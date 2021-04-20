Hilti Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts, Creates Global Strategy

In light of the increasing challenges posed by climate change and to meet social responsibilities, the Hilti Group has set clear sustainability targets and launched a number of global and local initiatives.

April 20, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Hilti Inc.
Hilti Sustainability
Hiltilogo2011

After presenting a new sustainability report, the Hilti Group has started to elevate its sustainability efforts, formulating a global strategy based on the three pillars of environment, people, and society.

In light of the increasing challenges posed by climate change and to meet social responsibilities, the Hilti Group has set clear sustainability targets and launched various global and local initiatives. 

“We are convinced that long-term success is only secured through business decisions that value environmental, people, and social aspects equally with economic factors,” said Christoph Loos, CEO of the Hilti Group. “We are aware that this is a journey with several stations still ahead of us. But we have set ourselves ambitious goals, are committed to the principles of the UN Global Compact, and will leave no stone unturned. At the same time, we also want to support our customers in the construction industry in becoming more sustainable.”

In the "environment" field of action, the company is focusing on its target of CO2 neutrality in its own value chain, originally set for 2030, to 2023. The transition of the energy supply at all Hilti sites worldwide to electricity from renewable sources was completed at the end of 2020. This will lead to CO2 savings of more than 20 percent per year. They've also started the conversion of their worldwide vehicle fleet, around 14,000 vehicles, to more environmentally friendly drive systems, which is expected to result in a substantial contribution to reducing the footprint.

The principle of a circular economy, or decoupling resource consumption from economic growth, is the second central pillar of the construction technology group's environmental goals. Planned steps include the further development of the Fleet Management business model for electric tools, which operates according to the “product-as-a-service” principle, and increasing the proportion of recycled material used in Hilti products and packaging.

With the focus on "people," the Hilti Group is addressing the health and safety of construction workers. The aim is to reduce the long-term health effects triggered by heavy physical strain. Two solutions launched by Hilti in 2020the first BIM-enabled construction site robot, Jaibot, and the first exoskeleton, EXO-O1are examples of the new human augmentation systems product line.

In order to make a more significant contribution to solving the world's social problems, the Hilti Group and the Hilti Foundation will align. The social projects driven by the Foundation, with a particular focus in developing countries, will be supplemented by the initiatives of Hilti team members in their own communities. To this end, the global volunteer program Engaged Beyond Business has been created, which empowers Hilti employees to invest time and money into local social projects, with North American Hilti team members receiving 16 hours of PTO annually to engage in community service and social impact work.

Information provided by the Hilti Group and edited by Alexis Brumm. 

Related
Hilti TE 70-ATC_AVR SDS-Mas Combination Hammer Drill
The SDS-Max Combination Hammer Drill - Up to 40% Faster Heavy-duty Concrete Drilling
December 3, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Hilti Discusses Robotics in Jobsite Health & Safety
November 18, 2020
Hilti Small Tools
[VIDEO] Hilti Incorporates Technology from Larger Products into the Small Tool Line
February 8, 2020
Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021
Latest
Rafael Garcia
Hilti North America Promotes Rafael Garcia to Global Role
Hilti North America's Senior Vice President Rafael Garcia has been promoted to the Hilti Group Business Unit head for direct fastening effective January 2022.
March 18, 2021
Little Beaver Br Haynes
Second-Generation President of Little Beaver Passes Away
Little Beaver Inc. announces the passing of Billy Roy (BR) Haynes, loving husband, father, and second-generation president of Little Beaver.
March 18, 2021
The Lavina Elite V32 Dust Extractor
The Lavina Elite V32 Dust Extractor
The Lavina Elite V32 Dust Extractor features a four-stage dust collection system and is available in a propane and electric version.
March 16, 2021
Repurposing the Molson Coors Toronto Concrete Floor
Repurposing the Molson Coors Toronto Concrete Floor
A 20-year old floor needed to be removed and milled level. Contractors found an efficient solution through a milling machine.
March 10, 2021
Respa 5f76406d710f4 5f7640793a60f 5f7640834e5b4
Sy-Klone RESPA-CF2 Cab Air Quality System
Sy-Klone's RESPA-CF2 Cab Air Quality System is a powered precleaner, filter and pressurizer that keeps dust and debris outside of operator cabs in the most extreme work environments.
March 5, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces new lithium ion-powered SPX532 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces new lithium ion-powered SPX532 minicrane
With a 3.5-ton lifting capacity, and a vertical reach of 56 feet, the electric SPX532 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021
Syklonein 10110839
OPTIMAX Dual Stage Precleaner
Sy-Klone Intl. offers its OPTIMAX Dual Stage Precleaner.
March 5, 2021
Download
Bringing the Arts Back to Life: A Tsurumi Pump Project
The Arts Empowering Life Foundation plans to open its doors to artists, old and new, to help further the skill and knowledge of the aesthetic subject — an initiative that is aided by the donation of five portable contractor pumps by Tsurumi Pump.
March 5, 2021
Thumbnail 2103 Camera Reel Cover Rental
General Pipe Cleaners Reel Cage Cover for Gen-Eye Sewer Cameras
Protect rental customers, surroundings, and equipment from dripping video cable reels with the new Reel Cage Cover for Gen-Eye sewer cameras.
March 4, 2021
The Xylem Rental Solutions Godwin Dri-Pump
Xylem Rental Solutions Flygt 3000 Series
Xylem Rental Solutions’ fleet encompasses dewatering pumps that can handle everything from a small stream diversion job all the way up to a large 100 MGD sewer bypass project.
February 17, 2021
Gv10 Xlt Tipped
Ruwac GV10XLT Early Entry Saw Vacuum
Ruwac USA upgrades the GV10XLT Early Entry Saw Vacuum, providing 300 cubic feet per minute at 84 inch Lift/H20 with proven success for the collection of “green” concrete dust.
February 10, 2021
Restoring Floors Starts With Renting The Right Equipment
Restoring Floors Starts with Renting the Right Equipment
Restoring floors is a multi-step process that can be extremely labor-intensive if you don’t have the right equipment.
February 9, 2021
Festool Systainer Systems
Festool Announces Its Systainer Systems Collection
Festool USA has unveiled its largest Systainer release ever with the new Systainer3 tool organization systems, providing efficient protection, storage and transportation of all tools and materials in the workshop or on the jobsite.
February 8, 2021
Gpc
General Pipe Cleaners Upgrades Cleaning Power of the JM-1000 Mini-Jet
General Pipe Cleaners enhances the JM-1000 Mini-Jet with stainless steel braid hoses — increasing performance and cleaning power.
February 4, 2021
5 Steps To Longer CTC Service Life
5 Steps to a Longer CTC Service Life
With service, it’s better to be proactive than reactive. Avoid downtime with this 5-step preventive maintenance plan for compact tool carriers (CTCs) and maintenance schedule plan for 25, 100, 200, and 400 hours.
February 3, 2021
If users are looking for a more powerful grinder for removing larger stumps in a complex environment, the Toro STX 38 EFI stump grinder is a good choice, as it's built for durability in the toughest conditions.
What to Consider When Selecting a Stump Grinder
As stump removal can be a labor-intensive process, these factors can help determine what type of equipment is needed to tackle the job successfully
February 1, 2021
Turfco T5000 Rolls 600b5518e13f3 600b55577d396
Turfco T5000 Spreader/Sprayer
The T5000 is a scaled-up version of Turfco’s mid-sized riding applicator, the T3100 Spreader/Sprayer, which has been a proven performer in the market since 2015.
January 29, 2021
348H Hole Digger
General Equipment 332H and 348H EPICÔ Series Two-man Hole Diggers
General Equipment Company introduces its 332H and 348H EPICÔ Series two-man hole diggers, featuring 5.5-horsepower Honda GXV160 four-stroke engines, and raising the bar for performance, ease of use and safety.
January 28, 2021
Conc0121 Spec Guides Image
16 Grinders for Your Large & Small Projects
Specifications and technical data to help you choose your next grinder.
January 27, 2021
Battery power on the Milwaukee Tool MX FUEL 14-in. cut-off saws enable teams from Koetter Construction’s hardscape and masonry divisions to easily get the saws started and get right down to cutting.
Battery-powered Cut-off Saws Boost Time Savings and Safety on Construction Sites
Battery power allows for faster setup, reduced maintenance and zero emissions, meaning enhanced productivity and safety.
January 26, 2021
The DustBoss Atom Mobile Dust Suppression System
The DustBoss Atom Mobile Dust Suppression System
January 22, 2021
Holland Pump 2
Holland Pump Company Acquires Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints
Holland Pump Company announces it has completed the acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints, based in Edgewater, Florida, to service municipal and commercial projects across the Southeast and Gulf regions.
January 21, 2021
Fecon Compact Stumpex
Fecon Compact Stumpex
Fecon designs the Compact Stumpex, a slow speed, high-torque auger style stump grinder, featuring a powerful robust drive, stepped blades of half inch thick durable AR500 material and a low RPM auger bit.
January 11, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021