Linamar Corporation, Skyjack Launch Canadian Vaccination Clinic

Linamar Corporation and its Skyjack division are hosting one of three COVID-19 vaccination sites within the City of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, to ensure efficient vaccination of the community.

Opening on March 11, the site is one of two privately provided sites within Guelph, with the other being at the local university.

“When our parent company, Linamar, came to us with this opportunity, we knew we had the perfect space to support this initiative,” said Skyjack President Ken McDougall. “We typically host hundreds of customers throughout the year at our Customer Access Centre, and with travel restrictions, the space has gone largely underutilized in recent months.”

Longstanding Skyjack customer, United Rentals, has also partnered in the campaign to ensure materials that are needed to help make the location a success are readily available.

“Skyjack reached out to United Rentals about their equipment requirements to help make this vaccination site successful,” explains Scott Teron, district manager at United Rentals. “We were ready to help and are ensuring their team has all the equipment and solutions needed to transform their space into something that will benefit the whole community.”

Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz said, "I am just so proud of our Vaccination Clinic Team, made up of dedicated people from inside and outside of our company, for the work they have done to launch the clinic in just a few short weeks ... Vaccinating our entire population is the single most important factor towards getting back to a normal life, and we are proud to play a role in that in our community.”

