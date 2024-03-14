IPAF Summit 2024 Starts Today

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) Summit brings together senior representatives from the access community to discuss the latest developments. Located in Copenhagen, Denmark - the IPAF Summit 2024 began today.

March 14, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)

Co-located with the International Awards for Powered Access, the IPAF Summit 2024 collects senior representatives from the access community to discuss the latest developments. This discussion, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, provides educational and networking opportunities for the industry. 

Pre-registered attendees were able to take part in a site visit tour of a worksite/place of interest on the afternoon of March 13. This year's tour visits GSV, "Europe's largest rental site". 

Awards

The 2024 International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) are also held during the event during a dinner and award ceremony. Organized by category, this year's shortlist includes:

  • Access Rental Company of the Year: AFI Rentals, UK; Dayim Equipment Rentals, Saudi Arabia; Kiloutou, France; and Mills, Brazil
  • Contribution to Safe Working at Height: Electroelsa – Parachute device; Gravity Joe - Pneumatic balancer; Haulotte - Fastn; Sunbelt Rentals - Projects & initiatives
  • The Sustainability Award: CTE - MP 20 Ev; Dingli - ‘Future Factory’; Niftylift - Hydrogen-Electric (H2E); Trackunit - Emissions Reporting
  • Digital Development Award: Cramo - SmartControl Sustainability Services; JCB - LiveLink; Kiloutou - YOUSE; Transgrua - – QR/ NFC equipment check
  • Equality Diversity & Inclusion (EDI): Dayim Equipment Rentals; Dinolift; Mills; Terex
  • IAPA Innovative Technology Prize: Dingli - BT44ERT; France Elevateur - Live line truck mount; Trackunit - Access Management System; Trojan Battery Company - AES batteries
  • IPAF Training Centre of the Year: HSS Training; Mills; Nationwide Platforms; Speedy Services
  • IPAF Training Instructor of the Year: Brian Sneddon - Nationwide Platforms; Jorge Encinas - EXPDC3; Jose Ramon Etxebarria Urrutia - Plataformas Daryat; Peter Hazell - AFI; Wagner Silva dos Santos de Andrade – Mills

Product of the Year Categories

  • Mast Climbers/Hoists: Alimak - Vectio 650; Electroelsa - ELSA P46; Maber - Lift Shaft Hoist
  • Scissor Lifts & Vertical Masts: Almacrawler - Bibi 1090 Primo; Dingli - JCPT1612PA; Faraone - Elevah 6; Platform Basket - Heron 10
  • Self Propelled Booms and Atrium Lifts: Dingli - BT44ERT; Niftylift - HR15 H2E; Palazzani - TTZJ 58; Platform Basket - Spider 54; Teupen - LEO27GTplus
  • Vehicle/Trailer-Mounted: Palfinger - P 280 CK Edrive; Ruthmann - Steiger T 1000 HF; Socage - forSte 16A Speed; Versalift Denmark - V-200

Find more details on the awards at IAPA-summitt.info/awards.

Find more details on the event at IAPAs and IPAF Summit

Recommended
Strengthening Your Rental Business the Toyota Way
Strengthening Your Rental Business the Toyota Way
Senior executives from one of the global leaders in material handling innovation share the company’s age-old wisdom on fostering a culture of success through continuous improvement using the legendary principles of the Toyota Way.
February 5, 2024
Attaching a crumber or trencher cleaner on the end of the boom can help ensure maximum trench depth is achieved.
Top Five Customer Frustrations With Trencher Rentals
To give rental businesses some insight into what frustrates customers most about walk-behind trencher rentals, we talked to a few operators about their experiences. We also talked to leading manufacturers about want to keep in mind the next time you choose a model for your inventory.
May 16, 2012
Seasonal pricing made easy with flexible pricelists from MCS Rental Software
Sponsored
Seasonal pricing made easy with flexible pricelists from MCS Rental Software
Easily adjust your rental prices for seasonality or promotional periods. Simplify the process of creating, revising, and applying pricelists.
March 1, 2024
Latest
Eric Liner.
Hy-Brid Lifts Names Liner President, CEO
Former LGMG and Skyjack exec Liner has more than 20 years of general management and executive experience in the access and material handling industry.
March 1, 2024
The DualReach 85-J Boom is capable of switching between Telescopic Mode and Articulated Mode.
MEC Releases DualReach 85-J Boom
The DualReach 85-J Boom is capable of switching between Telescopic Mode and Articulated Mode.
February 28, 2024
Air compressors ranging from 185 to 1600 CFM, mobile generators ranging from 25 to 570 kVA, and light towers with a runtime of up to 105 hours.
Doosan Bobcat Expands Forklift, Compressor Lineup
These products are now available at select Bobcat dealerships throughout North America.
February 27, 2024
The new products include forklifts, industrial air compressors, turf renovation equipment and portable power equipment.
Bobcat Expands Lineup of New Construction Products
The new products include forklifts, industrial air compressors, turf renovation equipment and portable power equipment.
February 26, 2024
The S1932ED has been redesigned to prioritize transportability by reducing the weight by 250 lbs.
JCB Unveils S1932ED Electric Drive Scissor Lift
The S1932ED has been redesigned to prioritize transportability by reducing the weight by 250 lbs.
February 23, 2024
Seasonal pricing made easy with flexible pricelists from MCS Rental Software
Sponsored
Seasonal pricing made easy with flexible pricelists from MCS Rental Software
Easily adjust your rental prices for seasonality or promotional periods. Simplify the process of creating, revising, and applying pricelists.
March 1, 2024
Skyjack’s new micro scissor range serves as solutions for low-level access requirements.
Skyjack Announces SJ3213 and SJ3219 Micro Scissor Lifts
Skyjack’s new micro scissor range serves as solutions for low-level access requirements.
February 22, 2024
The MTA 519 features a skid steer quick attach system, which allows the machine to operate standard flow skid steer and CTL attachments.
Manitou Releases MTA 519 Compact Telehandler
The MTA 519 features a skid steer quick attach system, which allows the machine to operate standard flow skid steer and CTL attachments.
February 22, 2024
The dual-zone lift capacity of the T65D can handle 1,000 lbs. in the basket through 80 percent of its range and 600 lbs. through 100 percent of the range.
JCB Launches T65D Telescopic Boom Lift
The dual-zone lift capacity of the T65D can handle 1,000 lbs. in the basket through 80 percent of its range and 600 lbs. through 100 percent of the range.
February 21, 2024
ClearSky Smart Fleet comes standard on the ES4046 Electric Scissor Lift to allow for fleet tracking.
JLG Launches ES4046 Electric Scissor Lift
ClearSky Smart Fleet comes standard on the ES4046 Electric Scissor Lift to allow for fleet tracking.
February 19, 2024
MEC Releases NetZero Vertical Masts and Scissor Lifts
Powered by AGM or lithium-ion batteries, customers can choose from a total of 10 NetZero models with working heights from 16 ft. (4.9 m) to 51 ft. (15 m).
February 19, 2024
Calculating the Total Cost of Ownership for Your Equipment
Sponsored
Calculating the Total Cost of Ownership for Your Equipment
Rental businesses are increasingly finding their margins squeezed due to supply chain disruption and increased labor costs, while demand continues to grow. Here are the key categories to examine – and how propane can improve your total cost of ownership.
March 4, 2024
Booth visitors can view the first in this range, the award-winning NANO10-XD, a lightweight scissor lift.
MEC Prepares New Equipment for ARA 2024
This event will demonstrate how MEC is making big steps in innovation and driving the aerial industry forward with technology, enhanced productivity solutions, and improved safety features.
February 16, 2024
The new Curry Supply Aerial Truck features the AxionLift model AT4313i with insulated arial device and a 44.3-ft. working height, mounted to a custom Dakota Utility Line Body.
Curry Supply Utility Line Aerial Truck
The new Curry Supply Aerial Truck features the AxionLift model AT4313i with insulated arial device and a 44.3-ft. working height, mounted to a custom Dakota Utility Line Body.
February 16, 2024
MEC Spotlights NetZero Range at ARA 2024
MEC Puts 'Innovation at the Forefront' at ARA 2024
ARA 2024 attendees can stop by MEC Aerial Work Platforms to see the company's range of all-electric lift, steer, and drive slab scissors and vertical masts and explore the DualReach 85-J boom.
February 14, 2024
Curry Supply Aerial Lift Truck
Curry Supply Debuts New Utility Division & Utility Line Aerial Truck at ARA 2024
Curry Supply launching new Utility Division and Utility Line Aerial Truck at the ARA Show.
February 14, 2024
MaxiTrack is the access mat solution that can be deployed by hand for companies that need to provide temporary access for wheeled or tracked equipment weighing up to 150 tons. The 1” thick mats measure 3 ft x 6 ft and weigh just 88 lbs., making them light enough to be handled by just two people. Yet, heavy-duty HDPE plastic construction has the strength and rigidity to stand up to heavy equipment traffic.
DICA Attends ARA 2024
Outrigger pad manufacturer DICA will be exhibiting at ARA 2024 for the first time. Attendees will be able to see how its products enable safe setup and peace of mind for contractors, and complement equipment found in construction and event rental.
February 5, 2024
The Galaxy MFS 101 SDS is available in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8 to 15 in.
Yokohama Unveils Galaxy MFS 101 SDS Forklift Tire
The Galaxy MFS 101 SDS is available in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8 to 15 in.
January 30, 2024
The Hog Guard is engineered to block off openings in scaffolding assemblies, such as door frames, window allowances or any large opening that may pose a potential fall risk.
EZG Manufacturing Launches Hog Guard Scaffold Safety Accessories
The Hog Guard is engineered to block off openings in scaffolding assemblies, such as door frames, window allowances or any large opening that may pose a potential fall risk.
January 24, 2024
Q&A On Fall Protection For Rental Companies
Q&A On Fall Protection For Rental Companies
Rental connected with Aric Getty, global head and vice president of 3M's Personal Safety Division for Hearing and Body Protection for one of the biggest issues on the construction site: fall protection.
January 22, 2024
2024 Tool And Showcase
2024 Rental Product Showcase
A comprehensive roundup of tools, equipment and technologies for rental companies and supply fleets for 2024.
December 15, 2023
Pa 1030 Stowed02
How Rental Centers Can Educate Customers on Work-at-Height Safety
Rental businesses should take advantage of National Employee Safety Month and get customers, and employees, up-to-date on safety and working efficiently with these latest work-at-height stats, equipment comparisons, and tips.
June 17, 2021
From Left to Right - Bucky Burkett, Northwest Sales Manager, Magni America; Joe Leinwol, Chief Sales Officer, Magni America; Bob Johnson, President, Western Pacific Crane; Riccardo Magni, President and Founder, Magni Telescopic Handlers; Randy DeFosse, General Manager, Western Pacific Crane; Brandon DeFosse, Sales Specialist, Western Pacific Crane.
New Magni Dealer For Northwest US
Serving the states of Oregon and Washington, Magni Telescopic Handlers have allied with Western Pacific Crane & Equipment to be an authorized dealer of Magni telehandlers - including the RTH, HTH, and TH models.
January 3, 2024
Seasonal pricing made easy with flexible pricelists from MCS Rental Software
Sponsored
Seasonal pricing made easy with flexible pricelists from MCS Rental Software
Easily adjust your rental prices for seasonality or promotional periods. Simplify the process of creating, revising, and applying pricelists.
March 1, 2024