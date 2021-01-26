National Pavement Expo Offers Free Registration for Live Conference

We’ve all been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in one way or the other. Executing in-person events has been on a standstill since spring of 2020. Many tradeshows have cancelled or gone virtual -- which is the case for NPE.

“We are eager to return to the in-person events that we miss and need so deeply,” said Russ Turner, associate show director, NPE. “Continued developments have made it impossible to effectively execute NPE that deliver the level of connection, discovery and value our community expects.”

Organizers decided not to postpone the event, mostly due to the pavement maintenance season. Instead, Turner and his team are excited to present online educational sessions February 23-25.

National Pavement Conference Live

The three-day educational event offers 17 session that are relevant and timely information for the industry that can impact your business now and in the future. There is session about best practices for paving, striping and sweeping along with becoming a sealcoating pro. Other sessions include managing in turbulent times, contractual liability, communication, how to plan and schedule jobs and so much more!

If you register before February 25, there is no cost to attend and all sessions will be available for on-demand viewing for six months after the event.

During unpredictable times such as these, it is essential to open up to changes and adapt to online avenues that can act as effective alternatives. We are all craving the human interaction that tradeshows offer, so don’t lose out on an opportunity to virtually get together with others in our industry to better ourselves and our businesses.