IPAF Summit 2024 Starts Today

Co-located with the International Awards for Powered Access, the IPAF Summit 2024 collects senior representatives from the access community to discuss the latest developments. This discussion, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, provides educational and networking opportunities for the industry.

Pre-registered attendees were able to take part in a site visit tour of a worksite/place of interest on the afternoon of March 13. This year's tour visits GSV, "Europe's largest rental site".

Awards

The 2024 International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) are also held during the event during a dinner and award ceremony. Organized by category, this year's shortlist includes:

Access Rental Company of the Year: AFI Rentals, UK; Dayim Equipment Rentals, Saudi Arabia; Kiloutou, France; and Mills, Brazil

Contribution to Safe Working at Height: Electroelsa – Parachute device; Gravity Joe - Pneumatic balancer; Haulotte - Fastn; Sunbelt Rentals - Projects & initiatives

The Sustainability Award: CTE - MP 20 Ev; Dingli - 'Future Factory'; Niftylift - Hydrogen-Electric (H2E); Trackunit - Emissions Reporting

Digital Development Award: Cramo - SmartControl Sustainability Services; JCB - LiveLink; Kiloutou - YOUSE; Transgrua - – QR/ NFC equipment check

Equality Diversity & Inclusion (EDI): Dayim Equipment Rentals; Dinolift; Mills; Terex

IAPA Innovative Technology Prize: Dingli - BT44ERT; France Elevateur - Live line truck mount; Trackunit - Access Management System; Trojan Battery Company - AES batteries

IPAF Training Centre of the Year: HSS Training; Mills; Nationwide Platforms; Speedy Services

IPAF Training Instructor of the Year: Brian Sneddon - Nationwide Platforms; Jorge Encinas - EXPDC3; Jose Ramon Etxebarria Urrutia - Plataformas Daryat; Peter Hazell - AFI; Wagner Silva dos Santos de Andrade – Mills

Product of the Year Categories

Mast Climbers/Hoists: Alimak - Vectio 650; Electroelsa - ELSA P46; Maber - Lift Shaft Hoist

Scissor Lifts & Vertical Masts: Almacrawler - Bibi 1090 Primo; Dingli - JCPT1612PA; Faraone - Elevah 6; Platform Basket - Heron 10

Self Propelled Booms and Atrium Lifts: Dingli - BT44ERT; Niftylift - HR15 H2E; Palazzani - TTZJ 58; Platform Basket - Spider 54; Teupen - LEO27GTplus

Vehicle/Trailer-Mounted: Palfinger - P 280 CK Edrive; Ruthmann - Steiger T 1000 HF; Socage - forSte 16A Speed; Versalift Denmark - V-200

Find more details on the awards at IAPA-summitt.info/awards.

Find more details on the event at IAPAs and IPAF Summit.