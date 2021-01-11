Keystone Plastics Opens New Facility in Georgia

Keystone Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of street sweeping brooms and brushes, is expanding its production capabilities by opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Pooler, GA. The facility is currently operation and ready for business.

Keystone has been manufacturing brooms in South Plainfield, NJ for over 65 years. The new location in Pooler will expand Keystone’s manufacturing capabilities and allow Keystone to better service their growing business in the Southeastern section of the United States.

The expansion is part of Keystones strategy to continually reinvestment in their company, their people and the street sweeping industry at large.

“We have continued to reinvest in our company by bringing in new equipment and building our infrastructure to support the growth we’ve seen over the years. The goal has always been to support the street sweeping industry and deliver the best quality products we can,” Michael Naftal, executive vice president at Keystone Plastics says. “The Savannah area was a logical choice for our new production facility. The area is host to many large equipment companies and is the perfect location for us to be able to support our growing distribution network throughout the southeast,”

For more information about Keystone Plastics street sweeping brooms and brushes, visit www.kpbrush.com or call toll free 1.800.635.5238