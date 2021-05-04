Sinoboom Electric Articulating Boom Lifts Launch in Southeast Asia

To mark the arrival of Sinoboom AB14EJ and AB16EJ articulating boom lifts into the Schmetterling rental fleet, a product launch event was held to showcase the series of Sinoboom machines

May 4, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Sinoboom
A product launch event was held to showcase the series of AB14EJ and AB16EJ articulating boom lifts arriving to the Schmetterling Rental fleet at their Kuala Lumpur base in Malaysia. Schmetterling was appointed as Sinoboom’s exclusive Malaysia dealer in September 2020.

During the event, potential customers and rental figures tried and tested the machines for quality, operations, and performance. 

Mr. Lam, general manager of Schmetterling, said, "As a Sinoboom distributor, Schmetterling initially came into contact with Sinoboom through the scissor range and was impressed by the high quality of Sinoboom’s products. This time, we are honored to introduce Sinoboom electric boom products to Malaysia. Judging by our testing of [the] AB14EJ and AB16EJ, and customer feedback, we are full of confidence in the future deepening cooperation with Sinoboom."

The electric articulated boom lifts AB14EJ and AB16EJ are fully battery-powered with zero emissions, a long battery life, and superior reliability. Their narrow body is ideal for restricted spaces and indoor work. The machines are equipped with intuitive and simple operational functions, and a smart screen displaying built in self-diagnostics, which allows for easy viewing of settings, fault codes, and parameters.

Chris Chin, Sinoboom sales director, SEA, said, “Despite the impact of COVID-19, the sales of Sinoboom in the SEA region had really turned up. Sinoboom understands customers’ need both in terms of machine and ROI, and the quality-built machine and value-delivering philosophy always enable us to transfer more benefits to our customers."

Founded in 2015, Schmetterling Rental is a specialized access equipment rental, sales and services, and parts provider, with business covering the entire region of Malaysia.

Information provided by Sinoboom and edited by Alexis Brumm.
