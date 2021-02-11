Oshkosh Corporation Invests in Microvast Battery Technologies

JLG Industries' parent company, Oshkosh Corporation invests in Microvast, a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty electric vehicles, advancing the development of industry-leading electrified solutions.

February 11, 2021
JLG Industries Inc.
Jlg All Electric Ae1932 Da Vinci Scissor Lift
JLG Industries, Inc.
Logo Jlg

JLG Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced a planned investment by parent company Oshkosh Corporation in Microvast, a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty electric vehicles. This new partnership, in combination with the company’s existing electrification supply chain partners, will continue to strengthen and advance the development of industry-leading electrified solutions across the JLG product line, including boom lifts, scissor lifts, low-level access lifts, vertical access lifts, stock and order picker lifts, towable lifts and telehandlers.

Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh executive vice president and president of JLG Industries, said, “JLG is focused on electrification and the delivery of sustainable technologies that are environmentally friendly without a compromise to performance. We believe advancing battery technology is crucial to striking this balance.”

JLG has been at the forefront of the industry’s movement toward electrification, having offered electric products since the mid-1990s when the company launched its first electric boom lift. Recent electric product introductions include the industry’s first all-electric scissor lift — the AE 1932 DaVinci model.

“Our new DaVinci all-electric lift represents the future of electrification — every component is optimized to deliver premium performance and value to the customer,” said Nerenhausen.

“Our strategic investment in Microvast is an excellent addition to Oshkosh’s electrification focus and established partnerships,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief operating officer. “These partnerships, combined with Oshkosh’s highly-capable product development team, support our expanding leadership with technology-enabled products across the markets we serve.”

Oshkosh agreed to make a $25 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, in Microvast, who announced a merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp. on Feb. 1, 2021. Oshkosh and Microvast also entered into a joint development agreement highlighting future battery collaboration and integration.         

Related
Jlg Battery Monitoring System Cmyk 2x3
JLG's Battery Monitoring System App
March 24, 2020
Jlg 1030 P
JLG 1030P Push-Around Lift
March 16, 2020
Jlg 460 Sj Cmyk 2x3
JLG 400 Series Hi-Capacity Boom Lifts
February 15, 2020
Jlg Video
JLG Continues Mission to Provide Safer Work at Height
March 12, 2019
Recommended
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Uri Award Image 8
JCB North America Recognized as United Rentals' 2020 Supplier of the Year
United Rentals has recognized JCB North America as 2020 Supplier of the Year for the second consecutive time based on outstanding value, timely delivery, product support, training and procurement excellence.
February 10, 2021
Latest
Genie S 60 J Telescopic Boom
Genie S-60 J Telescopic Boom Lift
16,650-lb. unit delivers an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lbs. with 6-ft. jib, a platform height of 60 ft. 10 in. and horizontal reach of 40 ft. 6 in.
February 28, 2020
Alimak Dub
Alimak Group Becomes IPAF's Fourth Sustaining Member
Sustaining Member is a new category of the IPAF membership designed to recognize and sustain IPAF’s strategic initiatives and overall contribution to improving safety and productivity in powered access worldwide.
February 3, 2021
Iapa & Summit Combined
IPAF Prepares for IPAF Summit and the International Awards for Powered Access
IPAF announced that the IPAF Summit and International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) will take place virtually on March 18, and will recognize members that raised money for various charities.
February 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 291632337
IPAF and SAIA Partner to Promote Powered Access Safety and Training
The agreement will also focus on joint promotion of standards, including the updated A92 Suite of Standards that went into effect in the U.S. in June 2020.
February 3, 2021
Rob Messina
JLG Industries Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product Development and Management
Rob Messina rejoins JLG Industries' Access team as senior vice president of product development and product management to carry out the Access Segment’s innovative product roadmap.
February 2, 2021
Pape Image
Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State
Magni Telescopic Handlers names Papé Material Handling a Magni authorized dealer, serving seven locations throughout Western Washington State.
February 1, 2021
Ed Burchett and Blake Barker will manage the Olathe, Kansas location.
Applied Machinery Sales Expands with Second Location in Kansas
Applied Machinery Sales opens a second location in Olathe, Kansas, offering the full line of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos.
January 28, 2021
Left to Right: Philippe Cohet, Uperio Group; Peter Jehle & Stephen Jehle, P&J Arcomet
Uperio Group Announces P&J Arcomet LLC Purchase
Uperio Group purchased P&J Arcomet LLC, a major player in the North American tower crane rental and services market, to fully consolidate the business in North America and leverage the company’s reputation for quality.
January 28, 2021
Fs76 Sigma Fritskrab Med Falcon Logo
Falcon Sigma Product Range of 13 to 27 Meter Models
Falcon Lifts A/S and USM ReRents designs a smaller product range, the Falcon Sigma, which are track-mounted and available with working heights of 13 to 27 Meters, as well as offered as hybrid or all-electric lithium battery powered lifts.
January 27, 2021
Events Skyworld
Skyjack Announces SKYWORLD Live Virtual Trade Show
The online event will launch a new Skyjack product each day, complete with in-depth product presentations and virtual walk-around videos.
January 26, 2021
The new Universal Charger can charge the 19C-1E electric mini excavator in 2 1/2 hours.
JCB Expands Electric Machine Offering for Zero-Emissions Operations
New additions to the company’s line of electric machines help customers stay productive while meeting sustainability initiatives.
January 26, 2021
Atlantic Pic1 A
Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah Named LiuGong NA Dealer
LiuGong North America announces that Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah will become a new dealer in the Miami area to pursue long-term plans of growth.
January 26, 2021
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
Magni TH 5,5.15
Magni TH Range Designed to Fulfill Expectations
Magni introduced the TH Range, a new design featuring a leveling system with +/- 8 degree adjustments, a Deutz engine, flow share management and other distinct qualities.
January 21, 2021
Riwal Jlg Ec520 Aj
Riwal Delivers 100 Percent Electric JLG EC Boom Lifts
Riwal delivers its first 100 percent electric JLG EC boom lifts, the JLG EC450AJ, with a working height of 15.77 meters, and the JLG EC520AJ with a working height of 18 meters.
January 21, 2021
Avant Apres Color Trim
Haulotte Updates Colors Signaling Graphic Coherence
Haulotte has implemented new colors; the yellow remains unchanged to provide cohesion, the usual light grey switches to a darker one to obtain a higher contrast, and all safety elements are now painted red for easy identification.
January 21, 2021
Z 45sub Img 0353 Lr
Terex Genie Z-45 Substation Utility Boom
Terex Utilities designed the new Genie Z-45 Substation Utility Boom (SUB) for substation work and other applications where an insulated device is needed, but use of traditional bucket trucks is prohibited due to size and maneuverability.
January 18, 2021
20933 50034
How to Decide Between an Articulated or Straight Boom Lift for Your Next Project
Each type of boom lift has their own unique attributes that make them better suited for different types of work. Do you know which one is right for your jobsite?
January 15, 2021
Sinoboom Blue & Graphite New Colors 2
Sinoboom Signals Growth with New Color Scheme
As the company expanded globally, Sinoboom reintroduced a blue product design for the European market in 2018, which was followed by favorable customer feedback.
January 14, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 06 At 1 23 08 Pm
Time Manufacturing Company Acquires Ruthmann
Time is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors.
January 14, 2021
Oz Lifting Products
OZ Lifting Products Wireless Builder’s Hoist
OZ Lifting Products LLC designs a 600 pound capacity, 115 volt single-phase powered wireless builder’s (wire rope) hoist, designed for use beyond the construction and building industries.
January 8, 2021
Core Electric Turret Attachment Studio 2 5ff626ff3a243
Toyota Material Handling New Core Electric Turret Forklift
Toyota Material Handling introduced the new Toyota Core Electric Turret Forklift, designed for versatile and efficient dock-to-stock operation to help customers maximize their storage capacity and efficiency with narrow-aisle precision and agility.
January 7, 2021
Marshall Shaver
Hy-Brid Lifts Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Hy-Brid Lifts announced Marshall Shaver, who will lead the sales and marketing team, growing the customer base and continuing to execute the company’s successful strategy, as new vice president of sales and marketing.
January 6, 2021
Jlg Da Vinci Ae1932 Scissor Lift
JLG Introduces DaVinci AE1932 All-Electric Scissor Lift
JLG Industries has developed the all-electric DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift, which features zero hydraulics to help eliminate jobsite leaks and zero emissions to help control jobsite pollution.
January 5, 2021