IPAF Hosts Series of Virtual Workshops on Elevating Work Platforms

Virtual workshops assist and support those who regularly carry out third-party inspections of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and mast climbing work platforms (MCWPs) will be hosted by IPAF to meet demand.

October 7, 2020
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
Ipaf Cap Course
Ipaf Logo2

A series of virtual workshops to assist and support those who regularly carry out third-party inspections of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and mast climbing work platforms (MCWPs) will be hosted by IPAF to meet demand, which is particularly high across the Middle East region and South Asia.

The virtual workshops will be hosted by IPAF each month featuring different equipment manufacturers presenting the important points to consider when carrying out six or 12 month inspections on MEWPs or MCWPs. The sessions are designed to assist engineers or inspectors, enhancing awareness of general principles, and increasing specific product knowledge for all those who join the sessions.

The workshops are the brainchild of Jason Woods, IPAF’s regional manager, Middle East and South Asia, who says, “The first virtual workshop for MEWP inspectors will be held on Sep. 29, in conjunction with experts from IPAF member, JLG. The session will deliver general tips and pointers to consider when carrying out a MEWP inspection, as well as specific product information relating to JLG’s key machine types.

“Already, we have more than 220 engineers registered, but there are still some places available and we urge anyone being asked to carry out six or 12 month inspections to join the free virtual workshop. To book, simply send an email to jason.woods@ipaf.org and we will supply a registration form by return.

“We’d like to thank all our workshop co-hosts and sponsors, starting with JLG. We currently have a further 14 workshops planned over the next few months. We are grateful to equipment manufacturers, national, and regional governing bodies in helping to make these important sessions happen. We share the same goal of teaching others to be more effective when carrying out these vital equipment inspection tasks.

“At IPAF, our goals are to reduce the risk of accidents and develop a greater understanding of MEWP and MCWP safety across all industries using powered access to perform work at height. We are pleased to offer third-party engineers this chance to get an in-depth look at some of these machines in a virtual, COVID-secure setting, and we hope those who participate will benefit from enhanced, direct communication with some of the powered access industry’s leading manufacturers.

“The sessions are designed to enhance specific product knowledge as well as broad best practice for all those involved in inspections of work platforms in the Middle East and South Asia.

“I hope you can join at least one of the workshops over the next few months, please do not hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or if you are an equipment manufacturer that would like to get involved in co-hosting one of the sessions.”

For booking and further information, please email jason.woods@ipaf.org.

