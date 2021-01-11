Keystone Plastics Opens New Facility in Georgia

The sweeping broom and brushes manufacturer is expanding its production capabilities by opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Pooler, GA

January 11, 2021
Keystone Engineering
Keystone South

Keystone Plastics Inc., a manufacturer of street sweeping brooms and brushes, is expanding its production capabilities by opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Pooler, GA.  The facility is currently operation and ready for business.

Keystone has been manufacturing brooms in South Plainfield, NJ for over 65 years. The new location in Pooler will expand Keystone’s manufacturing capabilities and allow Keystone to better service their growing business in the Southeastern section of the United States.

 The expansion is part of Keystones strategy to continually reinvestment in their company, their people and the street sweeping industry at large.

“We have continued to reinvest in our company by bringing in new equipment and building our infrastructure to support the growth we’ve seen over the years. The goal has always been to support the street sweeping industry and deliver the best quality products we can,” Michael Naftal, executive vice president at Keystone Plastics says. “The Savannah area was a logical choice for our new production facility. The area is host to many large equipment companies and is the perfect location for us to be able to support our growing distribution network throughout the southeast,”

For more information about Keystone Plastics street sweeping brooms and brushes, visit www.kpbrush.com or call toll free 1.800.635.5238

Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 12: Chao Resigns as DOT Secretary, Buttigieg Tapped to Replace, Plus Build America Friday
This week we're catching you up on the latest road building news that includes the latest COVID relief bill with funding for state DOTs, new DOT secretary nominations, asphalt paver maintenance tips and saluting one crew for Build America Friday
January 11, 2021
Cu 01082021
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Ruling Clarifies Independent Contractor Status
What makes the most-read construction stories of the week includes construction details of the COVID relief bill, how key cement industry players are reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, how to move 50,000 cu yd per week down a 3:1 slope, and more
January 8, 2021
Most helmets and hard hats are designed to protect against linear impacts, which are direct jolts that travel in a straight line, typically from front to back. But more frequently, construction accident impacts occur with rotational motion.
Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat
MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact.
January 8, 2021