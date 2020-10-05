Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology

Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations.

October 5, 2020
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
T Paa S 1
Trimble 10859395

At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, Trimble announced the Trimble Platform as a Service, an offering that gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade those solutions with the company’s latest innovations. It is not making it publicly available in the U.S. through its SITECH distribution channel.

Under the Trimble Platform as a Service model, contractors can shift their technology investment from a capital expense to an operating expense; get automatic upgrades to new versions of Trimble hardware, software and firmware; and conserve cash. Service, support replacement parts and accidental damage repair are all included in the monthly payment.

Bundled solutions include the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform, Trimble Siteworks Positioning Systems, Trimble Correction Services and select office software.

T Paa S 3"Contractors can now modernize large construction fleets and inventories without a significant initial investment and the assurance that their technology will be continually updated with the latest innovations from Trimble," said Scott Crozier, vice president, Trimble Civil Engineering and Construction. "This allows them to use their capital to run the business as well as predictably manage technology expenses."

As the rate of technology change continues and software capabilities improve, hardware to support the software functionality must also advance. Using the Trimble Platform as a Service, hardware and software updates are included so contractors can standardize their entire fleet and field workers on the same hardware and software versions, resulting in less time needed for training and support.

Predictable, fixed technology costs enable customers to create more accurate bids, which can lead to more jobs won with a higher profit margin. Once the bid is won, contractors can complete the job faster by leveraging the latest software and hardware from Trimble. In addition, the service provides easy tracking of hardware to reduce the time and effort required to locate technology across distributed teams and remote worksites. At the same time, asset utilization increases when contractors know what construction technology have, where it is and how it is being used. Flexible contract terms allow project teams to take advantage of an affordable, fixed monthly price for the duration of the project.

Local support from SITECH construction technology dealers is included in the fixed monthly price to maximize uptime. 

Recommended
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Office Tele Remote
Office TeleREMOTE for SmartROC DTH Drill Rigs
Epiroc's Office TeleREMOTE enables the operator to access and run multiple rigs from a control center located inside an office.
October 1, 2020
Exc Ec480 E Acd Uptime Webinar Social Media 1200x628
How Manageable Telematics Data Can Improve Your Machine Uptime
October 22, 2020
Register
Dave Adams of Volvo CE will share customer best practices and real-world examples of how an OEM-managed telematics program can generate significant ROI for construction fleets.
Img 0306
How to Cut Costs, Breakdowns and Downtime by Automating Preventive Maintenance
Construction equipment maintenance software enables transition to a more automated, systematic approach to keep uptime high and costs low.
September 30, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Customizable Software Platform Mitigates Distracted Driving
Truce Software offers fleet intelligence to increase driver safety and reduce distracted workers.
September 30, 2020
Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse
Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces
September 29, 2020
Terracon Stage 1 Site Selection Tool.
Terracon Stage 1 Site Selection Tool
Stage1 combines Terracon’s project data with environmental and geologic data sources from more than 700 public and private map sources for remote, site-specific research.
September 29, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Let Your Profits Take Flight - Get Your Drone On
Drones can have a positive effect on construction contractors' profits.
September 23, 2020
Bosch GCL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points.
Bosch GCL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points
The Bosch GCL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines and points up to four times brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser.
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
The Bosch GLL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines up to four brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Raken Reports
New Raken Segmented Reports Rolls Up Multiple Daily Reports into One Document
Segmented Daily Reports feature allows multiple crews and/or shifts to submit their own detailed daily report and aggregates them into a single daily doc that enhances communication and collaboration between field and office
September 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 203255582
How Incremental Innovation Can Benefit Your Construction Business
The construction industry is poised for change as technology takes hold. But that change is likely to come less in the form of disruption and more in the form of impactful increments.
September 21, 2020
Screenshot 2020 09 21 114531
Trimble Acquires MidStates VRS, Expanding Trimble VRS GNSS Corrections in North and South Dakota
Adding 105,000 square miles of coverage, the acquisition extends the VRS Now network of for GPS accuracy corrections to more than 1 million square miles, one of the largest in North America
September 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Mobile camera systems can monitor construction sites constrantly, offering specific intelligence about site conditions and personnel to anyone with access to the online software.
3 Ways IP Security Cameras Help Maintain COVID-19 Construction Health Guidelines
While construction nationwide has largely resumed after the initial pandemic shut-downs, the primary issue now is how to stay in business under unrelenting threat of disease transmission
September 17, 2020
Appareo Grip Front With I Pad
Appareo Grip iPad Controller
Controller enables more seamless interaction between iPad displays and off-road rugged equipment.
September 17, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Volvo CE Highlights Electrification Trends and Construction Equipment Innovations
What innovative equipment will we soon be seeing on construction jobsites?
September 16, 2020
Avatar Connect Session2
Avatar CONNECT Augmented Reality Solution
User-friendly, robust and low-cost way to connect remote team members via real-time collaboration anywhere and on any AR-enabled device.
September 16, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
Ryan Companies uses Procore’s cloud-based project management platform throughout 150 ongoing projects, and was one of the first customers to engage with the Procore Embedded Experience.
Ryan Companies Bests COVID-19 and Project Performance with Integrated Software
One of the largest general contractors in the US carefully selects best-practice apps to integrate into their Procore experience, encouraging use and refining expertise with the software
September 16, 2020
Trimble Tekla Structures 2020 Lofted Plates
Trimble Tekla 2020 Structural BIM Software Solutions
Latest versions of the Tekla software solutions for advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM), structural engineering and steel fabrication management.
September 15, 2020
Allplan Bimplus
Allplan Bimplus
Latest update includes several improvements to existing features, including clash detection, model access control and user management
September 15, 2020
Agtek Underground Press Release 02 2020
AGTEK Development Co. Offers Underground Software for Takeoff, Production Control
Software combines intuitive data entry with flexible reporting to speed up takeoffs and tracks production of storm, sewer, water and other underground utilities.
September 15, 2020
Safe Site Check In Site View
Safe Site Check In Touchless App Updated with Self-Service Administrator Edition
The latest release of Safe Site Check In was developed to address COVID-19 challenges and support future needs of construction firms by removing time-consuming processes.
September 15, 2020
The single system includes a portfolio of connected (i.e., “smart”) devices, an easy-to-use mobile app, internal lab testing for calibrating concrete mix designs and training and support services.
Hilti Releases Concrete Sensors System
Hilti released its end-to-end solution to help contractors more accurately measure and predict the performance of concrete, Hilti Concrete Sensors.
September 15, 2020