IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course

The new course demonstrates how to perform a site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job at hand.

April 1, 2021
Alexis Brumm
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
Ipaf Logo2

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has launched a new course aimed at demonstrating how to perform a thorough site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job in hand.

Brian Parker, IPAF’s head of safety and technical, says, “Selecting a MEWP can be complex and challenging, even for experienced site managers. Being confident and sufficiently knowledgeable to select the correct MEWP for the job directly reduces risk. Correct MEWP selection also improves effectiveness of MEWP operations, reducing unnecessary costs and creating the ability to work to intended timescales."

Based on ongoing analysis of accident and near-miss incidents via IPAF’s global reporting project, IPAF often finds that the underlying causes of accidents can be traced back to poor planning, inadequate risk assessment, and lack of understanding of the demands of the task or attempting the job using an incorrect machine or untrained operators and supervisors.

“Having looked at the data around accidents and near-misses over the past few years, we felt we needed to add a course that would address this specific issue to the globally recognized IPAF training suite," Parker says. 

Paul Roddis, IPAF’s training manager, says, “The new course is theory-based with an exam at the end. It is aimed at all those working for rental companies who need to determine which type of MEWP a client should hire from them for the work required, and anyone in any industry who wishes to gain the confidence and knowledge to make their own decisions about the type of MEWP to deploy for any task they are planning.”

All candidates must hold a valid PAL Card certifying successful prior completion of IPAF operator training, IPAF MEWPs for Managers course, or MEWPs for Supervisors qualification. The course duration is half a day and may be taken either at an IPAF-approved training center or online via eLearning, in which candidates work through the modules in their own time, at their own pace, and at a location of their choosing. All successful candidates will receive an IPAF certificate as evidence of training, and there is no expiration date on the certification. The course is offered initially in English, with other languages to follow this year.

“I urge anyone who plans, organizes, or oversees MEWP operations as part of their job to seriously consider undertaking this new course and to get in touch with their nearest IPAF training center to find out more," says Giles Councell, IPAF’s director of operations.

Information provided by IPAF and edited by Alexis Brumm.

Related
Ipaf Cap Course
IPAF Hosts Series of Virtual Workshops on Elevating Work Platforms
October 7, 2020
Toolbox Talk A3 En
Save a Life by Using an IPAF Toolbox Talk
August 24, 2020
Ipaf Good Practices Guide To M 11585796
IPAF Promotes Good Practice Guide for Management of MEWPs
July 22, 2014
Recommended
Getty Images 477089257
How Cyber Hygiene Can Prevent Threats
Cybersecurity threats are evolving and so should your information technology strategy.
April 1, 2021
Cameron Page Headshot
How the Change Order Process Holds Back Construction Companies
Learn how better change order communication is vital to helping construction companies thrive in the years ahead.
April 1, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
Latest
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
MC 25-4
Next Generation Manitou Rough Terrain Forklifts
These two models create a bridge between the indoor industrial style (ME/MI) and the true rough terrain forklifts (M series) in both size and performance.
March 29, 2021
Adobe Stock 228111495
Aerial Lift Industry on the Up and Up
The aerial lift industry has certainly transformed over the years, and though COVID might have slowed it down, there’s no stopping it from reaching new levels in 2021 and beyond.
March 28, 2021
Joe Kleiner
JLG Names New Regional VP for Eastern U.S., Canada
Joe Kleiner has been with JLG for eight years, starting off his career in the company’s sales trainee program
March 25, 2021
A Sinoboom scissor lift fitted with Discover batteries as standard
Sinoboom Extends Partnership with Discover Battery
Discover batteries will now be featured in Sinoboom boom and scissor lifts around the world
March 25, 2021
Merlo Roto R50 30 S Plus 10 20 1
What AMS-Merlo Thinks Telehandlers Can do for Rental
Two companies striving to produce high quality, safe, and innovative equipment, AMS-Merlo talks all things telehandler and the future of the aerial lift industry.
March 23, 2021
Denis Ashworth and Dan Kaplan
Powered Access Rental Industry Pays Tribute to Two Pioneers
Tributes have been paid to two access industry veterans after Dan Kaplan and Denis Ashworth both passed away recently.
March 23, 2021
Kolin Kirschenmann, new CEO of Sinoboom, had a long tenure at Caterpillar before he joined the MEWP manufacturer.
Sinoboom CEO Hopes to Elevate Excellence in the MEWP Market
The Chinese MEWP and access equipment manufacturer has only just entered the North American market, but new CEO Kolin Kirschenmann is ready to put customers first and make a lasting impression.
March 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 194045659
Aerial Lift Manufacturers are Setting the Standard in Safety
On top of proper training, aerial lift manufacturers have taken extra steps to promote safe practices and initiatives, while also working to make their equipment safer for jobsites.
March 21, 2021
A Ugusta Web10
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Heavy-Duty Internal Combustion Pneumatic Forklift Series
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group designs a new heavy-duty internal combustion pneumatic forklift series, featuring 22,000 to 40,000 pound capacity, a Cummins B4.5 Tier 4 Final diesel engine and a one-piece engine hood for simple access.
March 18, 2021
Dave Ritz
Hy-Brid Lifts Names Dave Ritz as New Director of Sales
Hy-Brid Lifts appoints Dave Ritz as director of sales to continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.
March 18, 2021
Thumbnail Image4
Avalanche Equipment Helps Grow Magni TH in Colorado
Magni Telescopic Handlers announces that Avalanche Equipment has become a Magni authorized dealer for the state of Colorado, helping grow the Magni brand in the mountain states.
March 18, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 1, 2021
Stabilization Kit
TVH Forklift Stabilization Kit
TVH in the Americas designs the Forklift Stabilization Kit which utilizes a variety of engineered plastic block options to handle various load capacities and specific working load limits.
March 18, 2021
Concerns about safety and a look at alternatives to ladders will continue a demand for MEWPs FIRST and ladders last.
ANSI Standards and Equipment Trends: A 2021 Outlook for the MEWP Industry
Members of the IPAF North America Council share their thoughts on the general outlook of the MEWP industry.
March 17, 2021
Building Angled Sm Edit
LGMG SR4069D Diesel Rough Terrain Scissor Lift
This machine features all of the required safety updates such as overload sensing, slope and tilt sensors, and a saloon-style entry door.
March 16, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
JLG's Rob Messina Talks Aerial Innovation, Safety
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm sits down with Rob Messina, senior vice president of product development and product management for JLG Industries' Access team.
March 16, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 15 151704
Fronteq FS0507T Crawler Scissor Lift
Fronteq launches the FS0507T crawler scissor lift, featuring an USA KDS Electric Driven Motor, USA Danss Pressure Sensor, and Folad Guardrails, which are suitable for transportation with height limitations.
March 15, 2021
21 007 We Rise Wrap Up 700
Skyjack Announces WE RISE Campaign Winners
The campaign aimed to motivate rental companies to submit their stories of positive contributions to the industry by offering up a first prize of a brand new SJ3219 DC scissor lift.
March 11, 2021
21 008 Wdg Vaccination Centre 700
Linamar Corporation, Skyjack Launch Canadian Vaccination Clinic
Longstanding Skyjack customer United Rentals has also partnered in the campaign to ensure materials needed to help make this location a success are readily available.
March 10, 2021
The RT4394
JLG Changes Nomenclature for Large Rough Terrain Scissor Lifts
The new names make it quick and easy for rental stores and operators to identify the equipment's height and width -- key specs that need to be considered when selecting one model versus another to meet jobsite needs.
March 10, 2021
A harness/lanyard does not prevent a fall, but rather stops the wearer from reaching the ground in the event a fall occurs.
What to Know and Do to Reduce Fall Risks on Construction Jobsites
The best line of defense against a fall-related fatality or injury is to take steps to prevent falls in the first place. When elimination of the risk isn’t possible, knowing how to reduce it is key.
March 9, 2021
Peter Douglas, CEO and managing director, IPAF
IPAF Summit to Focus on Sustainability, Digitization, and More
Free online event will focus on sustainability, digitization, and the challenges and opportunities facing powered access as the world emerges from the pandemic.
March 5, 2021
1614843680 Genie Lift Connect Telematics Diagnosis Lr
Genie Access Manager for Lift Connect Telematics
New Access Manager retrofits to Genie Lift Connect telematics solutions, allowing rental companies the option to remotely manage access to their fleet
March 4, 2021