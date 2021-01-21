Holland Pump Company Acquires Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints

Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, announced the completed acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints (CDPW), based in Edgewater, Florida. This marks the second acquisition since partnering with XPV Water Partners and adds to Holland Pump’s extensive wellpoint pump fleet and dewatering service offering. The addition of CDPW also increases Holland Pump’s engineering capabilities to service municipal and commercial projects across the Southeast and Gulf regions.

CDPW, established in 1923, is a leading full-service dewatering and pump rental provider for a broad range of municipal and commercial applications. The acquisition adds a 39,000 square foot manufacturing facility to further expand Holland Pump’s engineering capabilities while adding an additional service location in the Southeast market.

“This acquisition is aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer service experience through our pump fleet, field and engineering support, while increasing our wellpoint solutions and engineering capabilities which will enable us to continue delivering on our Finish Faster promise,” said Win Blodgett, Holland Pump Company president.