Gov. Hogan Releases Federal Priorities to Promote Infrastructure as Economic Foundation

While Gov. Hogan's initiative, Infrastructure: Foundation for Success, will continue to inform state efforts to build and maintain infrastructure, as well as federal partnerships on modern and well-functioning infrastructure.

August 6, 2020
Governor

Concluding his initiative as chair of the National Governors Association, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a series of principles intended to help strengthen the state-federal partnership on infrastructure, which is key to building a strong and sustainable national economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Gov. Hogan formally ended his one-year term as chair of the bipartisan association of the nation’s 55 state and territorial governors, his initiative, Infrastructure: Foundation for Success, will continue to inform state efforts to build and maintain infrastructure, as well as federal partnerships on modern and well-functioning infrastructure. “It was the honor of a lifetime to have been chosen by my colleagues to serve as chairman of the National Governors Association and I could not be more proud of this organization, of every single one of our governors on both sides of the aisle, and of everything that we have accomplished together,” said Gov. Hogan. “In states across the country, at one of the most important moments in our history, governors are doing what we do best — we are working together in a bipartisan way, showing real leadership, making real progress, and finding real solutions to the serious problems facing us.”

Gov. Hogan’s initiative was built around four pillars to identify and promote state best practices in infrastructure:

  • Relieve Congestion to Boost Economic Competitiveness,
  • Enhance Efficiency by Eliminating Red Tape and Integrating Smart Technology,
  • Strengthen Security and Resiliency by Protecting America’s Critical Infrastructure from Disaster and Cyber Threats, and
  • Finance for the Future by Leveraging Private Sector Investments.

The federal principles released by Gov. Hogan during the NGA Summer Meeting outline steps Congress can take to promote each of these pillars. For example, he recommended measures to strengthen public-private partnerships, to offer incentives for projects in vulnerable and underserved communities, to expand individual and community access to broadband internet, and to support reliability and certainty of formula funding and state flexibility of federal surface               transportation allocations.

Each of Gov. Hogan’s four principles was supported by a regional stakeholder summit bringing together governors and other state leaders, private-sector experts and business leaders, and other partners. The final summit was moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Gov. Hogan noted that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic has reinforced the need for a federal-state infrastructure partnership that could put thousands of Americans to work in the short term while building the foundation for a sustainable economic recovery. Such a partnership should include large-scale investments in traditional infrastructure systems, including not only roads, bridges, transit, and aviation systems, but also substantial investment in the country’s energy, water, broadband and cybersecurity infrastructure.

Recommended
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Grayscale Photo Of Road Closed 3907990
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Caterpillar makes pilot controls with pattern changer available even on its entry-level machines. This makes it easier for operators to switch back and forth between excavator and backhoe operation.
Tips to Simplify Backhoe-loader Selection
With more features and options to sort through than ever, backhoe-loader manufacturers offer advice to help you determine which model will best meet your needs.
December 13, 2016
Latest
Newsline Econ 2020 07 24
Report: June Transportation Contract Awards Sets New Record
States and local governments awarded $10.8 billion in transportation contracts in June, up from $7 billion in June 2019.  Over the last five years, June contract awards have averaged $7.8 billion.
July 24, 2020
Street Building Construction Industry 2489
Opinion: NEPA Roll Back Vital Step to Any Realistic Infrastructure Plan
Philip K. Howard, chair of Common Good, says that overall the new regulations to streamline permitting are good for the construction industry
July 22, 2020
According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump&rsquo;s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years.
ARTBA: NEPA Reforms Won’t Be Realized Without Long-Term Transportation Funding Bill
ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer endorsed President Trump’s announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but Bauer added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize benefits
July 17, 2020
Nepa Green 400x275
NEPA Roll Back Reduces Construction Permitting Timelines by Shortening Environmental Review Process
The roll back will speed up construction projects but could undermine NEPA’s goal of placing consideration of a project’s environmental effects on the same level as economic and other considerations.
July 16, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 15 At 2 59 31 Pm
Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks
Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"
July 15, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Triax Social Distance Hardhat 5eb1dc7fe0fba
Skanska Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Project Team is First to Implement Contact Tracing Tech in LA
A Proximity Trace activates an audible and visual alert if anyone on the jobsite is within six feet of each other.
July 8, 2020
Dodge Momentum Index Graph
Dodge Momentum Index Loses Ground in June
The institutional component of the Momentum Index fell 11.7% while the commercial component declined by 3.5%.
July 8, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Dot
Federal Highway Administration Makes $60 Million Available for Advanced Transportation Technologies Grants
Grants promote the use of advanced technologies to address critical safety issues and efficiency throughout the nation’s transportation network.
July 6, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Download
Governors Discuss Private-Sector Partnerships to Advance Infrastructure Priorities
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam joined Maryland Governor Larry Hogan during the virtual meeting.
June 24, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
103964773 1169014556794073 2087700526101987826 O
20 Transportation Projects to Receive $906 Million in INFRA Grants
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced a $906 million investment to revitalize America’s infrastructure
June 19, 2020
104900622 10158080538005973 6932085916775126720 O
Democrats 'Moving America Forward' Bill Focuses on Resilient Infrastructure
The $1.5 trillion bill includes a $500 billion transportation package but Republicans fear it focuses too much on climate change
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 19 At 11 07 21 Am
Highways Drive America Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness for Infrastructure Funding
The Highway Materials Group launched the initiative which will bring awareness to how investment in our nation’s surface transportation can drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
June 19, 2020
Confidence in the equipment finance market increased to 45.8, up from the May index of 25.8.
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Surges in June
COVID-19 Impact Survey Data Revealed
June 18, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020