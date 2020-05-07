General Pipe Cleaners Brings Back Snake-Oil for Sewer Cables, Equipment

The new Snake-Oil Classic joins Snake-Oil Plus, General’s new non-toxic, biodegradable addition, to the Snake-Oil family.

May 7, 2020
General Pipe Cleaners
General
General Pipe Cleaners
Generalpipecleaners 10073100

General Pipe Cleaners has brought back the original Snake-Oil, which is used to preserve and protect sewer cables from rust. Now called Snake-Oil Classic, it’s better than common lubricants, as General’s special rust inhibitor cuts through moisture and replaces it with a rust resistant coating.

Sewer cables and machines – including drums, bearings, and power cable feeds – can enjoy significantly extended life using Snake-Oil Classic. And General’s deodorant gives everything a fresh, clean smell. It’s easy to use, too. Just pour a quantity of Snake-Oil Classic into the machine’s cable drum and rotate the container, letting the oil contact as much of the cable as possible. Then, drain off excess Snake-Oil Classic and allow the cable to air-dry.

Snake-Oil Classic joins Snake-Oil Plus, General’s new non-toxic, biodegradable addition to the Snake-Oil family. Snake-Oil Plus creates a virtually non-stick surface that keeps mud and debris from adhering to cables and equipmentextending the life of both.

Snake-Oil Classic is available in either quarts or gallons.

