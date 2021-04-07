JLG Launches 'Access Your World' Virtual Experience

JLG Industries, an Oshkosh Corporation company, launched "Access Your World," an on-demand digital experience that shows how JLG is Elevating Access in the areas of productivity, safety, and technology through virtual jobsites. These jobsites feature JLG products and services across multiple applications and stages of construction.

In addition, the “Access Your World” event offers equipment owners and end-users the opportunity to view virtual walk-around videos, download product information and apps, view 3D hydraulic schematics, order parts, sign up for training, schedule meetings, and ask questions of JLG experts.

“Customer interaction has changed in the wake of COVID-19, driving us to think differently about our approach to marketing,” says Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing, JLG. “‘Access Your World’ is a unique, customer-focused virtual experience that allows visitors to explore and consume information about JLG products, services, and technologies however and wherever they prefer.”

Participants can also access resources like JLG’s #DirectAccess, JLG Financial, JLG Gear, and the JLG dealer locator. The interactive experience will evolve over the next six months to include additional jobsites that feature more for users to explore.

Register for JLG’s “Access Your World” experience today at JLG (virtualevents-hub.com).

Information provided by JLG Industries and edited by Alexis Brumm.