IPAF Celebrates First Wave of UK MEWP Technician Apprentices

The Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access Technician apprenticeship forms part of IPAF’s Roadmap to Qualified MEWP Technician or Engineer Status, which meets growing demand in the hire and maintenance industry.

April 20, 2021
Alexis Brumm
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
Apprentices at NWSLC
Apprentices at NWSLC
IPAF
Ipaf Logo2

The first wave of apprentices on a new route to certifying specialist MEWP technicians have been celebrated by members of the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) as they left for North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) in the UK. 

The Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access Technician apprenticeship forms part of IPAF’s Roadmap to Qualified MEWP Technician or Engineer Status, which meets growing demand in the hire and maintenance industry. The first intake of eight apprentices—from Access Engineering, Versalift, Mainline Group, 1 Up Access, Horizon Platforms, CTE UK Ltd, Southern Platforms, and GT Access—was confirmed earlier this year, and a special welcome ceremony was organized for them on their first day at college. 

Richard Whiting, IPAF’s UK and Ireland market general manager, joined Peter Douglas, IPAF’s CEO and managing director, and senior college officials to wish the new apprentices well and to recognize their pioneering role as the first entrants to the three-year course, which will include a total of 10 weeks per year studying at the NWSLC campus.

Douglas said, “It’s fantastic to meet these apprentices just starting out on their road to becoming fully qualified engineers specializing in MEWPs. This is something our industry has been crying out for for a long time and is an excellent step both to recognizing and certifying existing talent, and attracting bright new people into a career in powered access."

Whiting, who led the development the IPAF Roadmap, said, “We congratulate this first cohort of apprentices and wish them every success over the next three years and beyond ... In terms of the apprenticeship itself, it is already proving very popular: Two further intakes are planned for Q4 2021, which means there are more than 30 apprentices already in [the] pipeline."

IPAF also thanked the members who supported the launch, including Spanset, Speedy Powered Access, Versalift, Niftylift, Skyjack, and GT Access. 

Katy Urwin, director for apprenticeships at NWSLC, said, “We are delighted to mark the launch of this new apprenticeship standard, which is critically important to the mechanical handling industry and marks a step change in the type and quality of skills delivery that businesses can expect. The apprenticeship has been specifically designed in collaboration with employers in the powered access space, and we are delighted to be one of the first colleges in the UK to roll it out from today."

Information provided by IPAF and edited by Alexis Brumm

Related
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
April 1, 2021
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course
April 1, 2021
Concerns about safety and a look at alternatives to ladders will continue a demand for MEWPs FIRST and ladders last.
ANSI Standards and Equipment Trends: A 2021 Outlook for the MEWP Industry
March 17, 2021
Toolbox Talk A3 En
Save a Life by Using an IPAF Toolbox Talk
August 24, 2020
Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces new lithium ion-powered SPX532 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces new lithium ion-powered SPX532 minicrane
With a 3.5-ton lifting capacity, and a vertical reach of 56 feet, the electric SPX532 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021
Latest
Sbr Keypad Web (1)
Sunbelt Rentals UK Partners with ZTR for Telematics Program
The access management software from ZTR will be applied to all of Sunbelt’s powered access fleet making it the first rental supplier in the UK to do this.
April 9, 2021
18 022 Construction Safety Week 3 (1)
Safety First: An OEM’s Perspective on Safety in Rental
Everyone within the rental ecosystem has a role to play when it comes to contributing to a safe work environment.
April 8, 2021
Angel Ibáñez, IPAF’s representative for MCWPs and related products
IPAF Extends Competent Assessed Person Program
IPAF’s CAP program has been adapted to meet demand from operatives in the MCWP and construction hoist sectors
April 7, 2021
Jlg Access Your World Virtual Event
JLG Launches 'Access Your World' Virtual Experience
The virtual jobsites feature JLG products and services across multiple applications and stages of construction.
April 7, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What's New with Magni America
Rental Editor Alexis Brumm speaks to Joe Leinwol, vice president of sales, and Gary Weisman, vice president of marketing and operations, at Magni America in this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line.
April 6, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 194045659
Aerial Lift Manufacturers are Setting the Standard in Safety
On top of proper training, aerial lift manufacturers have taken extra steps to promote safe practices and initiatives, while also working to make their equipment safer for jobsites.
March 21, 2021
Jlg 450 Aj Hc3 Boom Lift
JLG Adds 450AJ HC3 Hi-Capacity Boom Lift
Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-foot platform height and 25-feet of horizontal outreach.
April 1, 2021
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
The new app will be free to use and features a digital IPAF PAL Card, operator logbook, and operator safety guides.
April 1, 2021
Iapa 2021 Photo Winner
Industry Winners Celebrated in First-ever Digital IAPAS
More than 900 industry professionals from 66 different countries around the world joined the first-ever digital edition of the International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs).
April 1, 2021
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course
The new course demonstrates how to perform a site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job at hand.
April 1, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
MC 25-4
Next Generation Manitou Rough Terrain Forklifts
These two models create a bridge between the indoor industrial style (ME/MI) and the true rough terrain forklifts (M series) in both size and performance.
March 29, 2021
Adobe Stock 228111495
Aerial Lift Industry on the Up and Up
The aerial lift industry has certainly transformed over the years, and though COVID might have slowed it down, there’s no stopping it from reaching new levels in 2021 and beyond.
March 28, 2021
Joe Kleiner
JLG Names New Regional VP for Eastern U.S., Canada
Joe Kleiner has been with JLG for eight years, starting off his career in the company’s sales trainee program
March 25, 2021
A Sinoboom scissor lift fitted with Discover batteries as standard
Sinoboom Extends Partnership with Discover Battery
Discover batteries will now be featured in Sinoboom boom and scissor lifts around the world
March 25, 2021
Merlo Roto R50 30 S Plus 10 20 1
What AMS-Merlo Thinks Telehandlers Can do for Rental
Two companies striving to produce high quality, safe, and innovative equipment, AMS-Merlo talks all things telehandler and the future of the aerial lift industry.
March 23, 2021
Denis Ashworth and Dan Kaplan
Powered Access Rental Industry Pays Tribute to Two Pioneers
Tributes have been paid to two access industry veterans after Dan Kaplan and Denis Ashworth both passed away recently.
March 23, 2021
Kolin Kirschenmann, new CEO of Sinoboom, had a long tenure at Caterpillar before he joined the MEWP manufacturer.
Sinoboom CEO Hopes to Elevate Excellence in the MEWP Market
The Chinese MEWP and access equipment manufacturer has only just entered the North American market, but new CEO Kolin Kirschenmann is ready to put customers first and make a lasting impression.
March 22, 2021
A Ugusta Web10
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Heavy-Duty Internal Combustion Pneumatic Forklift Series
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group designs a new heavy-duty internal combustion pneumatic forklift series, featuring 22,000 to 40,000 pound capacity, a Cummins B4.5 Tier 4 Final diesel engine and a one-piece engine hood for simple access.
March 18, 2021
Dave Ritz
Hy-Brid Lifts Names Dave Ritz as New Director of Sales
Hy-Brid Lifts appoints Dave Ritz as director of sales to continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.
March 18, 2021
Thumbnail Image4
Avalanche Equipment Helps Grow Magni TH in Colorado
Magni Telescopic Handlers announces that Avalanche Equipment has become a Magni authorized dealer for the state of Colorado, helping grow the Magni brand in the mountain states.
March 18, 2021
Restraint Lanyard Bucket Truck
Malta Dynamics Develops New Adjustable Restraint Lanyards
Malta Dynamics announces the release of new adjustable restraint lanyards, featuring durable 1-inch polyester webbing with a tensile strength of 9,800 pounds.
March 18, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021