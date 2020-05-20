ANA Introduces SDG125S-8E1 Generator

ANA, Inc. has introduced a new model in their line of AIRMAN Generators, the SDG125S-8E1, rated at 100kW Prime and 110kW Standby power. Powered by a 147.9 HP Isuzu engine, this unit provides 328 amps at three-phase 208V and 300 amps in single-phase 240V with over 24-hour runtime.

“We are excited to expand our AIRMAN generator line with an 100kW option," said Kevin Day, president of ANA. This powerful generator is configured with an automatic voltage regulation (+/- 0.5%) and an exterior potentiometer, allowing for the widest range of voltage selection. Positioned inside the cabinet is a lockable three-way selector switch, providing safety and protection for the generator end. AIRMAN generator ends are constructed to a series star wire high-wye configuration, providing, according to the company, best-in-class motor starting capability.

AIRMAN’s rugged line of prime power generators are built with all-steel construction powder-coated enclosure, corrosion-resistant stainless-steel hardware, water intrusion automotive-style seals, rain gutters, and rolled corners, making these generators capable of handling the harshest of conditions. The 13 gauge steel doors are removable for ease of maintenance and minimal downtime. Standard 110% containment of fluids and external drains prevent soil contamination. The unit comes standard with two-way auxiliary fuel tank piping to easily link an auxiliary fuel tank for remote sites and longer run times. All of these features sit atop a heavy-duty trailer, with recessed LED lighting and replaceable fenders.