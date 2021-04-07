IPAF Extends Competent Assessed Person Program

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has adapted their Competent Assessed Person (CAP) program to suit those inspecting or maintaining mast-climbing work platforms (MCWPs) and construction hoists, including goods hoists, transport platform hoists, and passenger hoists.

IPAF’s Training Department worked to adapt the course in response to growing demand across the industry for a recognized program that certifies individuals as having the skills to inspect and examine the equipment as per the legal requirements of national and international safe-use standards.

Angel Ibáñez, IPAF’s representative for MCWPs and related products, said, “IPAF has worked to meet demand in our part of the access industry by modifying its well-recognized training for MEWP operators to certify operatives, installers, and demonstrators of MCWPs and construction hoists, so it makes complete sense for us to also create a version of the CAP assessment that is also tailored to these machines.

This program will be available via selected IPAF Training Centers in both English and Spanish.

Information provided by IPAF and edited by Alexis Brumm.