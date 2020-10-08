10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Treasury Starts Forgiving PPP Loans

The 10 most-read stories of the week also includes Caterpillar’s Weir Oil & Gas acquisition, 3 killed in a construction-site stairwell collapse, guide to how much money the FAST Act extension will send your state for road, and more

October 8, 2020
10. Caterpillar's Scott Thomas Discusses Advancements in Articulated Dump Truck Design

Advanced technology and automated features differentiate the latest generation of articulated trucks from their predecessors


9. The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?

Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared

8. Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology

Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations

 

Ftr News 5f7b35d7321227. FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Truck Orders Surge in September to 32,000 Units

September Class 8 order activity was up 55% month over month and 160% year over year

 

6. Milwaukee Tool Discusses the Award-Winning MX Fuel System

How the award winning MX FUEL System can help benefit the rental industry.

 Adobe Stock 329400006Leszek @Adobe Stock Images

5. New OSHA Guidance Requires Reporting Work-Related COVID-19 Infections and Deaths

Guidance defines a coronavirus ‘work-related incident’ and sets the expected reporting deadline for within eight hours of knowing both that an employee died of a work-related case of COVID-19

 

Paver4. How Much Money will Your State Get for Roads?

President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through Dec. 11, 2020 which includes a one-year extension of the current surface transportation authorization. How much will your state receive?

 

3. 3 Killed, 1 Injured in Stairwell Collapse of Houston Building Under Construction

The partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building in Houston, TX

 

2. Caterpillar Signs $405 Million Agreement to Acquire Weir Oil & Gas

The acquisition will expand Caterpillar's offerings to one of the broadest product lines in the well service industry

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was negotiating terms of the next Coronavirus stimulus package with House Democrats until he was recalled by the president.U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was negotiating terms of the next Coronavirus stimulus package with House Democrats until he was recalled by the president.U.S. Treasury Department 

1. Treasury to Forgive PPP Loans in Response to Borrower Complaints

None of the 96,000 forgiveness applications received so far had been approved as of last week. Secretary Mnuchin encourages businesses to apply for forgiveness without delay

Recommended
Prevailing Wage Repeal
Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs
Nonpartisan, non-profit research finds no state that has repealed prevailing wage has received the benefits claimed by politicians, but they have damaged their own construction industries
October 7, 2020
E Sub
3 Profit-Preserving RFI Tips for Construction Project Management in the Field
RFIs usually resemble a fork in the road: the longer it takes to get information to the field supervisor, the longer your field team risks working in the wrong direction
June 18, 2020
Case's new DL550B dozer/loader distinguishes itself from compact track loaders with a frame-mounted dozer, steel tracks and structural weight designed for heavy dozing work.
Case DL550B Minotaur Adds Real Dozer Specs at the Top of Compact Track Loaders
Case’s new dozer/loader isn’t the most-powerful compact track loader on the market but it is the heaviest, and it’s equipped with the most serious dozing capability
June 17, 2020
Latest
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode One: FAST Act Extension, Debate Debacle & Build America Friday
In the premiere episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss the FAST Act Extension, funding implications and share some construction good news.
October 2, 2020
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories this week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Oct. 2 is MFG Day.
Trade, STEM Careers Highlighted on Manufacturing Day
Observed on Oct. 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 344174575 Editorial Use Only
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse
Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces
September 29, 2020
World of Concrete 2021 has moved dates.
World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference Dates
WOC 2021 will take place later in the year.
September 29, 2020
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020
Purple Line construction at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Fluor-Led JV Quits Huge Public-Private Partnership Building Baltimore’s Purple Line
Purple Line Transit Partners dispute $800M in cost overruns and the Maryland Transit Admin. is looking for contractors to finish the half-done $5.6B transit line
September 28, 2020
Allen Engineering, concrete equipment manufacturer, is celebrating more than 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
Allen Engineering Celebrates Over 1,000 Days Without Lost Time Due to Injury
Allen Engineering celebrates over 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
September 25, 2020
Capture
US DOT Will Push Innovation with E-Ticketing, Digital As-Builts, Overlay Materials in New Round of EDC
U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced seven innovations it will support in the sixth round of its "Every Day Counts" (EDC-6) collaboration with state, local and tribal transportation agencies.
September 23, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Jeff Ward.
PSG Names New CEO
Pure Safety Group has named a new CEO.
September 23, 2020
Cim 25th Anniversary Rev 768x593
Concrete Industry Management Program’s National Steering Committee Announces New Board
The National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program recently announced their new board members.
September 23, 2020
The Norwegian government recently proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
Norway Picks HeidelbergCement for World's First Carbon Capture Project at a Cement Plant
The Norwegian government proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
September 22, 2020
James Lobusch
NLB Corp. Hires James Lobusch
NLB Corporation hired James Lobusch as capital sales representative.
September 22, 2020
Allen Engineering Award
Allen Engineering Receives Exporter of The Year Award
Allen Engineering was one of 13 small businesses awarded the Exporter of The Year Award by Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).
September 22, 2020
Brain
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of September 14
What gives construction the highest suicide rate of US industries? Volvo talks electrification trends in construction equipment, Ryan Co. bests COVID-19 and project performance by integrating software
September 18, 2020
Dsc 0005
Commercial Contractors Signal Business Improvement Despite Falling Backlog Amidst COVID-19
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index increased one point to 57 -- still well below the 74 recorded in Q1 -- but contractor confidence in new business rose more even as backlog dropped
September 18, 2020
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.
AED Embarks on 'Driving for Dealers' Bus Tour
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.
September 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 253254780
Oregon Prioritizing Work Zone Safety
The Oregon Department of Transportation has taken steps to make work zones safer, but an annual study found they could be doing more to prevent the 488 crashes and five deaths in road work zones that the state averages each year.
September 3, 2020
20190710 142645
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for August Continue to Climb - Reaching 20,500 Units
August order activity was very consistent with July, up 3% m/m, and up 90% y/y. Class 8 net orders for the last 12 months now total 177,000 units.
September 2, 2020
The American Shotcrete Association (ASA) announced that Dick Frederick from Top Gun of Virginia, Inc., has been named an ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor.
Top Gun of Virginia Achieves Shotcrete Qualification
The ASA Contractor Qualification program helps establish a shotcrete contractor’s qualifications through a rigorous review process.
September 1, 2020