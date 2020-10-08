10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Treasury Starts Forgiving PPP Loans

10. Caterpillar's Scott Thomas Discusses Advancements in Articulated Dump Truck Design

Advanced technology and automated features differentiate the latest generation of articulated trucks from their predecessors





9. The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?

Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared

8. Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology

Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations

7. FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Truck Orders Surge in September to 32,000 Units

September Class 8 order activity was up 55% month over month and 160% year over year

6. Milwaukee Tool Discusses the Award-Winning MX Fuel System

How the award winning MX FUEL System can help benefit the rental industry.

Leszek @Adobe Stock Images

5. New OSHA Guidance Requires Reporting Work-Related COVID-19 Infections and Deaths

Guidance defines a coronavirus ‘work-related incident’ and sets the expected reporting deadline for within eight hours of knowing both that an employee died of a work-related case of COVID-19

4. How Much Money will Your State Get for Roads?

President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through Dec. 11, 2020 which includes a one-year extension of the current surface transportation authorization. How much will your state receive?

3. 3 Killed, 1 Injured in Stairwell Collapse of Houston Building Under Construction

The partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building in Houston, TX

2. Caterpillar Signs $405 Million Agreement to Acquire Weir Oil & Gas

The acquisition will expand Caterpillar's offerings to one of the broadest product lines in the well service industry

U.S. Treasury Department

1. Treasury to Forgive PPP Loans in Response to Borrower Complaints

None of the 96,000 forgiveness applications received so far had been approved as of last week. Secretary Mnuchin encourages businesses to apply for forgiveness without delay