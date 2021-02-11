Oshkosh Corporation Invests in Microvast Battery Technologies

JLG Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced a planned investment by parent company Oshkosh Corporation in Microvast, a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty electric vehicles. This new partnership, in combination with the company’s existing electrification supply chain partners, will continue to strengthen and advance the development of industry-leading electrified solutions across the JLG product line, including boom lifts, scissor lifts, low-level access lifts, vertical access lifts, stock and order picker lifts, towable lifts and telehandlers.

Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh executive vice president and president of JLG Industries, said, “JLG is focused on electrification and the delivery of sustainable technologies that are environmentally friendly without a compromise to performance. We believe advancing battery technology is crucial to striking this balance.”

JLG has been at the forefront of the industry’s movement toward electrification, having offered electric products since the mid-1990s when the company launched its first electric boom lift. Recent electric product introductions include the industry’s first all-electric scissor lift — the AE 1932 DaVinci model.

“Our new DaVinci all-electric lift represents the future of electrification — every component is optimized to deliver premium performance and value to the customer,” said Nerenhausen.

“Our strategic investment in Microvast is an excellent addition to Oshkosh’s electrification focus and established partnerships,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief operating officer. “These partnerships, combined with Oshkosh’s highly-capable product development team, support our expanding leadership with technology-enabled products across the markets we serve.”

Oshkosh agreed to make a $25 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, in Microvast, who announced a merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp. on Feb. 1, 2021. Oshkosh and Microvast also entered into a joint development agreement highlighting future battery collaboration and integration.