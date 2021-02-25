JLG Industries Offers Live Technical Webinar Series

JLG Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, will be a conducting a live technical webinar on the JLG University website. The program will provide tips on conducting running system diagnostics on JLG equipment.

The individual episodes will be led by a JLG training department instructor and will span one to two hours. Each episode will include information on sensors, valves and control logic. The program is currently available for boom lift load sensing, scissor lift load sensing, hydrostatic drives, scissor lift charges, load stability indicators and ZF transmissions.

The program will be offered in-person or virtually on basic machine maintenance including tips for troubleshooting hydraulic and electrical functions.

Information provided by JLG Industries Inc. and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.