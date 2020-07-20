Hensel Phelps Implements the Raken App Company-Wide to Improve Field Efficiency

Contractor’s testing measured nearly 100% employee compliance with Raken’s platform and dramatically increased reporting speed

July 20, 2020
Larry Stewart
Time Cards Phone Float
Raken

During its trial phase, Hensel Phelps saw nearly 100% compliance with Raken’s mobile field management app across its workforce. Hensel Phelps is one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the U.S., and one of ENR’s top 20 contractors of 2020.

“Collecting data from the field provides benefits for our construction teams, yet if our crews aren’t happy with the reporting tools they’re using, these benefits can decrease,” said Siavash Mohseni, virtual design construction manager at Hensel Phelps. “We decided to expand our partnership with Raken to the enterprise because of the high adoption rate of the system by our teams. We are excited to see the productivity and safety benefits Raken brings for our crews worldwide.”

Hensel Phelps chose to deploy Raken company wide, integrated with ProjectSight to integrate the daily reporting and single sign on for its project and field management needs.

“We are rolling out the system on new projects, as well as existing projects where it makes sense,” said Mohseni. “It’s more challenging to introduce a new technology mid-project, hence the focus on new projects.

“Raken helps by simplifying and semi-automating processes and tasks which were manual. In the past we received paper reporting from our subcontractors and then had to re-enter it manually into a spreadsheet, a process that could take several hours. Raken makes it much easier and faster for our team to gather daily information.”

Speed or reporting has become a key performance indicator in Hensel Phelps’ project data process.

“So far, we’ve seen increased efficiency and decreased work hours for our field staff as well as more timely reporting,” said Mohseni. “We’re receiving reports the next day instead of a week later.”

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the U. S., Hensel Phelps has built their company on four pillars: people, process, partnership and technology. This Hensel Phelps Way brings clients' vision to life with a comprehensive approach that begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property.

Raken was created to help construction teams succeed and grow with robust insight from the field. The field-first daily reporting platform helps construction teams digitally manage manpower, progress, issues and safety, all while helping teams in the field work happier. Raken is utilized on over 350,000 projects and has more than 4,000 customers such as Turner, Barton Mallow, and Hensel Phelps. Raken was named #1 for usability in G2's Jobsite Management category for Summer 2020.

Related
Raken App In The Field
Raken Adds Equipment Tracking Feature to Production Tracking Product Offering
February 4, 2020
Receiving the DBIA Best in Engineering Design Award and a National Award of Excellence (water/wastewater), the $78 million Southwestern Parkway Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Basin project is a component of Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District&rsquo;s (MSD) federal Consent Decree to mitigate CSO discharges to local waterways.
Sharp Chula Vista Ocean View Tower Wins 2019 Design-Build Project of the Year
November 12, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 06 19 At 9 16 45 Am
Raken Launches Toolbox Talks Feature Within App
June 19, 2019
Holo Builder Site Ai Product And Process Combined Image
HoloBuilder Adds AI Solution for Construction Process Automation
November 29, 2018
Recommended
Shown is the 2021 F-150 Lariat in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
2021 Ford F-150 Sets New Standard for Connectivity
F-150 is North America’s first full-size pickup with standard over-the-air updates.
June 26, 2020
Taskit Technician Features2
3 Things Keeping Your Construction Business From Scaling Successfully
As your company scales, it’s common to experience setbacks; but with foresight, planning, and the right tools, you can mitigate potential setbacks so they don’t derail your business
June 4, 2018
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
Sponsored
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
With a unified platform for your machines, you can get the insights you need to make operational improvements that impact the bottom line.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Before hiring legal counsel, make sure you ask, and get answers, to some serious questions.
Questions to Ask a Construction Lawyer Before Hiring
Before you hire a construction lawyer ask these 10 questions to make sure they have the experience and are the best fit for your needs.
February 12, 2020
Four basic employee recognition, bonus and incentive compensation programs include thank-you awards, gifts, incentive compensation and profit sharing.
How to Choose the Right Incentive Program for Your Construction Company
Your bonus and incentive compensation program can be the key to improving your bottom line or can be a drain on cash flow and employee morale
December 19, 2018
When working in the Oracle Primavera P6 Resource Assignments window, you can use the Resource Usage Spreadsheet to display resource usage over time, display spreadsheet fields for budgeted / planned and actual / remaining values and use the Layout Options bar, View menu on the Menu bar, or the Layout toolbar to customize resource assignment layouts.
Technology Improves Communication and Product Management on Two Ontario Construction Projects
Mobile internet and tablets put all the information to manage a construction project at a project manager’s fingertips, and allow them to communicate changes instantly
July 9, 2020
Using Procore, when there is a change on the job site, creating a request for information is easy and the system automatically contacts all relevant parties for timely resolution.
Cloud-Based Project Management Software Thinks Like a Contractor
Procore project management system speeds Vicano’s communication and collaboration with owners and field people to resolve change orders in hours
July 8, 2019
Bridge Construction Gettyimages 463693731
Don't Make This Change Order Mistake
The most common thing that we see missing from almost every change order is time, and that can cost construction contractors big.
July 8, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
A surety bond represents a business relationship that promises to offer construction contractors support and assistance if they run into financial or performance-related difficulties.
How Surety Bonds Work in Case of Construction Contractor Default
As a contractor, your surety provider can actually be your ally in finding creative, and equitable, solutions in case default can’t be avoided
November 10, 2015
To build an efficient field operation that completes work per the quality you want within the budget allotted for the work, you need standardized systems and procedures for the crew to follow.
Standard Field Installation Techniques Improve Field Productivity
When every crew member installs things the same way, your crew will improve their speed and field efficiency, productivity rate, and standardize your cost estimating variances.
July 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
As there are so many stakeholders in a construction project, effective communication is vital for the project&rsquo;s success.
5 Habits of Successful Construction Project Managers
Utilizing project management methods effectively can help the building industry reduce the risk of failure and deliver projects more efficiently
June 24, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Business owners make the most money when they spend 33% of their time building loyal customer relationships, spend 33% of their time leading their management team, and spend 33% of their time (or less) actually doing work.
Business Owners Have to Focus Priorities to Have a Successful Company
If you put long-term priorities first and focus on what will give you the biggest return on energy, you’ll have lots of time for the important things in your business and personal life.
June 17, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Law Book Istock Gettyimages 000004428195
How Construction Contractors Can Avoid Fraudulent Lien Claims
Filing proper liens is critical to keep the process from backfiring on the contractor and having a lien declared fraudulent.
June 10, 2020
Silver And Gold Coins 128867
How to Reduce Wasted Time on a Job
Tips on how reducing wasted time on a job can save you money
June 10, 2020
Today&rsquo;s high unemployment numbers mean there&rsquo;s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.
5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic
There’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you're looking to hire.
June 8, 2020
Advancements in GPS, telematics and automation have resulted in projects being built safer, faster, more efficient, with less cost and less risk.
Technology Helps Asphalt Contractors Rethink How They Work
Integrating technology into an asphalt paving job can increase your productivity, efficiency and competitiveness
June 2, 2020
Work Max Time Real Time Employee Review And Signature
How Cloud-Based Time Tracking Helps Construction Companies Avoid Wage and Hour Violations
Use technology to cut the cost to track payroll accurately, always pay people right, and protect your project productivity, morale and company reputation
June 2, 2020
Plans &amp; Hard Hat 0520
New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster
Plans4Less and PipelineSuite collaboration enables clients to submit bids faster to win more contracts.
June 4, 2020
To get your business growing, you must realize the problem is likely you, the owner.
Why Isn't Your Company Growing?
Most companies stop growing when the business owner reaches their maximum level of what they can do themselves, micromanage, supervise, and control.
June 3, 2020
Aclaimant
Get Free Technology to Comply with OSHA’s COVID-19 Reporting Requirements
Sign up by June 15, 2020 for free access to Aclaimant coronavirus tools for incident reporting and contact tracing, site inspection best practices, digital notes and workplace webinar series
May 29, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 02 At 8 58 42 Am
Billd Partners with Procore to Help Contractors Manage Cash Flow
Payment solution integration with project management software makes material purchasing easier and more accessible.
June 2, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Equipment Financing Can Help Contractors Cope with the COVID Economy
Things to consider as you manage liquidity, cash flow and equipment needs in the face of pandemic business conditions.
June 1, 2020
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
Many workers have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Use these tips to find and recruit this pool of potential workers to the construction industry.
May 29, 2020