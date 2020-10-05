3 Killed, 1 Injured in Stairwell Collapse of Houston Building Under Construction

The partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building in Houston, TX

October 5, 2020

Three people were killed and another person injured when part of a building stairwell collapsed Monday afternoon in west Houston, according to officials from the Houston Fire Department.

Click2Houston.com reports the partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building.

Houston Fire Department crews were waiting for structural engineers to advise on the stability of the building before conducting a search for any unregistered people who might have been on the construction site.

The building appears to be part of the One MRO project announced earlier this year by Marathon Oil.

Recommended
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Oct. 2 is MFG Day.
Trade, STEM Careers Highlighted on Manufacturing Day
Observed on Oct. 2, MFG Day reveals the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, families, teachers, and community leaders.
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 344174575 Editorial Use Only
Amazon to Put 1,000 New Distribution Hubs in the Suburbs
Speculation about the ecommerce giant converting unused mall space likely underestimates how many will be new construction
September 29, 2020
Black Construction Workers File Suit Alleging Employers Do Not Stop Racial Abuse
Four elevator mechanics say they were subject to racist slurs from supervisors, nooses and racist graffiti in their workspaces
September 29, 2020
World of Concrete 2021 has moved dates.
World of Concrete Schedules New 2021 Conference Dates
WOC 2021 will take place later in the year.
September 29, 2020
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020
Purple Line construction at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Fluor-Led JV Quits Huge Public-Private Partnership Building Baltimore’s Purple Line
Purple Line Transit Partners dispute $800M in cost overruns and the Maryland Transit Admin. is looking for contractors to finish the half-done $5.6B transit line
September 28, 2020
Allen Engineering, concrete equipment manufacturer, is celebrating more than 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
Allen Engineering Celebrates Over 1,000 Days Without Lost Time Due to Injury
Allen Engineering celebrates over 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
September 25, 2020
Capture
US DOT Will Push Innovation with E-Ticketing, Digital As-Builts, Overlay Materials in New Round of EDC
U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced seven innovations it will support in the sixth round of its "Every Day Counts" (EDC-6) collaboration with state, local and tribal transportation agencies.
September 23, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Jeff Ward.
PSG Names New CEO
Pure Safety Group has named a new CEO.
September 23, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 2, 2020
The Norwegian government recently proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
Norway Picks HeidelbergCement for World's First Carbon Capture Project at a Cement Plant
The Norwegian government proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
September 22, 2020
James Lobusch
NLB Corp. Hires James Lobusch
NLB Corporation hired James Lobusch as capital sales representative.
September 22, 2020
Allen Engineering Award
Allen Engineering Receives Exporter of The Year Award
Allen Engineering was one of 13 small businesses awarded the Exporter of The Year Award by Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).
September 22, 2020
Brain
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of September 14
What gives construction the highest suicide rate of US industries? Volvo talks electrification trends in construction equipment, Ryan Co. bests COVID-19 and project performance by integrating software
September 18, 2020
Dsc 0005
Commercial Contractors Signal Business Improvement Despite Falling Backlog Amidst COVID-19
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index increased one point to 57 -- still well below the 74 recorded in Q1 -- but contractor confidence in new business rose more even as backlog dropped
September 18, 2020
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.
AED Embarks on 'Driving for Dealers' Bus Tour
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.
September 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 253254780
Oregon Prioritizing Work Zone Safety
The Oregon Department of Transportation has taken steps to make work zones safer, but an annual study found they could be doing more to prevent the 488 crashes and five deaths in road work zones that the state averages each year.
September 3, 2020
20190710 142645
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for August Continue to Climb - Reaching 20,500 Units
August order activity was very consistent with July, up 3% m/m, and up 90% y/y. Class 8 net orders for the last 12 months now total 177,000 units.
September 2, 2020
The American Shotcrete Association (ASA) announced that Dick Frederick from Top Gun of Virginia, Inc., has been named an ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor.
Top Gun of Virginia Achieves Shotcrete Qualification
The ASA Contractor Qualification program helps establish a shotcrete contractor’s qualifications through a rigorous review process.
September 1, 2020
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA’s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the conference.
OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event
The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.
September 1, 2020
During Operation Hardhat, NY State Troopers dress as highway workers to crackdown on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.
Operation Hardhat Continues to Combat Reckless Driving in Work Zones
Governor Cuomo announces 1,222 tickets already issued by New York State Police in 2020 under "Operation Hardhat," exceeding totals for all of 2019
August 28, 2020