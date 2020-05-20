ANA Introduces SDG125S-8E1 Generator

Powered by a 147.9 HP Isuzu engine, the unit provides 328 amps at three-phase 208V and 300 amps in single-phase 240V with over 24-hour runtime.

May 20, 2020
ANA, Inc.
Sdg125 S Photo
Ana Inc Generators Air Compressors

ANA, Inc. has introduced a new model in their line of AIRMAN Generators, the SDG125S-8E1, rated at 100kW Prime and 110kW Standby power. Powered by a 147.9 HP Isuzu engine, this unit provides 328 amps at three-phase 208V and 300 amps in single-phase 240V with over 24-hour runtime.

“We are excited to expand our AIRMAN generator line with an 100kW option," said Kevin Day, president of ANA. This powerful generator is configured with an automatic voltage regulation (+/- 0.5%) and an exterior potentiometer, allowing for the widest range of voltage selection. Positioned inside the cabinet is a lockable three-way selector switch, providing safety and protection for the generator end. AIRMAN generator ends are constructed to a series star wire high-wye configuration, providing, according to the company, best-in-class motor starting capability. 

AIRMAN’s rugged line of prime power generators are built with all-steel construction powder-coated enclosure, corrosion-resistant stainless-steel hardware, water intrusion automotive-style seals, rain gutters, and rolled corners, making these generators capable of handling the harshest of conditions. The 13 gauge steel doors are removable for ease of maintenance and minimal downtime. Standard 110% containment of fluids and external drains prevent soil contamination. The unit comes standard with two-way auxiliary fuel tank piping to easily link an auxiliary fuel tank for remote sites and longer run times. All of these features sit atop a heavy-duty trailer, with recessed LED lighting and replaceable fenders.

Related
Ana Inc Generators Air Compressors
ANA, Inc. Joins up with SmartEquip to Give Customers More Options
January 24, 2020
An Adofs
ANA Inc. Names New Director of Sales
January 2, 2019
Recommended
April 2020 Us Housing Starts Detail
April US Housing Starts Fall to Five-Year Low
US housing construction fell significantly lower than forecast in the first full month of COVID-19 pandemic response, but the builders are already showing signs of resilience
May 19, 2020
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Latest
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Luby Equipment Services as Exclusive St. Louis Dealer
Luby Equipment will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi equipment, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, parts and rental.
April 19, 2020
Tvh Logo
TVH Supports Employee PTO Donations to Those Impacted by COVID-19
TVH in the Americas (TVH), a provider of replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, is supporting employees using unused time off to those impacted by COVID-19.
April 18, 2020
United Rental2
United Rentals Announces Drive-Up Service, Clean Equipment
United Rentals is offering drive-up service to allow customers to maintain social distancing when renting equipment, which has been disinfected.
April 17, 2020
LOHKE Materieludlejning Grows Fleet with Electric Snorkel Lifts
Danish rental company, LOHKE Materieludlejning is growing its fleet with more than 130 Snorkel lifts.
April 15, 2020
Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has introduced Synergy Equipment as a new dealer.
Takeuchi Announces Synergy Equipment as New Dealer
Synergy Equipment will be the exclusive Takeuchi dealer supporting the Macon, Georgia market.
April 14, 2020
Hk Rdh1550
Desiccant Dryers
The Hankison range includes a comprehensive selection of heatless regenerative desiccant dryers which have a reputation for high performance and high reliability.
April 6, 2020
General Pipe Cleaners Power-Vee Drain Cleaner with Automatic Cable Feed
Power-Vee® With Automatic Cable Feed Is Faster And Easier To Use
The simplified automatic cable feed offers an easy-to-use lever system and a cable feed rate of up to 16 feet per minute.
April 2, 2020
Generalpipecleaners 10073100
General Pipe Cleaners Resumes Operations
As a company that serves "essential businesses," General Pipe Cleaners has resumed operations following closure amid Coronavirus (COVID-19).
March 23, 2020
Toro E Dingo Breaker 028
Toro e-Dingo 500 Compact Utility Loader
March 20, 2020
Lrrgbg7z 320
[VIDEO] Avant Launches Full Electric Battery Powered Articulated Loader
Avant e5 can use standard Avant attachments and it has auxiliary hydraulic outlet on front with 30 gpm flow.
March 19, 2020
Asgjhjng 320
[VIDEO] How Built Robotics Autonomous Robots Help Construction
Noah Campbell, Founder and CEO of Built Robotics, talks about the company's autonomous robots and how they help construction.
March 18, 2020
30jqqh7y 320
[VIDEO] Zaxis 60 is Largest Compact Excavator in Hitachi's Product Offering
Jonny Spendlove talks about Hitachi's new Zaxis 60 - the largest small class excavator it offers.
March 19, 2020
Ilms
[VIDEO] Doosan's Intelligent Load Management System Prevents Wet Stacking
Intelligent Load Management System (ILMS) is designed to improve machine performance and decrease potential downtime associated with Tier 4-compliant mobile generators in light load and fluctuating demand applications.
March 18, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 17 At 4 03 01 Pm
[VIDEO] Bobcat Took a Different Approach to Its CONEXPO 2020 Offering
Bobcat decided to narrow its focus at the show to its new equipment and its technology advancements.
March 17, 2020
Csnh57dl 320
[VIDEO] Wacker Neuson ET42 Mini Excavator Provides High Horsepower in Compact Package
John Doddo from Wacker Neuson talks about the new ET42 mini excavator.
March 17, 2020
Dfo2dx0d 320
[VIDEO] Wacker Neuson DV60 Solves Site Dumper Visibility Challenges
John Doddo from Wacker Neuson talks about the new DV60 Wheel Dumper. The DV60 offers the operator the ability to look in both directions.
March 17, 2020
4wxwpw3b 320
[VIDEO] Three Benefits of CASE's 580 EV All Electric Backhoe
Ed Brenton, product marketing manager at CASE Construction Equipment, explains how low maintenance, zero emissions and reduced noise will benefit those who are first to own the 580 EV electric backhoe.
March 17, 2020
Kato Thumb
[VIDEO] Kato Debuts 17VXV Battery-powered Mini Excavator
Bart Dehaven with Kato talks about the company's two battery-powered mini excavators, the 9VXV and 17VXV.
March 16, 2020
Cat Smart Attach 5e02kf8j 320
[VIDEO] Caterpillar's Smart Grader Attachment Works Like a Side-Shift without the Weight
Cat's Tharen Peterson says the side extensions on the smart grader blade for D3 skid steers can work around obstacles at much lower weight than side-shift functionality
March 12, 2020
Takeuchi 1ye87r6n 320
[VIDEO] Takeuchi TB220E Fully Electric Excavator
Features of Takeuchi TB220E include a 4,277-lb. operating weight, a 7-ft. 10-in. dig depth and a 3,080-lb. bucket breakout force.
March 12, 2020
Kubota 9yku4c9z 320
[VIDEO] Kubota's New SCL 1000 Stand-on Skid Steer
Powered by a Kubota engine with 36 in. total width and 4 psi ground pressure, the SCL 1000 has a rated operating capacity of 1,000 lb., or 35% of the tipping load.
March 11, 2020
C&amp;w Full Horizontal Final 01
C&W DustTech Debuts at ConExpo
Launches new aftermarket parts e-Commerce store for dealers and business partners.
March 10, 2020
C&amp;w Full Horizontal Final 01
C&W Manufacturing is Now C&W DustTech
New name. Same singular focus on dust.
March 10, 2020
Genie Lift Tools Spill Guard Hydraulic Tray Close-Up
New Genie Lift Tools™ Spill Guard Promotes Clean Jobsites
Optional hydraulic containment solution for Genie GS-1330m scissor lifts.
March 10, 2020