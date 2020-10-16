IPAF Launches 2020 Market Reports with Webinar on Oct. 20

Industry stakeholders are invited to join a free webinar on Oct. 20 at 12 pm GMT (8 am EST) looking at the state of the global powered access rental market and sharing key findings from the 2020 reports produced exclusively for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) by DuckerFrontier.

Those who join the IPAF webinar will get insight into the latest and most up-to-date powered access rental market data available. Lead consultants Audrey Courant and Anne Myon of DuckerFrontier will explore the data presented in the forthcoming IPAF Global Powered Access Rental Market Report 2020, which covers global MEWP market data each year from 2008, with a particular focus on 2019 and gauging business sentiment and confidence from operators concerning the impacts of COVID-19 and the end to the UK’s transition period before it leaves the EU on Jan. 1, 2021.

The presenters will also examine macro data trends and how the European market compares to the North American market and other regions, while the report also features a focus on the market in China, following 2019’s report.

The award-winning IPAF rental market reports, produced by DuckerFrontier, are presented in an easy-to-read format and are the definitive guide to powered access rental markets. The reports include an estimate of the size of the MEWP rental fleet worldwide, with a breakdown by region and machine type.

Peter Douglas, IPAF CEO and managing director, will introduce the webinar and there will also be contributions from Murray Pollok, managing editor, International Rental News. Users from the industry will also give insights into how they use the reports to inform their business strategy and why they find the data useful.

Douglas says, “IPAF’s global powered access rental reports offer unique business intelligence and valuable insight into the state of the market. Our members, industry stakeholders, and investment strategists use the annual reports to help shape their planning and decision-making processes, and for this reason, we are pleased to be able to present a webinar for the first time outlining some of the key industry trends.

“Owing to the global pandemic, publication of the reports this year has been slightly delayed to allow for the data gathering process to take place and to better allow a clearer view of what the future holds for powered access in key global markets. We thank the team at DuckerFrontier for their granular analysis and all those who have helped to make the webinar possible.

“We also especially wish to thank those companies who have sponsored the webinar: Hinowa, MCS, JESH Lift, Green Power Design Astri Company Limited, and Sunward Equipment Group. We hope those tuning in will find the session useful, and thank those who have summitted questions for the presenters to address.”

To sign up to join the webinar, click here. The 2020 IPAF Global Powered Access Rental Market reports are available to pre-order now at www.ipaf.org/reports, with a discount available to IPAF members and a special price for webinar registrants. Please remember that there will not be a live Q&A session in this webinar; all registrants are invited to submit a question when signing up to allow presenters to refer to the most pertinent data sets in their answers.

Given the high numbers of anticipated participants, it will not be possible to address every question individually in the webinar. Those signing up after Oct. 19 will not have their question(s) addressed in the webinar.