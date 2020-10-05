3 Killed, 1 Injured in Stairwell Collapse of Houston Building Under Construction

Three people were killed and another person injured when part of a building stairwell collapsed Monday afternoon in west Houston, according to officials from the Houston Fire Department.

Click2Houston.com reports the partial collapse began near the 13th and 14th floors of the 16-story building.

Houston Fire Department crews were waiting for structural engineers to advise on the stability of the building before conducting a search for any unregistered people who might have been on the construction site.

The building appears to be part of the One MRO project announced earlier this year by Marathon Oil.