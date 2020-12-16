Stellar Industries Inc. Presents TM28 Tire Manipulator

The Stellar TM28 tire manipulator is the next evolution in mining tire service. By utilizing a forklift or loader as a tire handler, this new manipulator brings increased user efficiency and equipment value to the market.

The Stellar TM28 is available in either a long or short arm version. With a rated capacity of 28,000 pounds, the TM28 is equipped to handle large construction and mining equipment tires. Featuring 110-degree body rotation and 360-degree continuous rotating pads, the TM28 allows operators full control, increasing efficiency and productivity.

“Stellar Industries is the worldwide market leader in truck mounted tire manipulator machines and our customers have been asking us to enter the loader and forklift mounted space for some time,” said Tim Davison, sales and marketing manager at Stellar Industries. “It was important for us to make a product that could increase the productivity of our customer and not just create a product with the same value proposition as our competitors. We need to be able to give the customer more features, better performance and more value for their investment.”

There are many features to the TM28 that provides increased productivity for tire professionals, such as the optional side shift feature. This allows an operator to easily make small adjustments for better control over the tire.

The TM28 provides added versatility through its ability to attach and detach to equipment. By adding Stellar’s TM28 to existing equipment, professionals can increase equipment value by eliminating the need to buy dedicated equipment.

The features designed into the TM28 make it strong, robust and easy to use. The performance numbers speak for themselves but features like the accessory mounting rail and fall back protection with integral lock ring catcher truly make the operator's job easier and more productive. One of Stellar's core goals with every new product is to help the operator be more productive.