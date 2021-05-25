JLG Expands “Access Your World” Virtual Experience

The newest jobsite scenario brings visitors inside the stadium and features additional JLG products, services, and content to explore.

May 25, 2021
Alexis Brumm
JLG Industries Inc.
Jlg Access Your World Virtual Experience
Logo Jlg

 JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, has expanded its “Access Your World” virtual experience. The newest jobsite scenario brings visitors inside the stadium and features additional JLG products, services, and content to explore.

The initial launch focused on construction tasks on the outside of the stadium, such as site preparation and steel erection work, while the second environment focuses on truss, fit out, and finish work to showcase multiple stages of construction.

“The ‘Access Your World’ experience at its core is an educational site that allows visitors to experience JLG products in a variety of jobsite environments, enabling them to better understand specific applications and uses,” says Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing, JLG. “On-demand access provides visitors with the flexibility to attend, navigate, and absorb content at their own pace.”

In addition to featuring virtual jobsite scenarios, participants have access to a wide range of content from within the “Access Your World” experience, including walk-around videos, product spec sheets, brochures, and videos, and they can also connect to a variety JLG tools and services.

“Experiential marketing continues to accelerate,” says Stiansen. “While virtual experiences will not become a replacement for face-to-face events, they are here to stay and will continue to supplement more traditional methods of marketing, providing a wider range of ongoing customer touchpoints.”

Information provided by JLG and edited by Alexis Brumm.

