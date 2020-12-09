General Pipe Cleaners Offers Rebate on Gen-Eye Sewer Camera Systems

General Pipe Cleaners is now offering up to a $1,000 rebate on eligible Gen-Eye sewer camera systems.

The current available rebates include:

Buy any complete Gen-Eye USB or SD system, and get a $1,000 Rebate

Buy any complete Gen-Eye X-POD system, and get a $1,000 Rebate

Buy any complete Gen-EYE POD system, and get a $500 Rebate

In order to receive the rebate, purchase an eligible Gen-Eye sewer camera system from Dec. 7 through Feb. 28, 2021. Then submit a rebate form, a copy of the invoice or receipt, and warranty registration card for each purchase. The process is convenient and easy for customers to put money back in their pockets.

Gen-Eye sewer cameras precisely pinpoint what the problem is, where it is, and how deep to dig. It is a system that is easy on your budget. General’s lightweight, compact Gen-Eye POD pipe inspection cameras now feature Wi-Fi inside that lets you use your own tablet or smartphone to record the inspection and send it to your customers.

In addition, the Gen-Eye X-POD features a powerful Command Module with a USB port to record video inspections on a flash drive. It’s packed with features like a 7 inch LCD color monitor, one-touch recording, digital zoom, voice-over recording and many more features.

The Gen-Eye USB Premium packs a lot of features into a compact package, including a USB port, 10.4 inch sunlight readable screen, waterproof keyboard, rechargeable battery that lasts up to 4 hours and Wi-Fi — all protected by a heavy-duty Pelican case.