The 4 Most Common Construction Injuries (And How To Prevent Them)

Despite increasing focus on construction safety, the latest numbers aren’t great. Here are the keys to avoiding the four main hazards that keep adding injuries

June 28, 2021
Lonnie Fritz
Caterpillar - Cat
01 Construction Injuries 600x400

By Lonnie Fritz, Senior Market Professional, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc.

Despite an ever-increasing focus on safety in construction, the latest numbers aren’t great. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that one out of every five worker deaths in private industry in 2019 was in construction — a total of 1,061 fatalities. More than 200,000 nonfatal injuries occurred the same year. What’s causing these accidents? The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) has narrowed it down to four main hazards and recommends these steps to help prevent them.

1. Falls. OSHA includes both falls from heights and slips and trips in this category. Most falls on construction sites are the result of uneven surfaces, improper mounting and dismounting from equipment, improper ladder use or from the lack of using fall protection equipment. Slips and trips are often caused by misplaced items or spills and leaks.

To prevent falls:

  • Keep work areas clean, clear of clutter and well lit.
  • Use three points of contact when mounting and dismounting from equipment.
  • Make sure employees wear shoes with adequate traction.
  • Follow safety regulations for ladders (and train employees on these rules).
  • Use appropriate fall equipment — guardrails, personal fall arrest systems and safety nets.

2. Struck by an object. OSHA defines this type of injury as the impact between a person and an object or piece of equipment — being hit by a machine or falling materials, for example. The keys to avoiding struck-by injuries are clearly marking or blocking off vulnerable areas and wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

You should also:

  • Stack materials properly to avoid falling and sliding objects.
  • Avoid close proximity to lifted or suspended loads.
  • Train employees not to position themselves between fixed and moving objects.
  • Secure materials and tools properly so they won’t fall.
  • Avoid driving in reverse if your view is obstructed.
  • Verify a reverse signal (backup) alarm is installed and functioning properly on all mobile equipment.

3. Electrocution. Burns are the most common result of electrocution, but it can also lead to cardiac arrest and nerve damage. OSHA regulations focus on covering requirements, proper design and use of electrical equipment, and utilizing electrical protective devices and proper insulation.

Other advice:

  • Use all required PPE.
  • De-energize equipment and use proper lockout and tag-out procedures.
  • Train employees to keep a safe distance from parts that are energized.

4. Caught in/between. These accidents occur when a worker is caught between two or more objects — if a vehicle traps a person against a wall, a body part is pulled into machinery or materials collapse on someone. Staying focused on your surroundings is the best way to prevent these injuries.

Also:

  • Don’t place yourself between heavy equipment and an immovable object.
  • Don’t put your hands or other body parts near moving objects.
  • Don’t wear long sleeves, jewelry or other items that can get caught on moving objects.
  • Don’t work in unprotected excavation areas or where water is accumulating.
  • Don’t get in the swing radius of a rotating object.

Preventing injuries caused by these hazards — as well as other accidents on the jobsite — starts with a culture that puts safety first. Need help assessing the state of your operation’s safety culture or access to tools that can help you improve it? Check out the resources available from Caterpillar Safety Services.        

A harness/lanyard does not prevent a fall, but rather stops the wearer from reaching the ground in the event a fall occurs.
What to Know and Do to Reduce Fall Risks on Construction Jobsites
March 9, 2021
Screen Shot 2018 03 20 At 9 48 16 Am
Caught-in, Caught-between Construction Deaths on the Rise
March 20, 2018
The construction industry remains the most at risk for work-related electrical fatalities and non-fatalities.
Are You Training Your Construction Employees on Jobsite Electrical Safety?
June 2, 2016
Hqdefault 10735462 jpg
OHSA Safety Video: Struck-by Accidents in Construction/Vehicle Back-Over
June 27, 2012
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning
Pandemic wasn’t the only calamity of 2020 – 22 billion-dollar weather and climate events also set a US record for natural disasters
June 28, 2021
106800859 2547557838841607 5749796800231112438 N
Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Set to Boost Economy
Shares of top construction firms were already seeing a momentum shift last week after the President endorsed the $1.2 trillion framework. The plan is expected to encourage widespread economic recovery through 2026 and create 775,000 new jobs.
June 28, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Hcss Aerial Image Hi Res
6 Benefits of Incorporating Drone Technology into the Construction Workflow
Visualize and analyze the progress of construction phases to keep projects on track with the help from drone technology.
June 16, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Keys to More Effective Virtual Meetings
How to optimize virtual meetings to make them most effective.
June 9, 2021
ISM PMI report June Manufacturing Index at a glance
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Economy continues to expand, increasing production demand, while manufacturers face supply and workforce shortages.
June 1, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6: Spotting Talent in Today’s Workforce
Try different approaches to spot the existing talent in your employees -- The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6
May 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (9)
Construction Digitization: Understanding the Impact on Profitability
Studies show that if construction companies invest in digitization while also continuing to embrace new materials and advanced automation, they could see a 50-60 percent increase in their overall productivity
May 24, 2021
02 Buy Rent 600x400
Buy or Rent: 5 Questions to Ask Yourself
How to determine which of your construction equipment needs could be filled most cost effectively with rented machines
May 19, 2021
Collaboration, Collective Intelligence and War in Construction
COVID-19 accelerated maturity of collaboration technology and made users more receptive than ever; here’s how to define what collaborating can do to improve construction performance and profit
May 19, 2021
Mohawk Valley Materials started as a New York women-owned business doing federal and state contract work with more specialized equipment.
Digital Makeover of a $10M Contractor’s Estimating Charts a Path to $20M
Three-state sitework firm expands nationwide, adding heavy civil capabilities, working with integrated estimating, equipment and project-cost management software
May 17, 2021
Cat Logo
[ON DEMAND WEBINAR] Your Next Excavator: Unearth Bigger Savings
March 2, 2021
View
With so many excavator options available, how do you make the right excavator choice?
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 5: Machine Choices – Matching Machines to Project Needs
Brad Humphrey talks with application specialists from Caterpillar about how to choose the right equipment to match any job.
May 12, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 107359397
'I Love the Smell of Construction in the Morning'
Every morning at a construction site, you can gather in all that is about to happen. Here's to smelling success and to never forget we work for the best industry.
May 3, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 4: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 2
Part two of the discussion focuses on the maintenance aspect of electric construction equipment.
April 28, 2021
TargetDocs program
Subcontractor App Connects Paperwork, Communication
TargetDocs, a Maryland-based technology startup, received entrepreneurial startup funds for its subcontractor app.
April 21, 2021
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
A good subcontractor can be hard to find. Caterpillar's Jason Hurdis shares tips for finding reputable subcontractors in your area and how to vet them to make sure you get the expertise you want.
April 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
Caterpillar's electric drive construction equipment is saving fuel and increasing component longevity.
April 14, 2021
Egnyte Industry Platform Image
Cloud-based Platform Helps Boost Project Efficiencies
Platform maximizes productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms on site and off.
March 31, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Customer Perspective - What’s the Value/Benefit of Customer Value Agreements
How can customer value agreements can improve construction equipment uptime?
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
makibestphoto_Adobe.Stock
The Smartphone: Your Construction Business-Development Secret Weapon
To truly unleash the power of the people who play a business-development role within your firm -- people whose primary value takes them often into the field -- arm them with these three key mobile CRM capabilities
March 29, 2021
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test is a ninja warrior obstacle course with built-in technicians skills tests.
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test Proves Heavy Mechanics are Tech Ninjas
Caterpillar’s latest Trials video pits a group of dealer equipment techs against a skills-challenging obstacle course to highlight the essential talent these high-demand pros bring to heavy industry
March 24, 2021
