that suggests new ways to pay for the repair and construction of our roadways. They suggest that some projects could be scaled back, in contexts from rural intercity travel to urban daily commuting and suggest a middle ground between greater general fund spending and new widespread tolls.

"In the United States, infrastructure investment occurs through a variety of methods, a situation that leads to confusion when one tries to compare results," report author Virgil G. Payne, PE says. "The most common method is a publicly leveraged investment, where taxes are collected on the use of a broad base of resources and then devoted to competitive federal programs to finance certain projects selected on economic rankings. The Interstate Highway System is financially leveraged in this manner through the collection of excise taxes on mo-tor fuel, which is largely burned while driving on surface streets that are funded primarily through local property taxes."

Payne says that the overarching goals of federal transportation infrastructure policy should be to promote interstate commerce and to prioritize existing infrastructure asset maintenance over new construction. Federal investments should be structured in a way that proposals for new intercity facilities can be tested by specific metrics, so that only truly nationally significant facilities of reasonable size are built to support the nation’s expanding population and economy.  

User Fees, Tolls & Other Funding Ideas

The report says that for some time, a hybrid financial structure will likely be needed in certain parts of the country. New tolls, new user-based fees and other funding mechanisms will all need to be deployed to get our infrastructure the repairs and upgrades they need. 

Some prior proposals have suggested that new tolls could fund the rebuilding and some of the expansion of Interstate highways, while Highway Trust Fund monies continue to support Interstate segments that lack sufficient traffic to support toll finance. Other suggestions support user-based fees however Payne says that it remains to be seen how a new value proposition could be developed to avoid the same political backlash that has been seen over fuel tax increases.

"Many in the construction industry are concerned that any shift from fuel taxes to general funds would weaken the primacy of funding priorities conveyed via user fees," he adds. "However, significant challenges are arising regardless, as vehicles last longer, thus reducing local sales tax revenue, and partial electrification of the vehicle fleet threatens to dry up the federal revenue stream that remains mostly dependent on fuel tax collections."

Payne suggests that a new model be enacted to fund our infrastructure.

"An expansion throttle may assist in reducing prescriptive environmental rules through the discipline of the marketplace, combined with a feedback loop that allows for only truly needed projects," he says. " For those in the transportation construction industry, the quant could be a much-needed counter to our bail-out-to-bailout era. It would justify an orderly nationwide prioritization of investment for both intercity limited-ac-cess highways and alternative modes outside congested urban regions, where past reform efforts have sought to impose moratoriums and exclusions.

" The quant would essentially be the starting value for a nationwide system of shadow tolls, or pass-through tolls, which would control how funding is distributed in future legislation, instead of relying only on political funding buckets. It would provide a metric to track the efficiency of both the project design as it relates to the geographic needs of the region and the project team’s execution. It would apply equally to traditional design-bid-build projects by state transportation departments as well as more innovative project models ranging from de-sign-build to P3 design-build-finance-operate-maintain project concessions. State agencies would have an initial lead with the institutional engineering knowledge necessary for maintaining our declining existing network and its established travel volume.

"Moreover, state transportation departments would not act as unchallengeable arbitrators in complicated urban projects that require expedited work and unique value-engineered approaches. This approach could support various project structures and allow the best to win out as long-run average-cost plans are developed for infrastructure assets. Since the owner’s engineer must ultimately be sufficiently experienced to develop the criteria for bidding even a de-sign-build project, the ability for multiple approaches to exist side by side for at least some time may provide the best long-term value."

With September 2021 just a mere 10 months away and a full schedule for the 117th Congress, we have high hopes that the new Administration and Congress have the time to build upon the work done by the previous Congress to enact a long-term, well-funded bill.



Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Dsc 0183
Will 2021 Be Infrastructure’s Year?
The transportation industry sees reason to be hopeful for added infrastructure investment in 2021.
December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Adobe Stock 58926149
Asphalt Pavement Association Action Plan Supports Biden in Building Modern Infrastructure
NAPA sent a letter to Biden and his transition team expressing the desire to work with the administration to stabilize the economy, create and sustain jobs in the highway construction industry and build environmentally-friendly, resilient pavements
December 7, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a 5ef4eadb26196
AASHTO Urges Congress to Increase Transportation Funding
In a November 30 letter, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials urged Congressional leadership to provide “as much supplemental general fund revenue as possible” to support our infrastructure
December 7, 2020
Infrastructure Roads Bridges
Inadequate Infrastructure Found by Civil Engineers in West Virginia
The West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave five categories of infrastructure an overall grade of a 'D' for the state
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 388583243
2021 State of Road Building: Our Nation is Ready to Make Infrastructure a Priority
Despite the uncertainty we saw in 2020, experts believe that there is reason to be hopeful in 2021 as Americans are making it well known that our crumbling roads and bridges are a prime concern they want the new Congress to address
December 1, 2020
Delta Mist penetrates pavement to soften the asphalt binder and bind it to aggregates.
Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation
Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment
December 1, 2020
Intel CEO Bob Swan.
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Eight: Exclusive Interview with Dynapac, How to Find Workers in Unexpected Places & Build America Friday
How is Dynapac North America supporting customers during COVID-19? Where are some new places to try and find workers? What crew are we featuring in Build America Friday? Watch to learn more.
November 20, 2020
Logo Ita Aites
ITA Recognizes Underground Construction Projects Worldwide
The ITA Tunnelling Awards recognizes the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Padur, Shenzhen Chegongmaio Integrated Traffic Hub Project and Union Square Market Street Station for ground-breaking innovations and outstanding underground projects worldwide.
November 19, 2020
Highwayreportmap25thannualoverall 750x422
Report: North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Among States With Best Highway Systems
The 25th Annual Highway Report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, fatalities and spending per mile.
November 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 298379174
Texas, California, Florida Among the Deadliest States to Drive In
As drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, new research reveals what states are the most dangerous for driving
November 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 382940021
Biden Administration Releases USDOT Transition Team
The incoming Biden-Harris administration has released the names of the 18-member transition team for the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will also review the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.
November 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Seven: Biden's Infrastrucute Plan, Milling Best Practices & Build America Friday
What would an infrastructure plan look like under President-Elect Biden? Do plastics have a future in asphalt mixtures? What are some best practices for operating a milling machine? Jess & Dormie have answers to all that and more this week
November 13, 2020
Adobe Stock 201250309 (1)
Asphalt Industry Evaluates Utilizing Plastic in its Mixtures
As activists and legislators continue to push for solutions to sustainably divert the plastic waste stream, the asphalt pavement industry is leading and coordinating the effort to evaluate the viability of including plastics in asphalt mixtures.
November 12, 2020
HD-PCI produces a condition rating with more objective data (derived from machine learning algorithms) and factors in the density and severity of each distress present for every square foot of roadway across an entire road network.
RoadBotics HD-PCI Pavement Rating Index Assists in Asset Management
HD-PCI proprietary pavement condition rating index granularity for government officials to make well-informed pavement management decisions, including pothole and road repairs
November 12, 2020
Adobe Stock 372346048
Industry Gaining Hope for Infrastructure Legislation Under Biden
Peter DeFazio, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, says he is looking forward to discussions that could lead to substantial infrastructure investments during the Biden administration
November 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 27655491
AEM Urges Washington to Put Aside Differences in Statement on Election
The Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM) congratulates President-Elect Biden & Vice President-Elect Harris and says now is the time to put aside our differences and work across the political spectrum to find common ground.
November 9, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Six: Infrastructure Ballot Initiatives, Forces Impacting Screed Performance & Build America Friday
How did states vote on infrastructure issues? What are the five forces acting on your screed? What are Jess & Dormie drinking this week? We have your answers to those questions and more on this episode of Hops & Highways.
November 6, 2020
Dsc 7406
Voters Approve Record 94% of Transportation Investment Initiatives Totaling $14 Billion
Voters in 18 states thus far approved a record 94% of state and local ballot initiatives, providing an additional $14 billion for transportation improvements.
November 6, 2020
122699336 4712614592114453 4018610405813775807 N
Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021
With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on
November 6, 2020
1
World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled
The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta
November 5, 2020
101435712 3261282957229823 1952912872052883456 O
Election Day Round Up of Infrastructure Measures
Infrastructure and transportation funding measure dominated the ballots in 2020. Here's what voters decided.
November 4, 2020
Sep Construction Spend Public Private
Big Gain in September Residential Construction Spending Offsets Nonresidential Drop
The total value of construction put in place edged up for a fourth month of U.S. construction expansions carried by residential expansion
November 2, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Week Five: The Economy, Asphalt Recycling Q&A, Pumpkin Carving & Build America Friday
Each week, Jessica Lombardo & Dormie Roberts discuss the construction news of the week and salute contractors hard work.
October 30, 2020