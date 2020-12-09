General Pipe Cleaners Offers Rebate on Gen-Eye Sewer Camera Systems

General Pipe Cleaners is now offering a rebate on complete systems, including the Gen-EYE POD system, Gen-Eye X-POD system, and Gen-Eye USB or SD system.

December 9, 2020
General Pipe Cleaners
Generalpipecleaners 10073100

General Pipe Cleaners is now offering up to a $1,000 rebate on eligible Gen-Eye sewer camera systems.

The current available rebates include: 

  • Buy any complete Gen-Eye USB or SD system, and get a $1,000 Rebate
  • Buy any complete Gen-Eye X-POD system, and get a $1,000 Rebate
  • Buy any complete Gen-EYE POD system, and get a $500 Rebate

In order to receive the rebate, purchase an eligible Gen-Eye sewer camera system from Dec. 7 through Feb. 28, 2021. Then submit a rebate form, a copy of the invoice or receipt, and warranty registration card for each purchase. The process is convenient and easy for customers to put money back in their pockets.

Gen-Eye sewer cameras precisely pinpoint what the problem is, where it is, and how deep to dig. It is a system that is easy on your budget. General’s lightweight, compact Gen-Eye POD pipe inspection cameras now feature Wi-Fi inside that lets you use your own tablet or smartphone to record the inspection and send it to your customers.

In addition, the Gen-Eye X-POD features a powerful Command Module with a USB port to record video inspections on a flash drive. It’s packed with features like a 7 inch LCD color monitor, one-touch recording, digital zoom, voice-over recording and many more features. 

The Gen-Eye USB Premium packs a lot of features into a compact package, including a USB port, 10.4 inch sunlight readable screen, waterproof keyboard, rechargeable battery that lasts up to 4 hours and Wi-Fi — all protected by a heavy-duty Pelican case.

Related
Gen Eye X Pod 320x180
General’s New Gen-Eye X-POD® Inspection Results In A Flash!
March 6, 2020
General Gen Eye X Pod
General's Gen-Eye X-POD Lets Rental Customers Record Inspections on Flash Drives
January 7, 2020
General Pipe Cleaners
General’s New Gen-Eye X-POD® Inspection Results In A Flash!
February 12, 2019
Quick Fix
Quick-Fix from General Pipe Cleaners
July 3, 2018
Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
United Rentals Cl 250 Clarifier
United Rentals Develops Mobile Water Treatment Solution
United Rentals introduces the CL-250 Clarifier, a mobile water treatment solution to provide effective and efficient solids removal for multiple applications.
December 3, 2020
Leaf Blower
How to Prepare Your Outdoor Power Equipment for Winter Storage
Here are seven tips for how to prep your outdoor power equipment for winter storage, saving yourself future hassle.
November 24, 2020
Fecon Stumpex 2 Speed Close Up
Fecon Upgraded Stumpex Stump Grinder
Upgraded auger-type stump grinder includes a two-speed hydraulic motor for faster stump removal.
November 24, 2020
When removing wooden floors, contractors should use a scarifier equipped with a cutting blade to make cuts across the surface.
How Does It Come Off? Tips and Tricks for Hard Goods Flooring Removal
Hard goods such as wood, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles and quarry tiles are usually applied directly to a concrete floor using adhesives.
September 30, 2020
Copy Of C16x Working Shots 21 Of 54 (1)
How to Manage Winter Trenching
By following these tips, rental yard owners and contractors can keep their trenchers running year-round and prevent the cold season from putting a freeze on their business.
November 9, 2020
The Edge Floor Grinder/Polisher
The Edge - A Compact and Transportable Floor Grinder / Polisher
November 8, 2020
E 750 Electric Wheelbarrow W Slurry Tub & Concrete Funnel Cap
E-750 Electric Wheelbarrow
Now available with a 1,000-lb.-capacity, high-density plastic Slurry Tub that holds 6.75 cu. ft. of liquid concrete
November 4, 2020
The A 2000 Portable Air Cleaner Hchdsm10 0121 Tif
The A 2000 Portable Air Cleaner
November 1, 2020
Ruwac’s WB307 is a 10 Hp Propane Vacuum system designed for outdoor applications where power is not present.
The Workhorse WB307 Propane-Powered Vacuum
October 30, 2020
Honda Gcv200 And Gcv170 Pressure Washer Engines Hero Shot Pair
Honda Engines New GC Series Models for Pressure Washers
Honda Engines is launching two, all-new GC Series engines designed specifically to increase the performance of pressure washers, enhancing the user experience and making jobs easier.
October 27, 2020
Vacuworx products can be found in over 30 countries. The implementation of a creative overseas marketing strategy has allowed the company to develop a deeper understanding of the impact and potential of new vacuum lifting solutions and material handling applications worldwide.
Vacuworx Recognized as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year
After winning the Tulsa Regional Chamber's 2019 Manufacturer of the Year award, the Oklahoma District of the U.S. Small Business Administration named Vacuworx as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year.
September 30, 2020
Milwaukee Tool 2960 B
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Mid-Torque, Cordless Impact Wrenches
POWERSTATE brushless motor generates the torque and speed needed to remove large bolts or lug nuts.
October 12, 2020
Loftness L Series Battle Ax
Loftness L Series Battle Ax Mulching Heads for Low-Flow Skid Steers
The new models allow the high performance Battle Ax to be used on a wider variety of power equipment, since previous models were only available for high-flow skid steers.
October 9, 2020
Tsurumi
Tsurumi Pumps Support Wildlife Restoration Work in California
Environmental efforts employed eight Tsurumi KTV submersible pumps for the construction of a new fish passageway that connects isolated ponds to a nearby river.
October 7, 2020
Thumbnail 2011 R Handy Stand
General’s Handy-Stand
The Handy-Stand from General Pipe Cleaners turns General's popular Super-Vee and Power-Vee power drain cleaners into practical countertop or floor machines.
October 6, 2020
The Titan Xt Propane Prep/Polish Floor Grinder
The Titan XT Propane-Powered Concrete Surface Prep/Polish Floor Grinder
October 5, 2020
Mq Saw Final 10523232
How to Care for Concrete Saws
Proper care and maintenance of your street saws, cut-off saws and diamond chain saws will go far in ensuring they remain loyal servants in your equipment inventory for a long time to come.
December 12, 2011
Allegro Mini Pak Blower 9532 15
Allegro Industries Axial AC Plastic Mini-Pak Blower
The unique and versatile Allegro Mini-Pak design is available with choice of 15- or 25-ft. retractable, non-collapsible ducting.
October 2, 2020
The T 10000 Industrial Dust Extractor Hchdsm10 0103 Tif
The T 10000 Industrial Dust Extractor
October 1, 2020
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020
Virtual Booth Fb
Kohler Virtual Booth
A new way to build business-critical relationships from Kohler
September 21, 2020
3107 C 02 Barreto
Barreto 3107C Chipper
The Barreto 3107C Chipper utilizes a series of load-sensing valves to optimize material feed.
September 18, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020