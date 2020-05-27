Kohler Releases Kohler Engines University

The latest circumstances have accelerated the digital transition and offered the opportunity to develop new forms of work organization, while building and strengthening relationships, and enhancing services and products. The Kohler Company has released Kohler Engines University to keep people in the loop of the latest news and topics about engines.

The ever-changing digital world is the perfect stage to promote original content and reach every single player of the construction, agriculture, lawn and garden, and rental sectors. Kohler Engines University Web TV will consist of one episode per week, 20 minutes each.

Considering the ongoing revolution in how we access and consume contents, the company deliberately designed this new service to give a global audience free access to speeches about current critical issues of the business. Kohler has planned a series of web events that will be live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram, and will be a public broadcasting service of live interviews to experts, influencers, distributors, and executives.

More than before, after-sales support is key and Kohler aims to provide the help the end user needs anytime, anywhere. The company says that the Kohler dealer’s network is wide and strong. To make it even wider and stronger, they will schedule additional invitation-only events called Kohler Engines University Live. These training sessions will be live-streamed for a limited audience and will cover more technical matters, such as gasoline engine basic maintenance, KIRA diagnostic tools, Kohler Partner's platform, and more.

“Kohler communication is becoming more and more digital; we are now focusing on reaching customers and partners with new tools. We want to support them through the entire lifetime of our products. This idea led us to the creation of a set of training programs, online conferences, and initiatives that will increase the brand recognition,” said Nino De Giglio, director of brand and communication, Kohler Engines.