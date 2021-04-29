JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls

JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.

April 29, 2021
Alexis Brumm
JLG Industries Inc.
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
Logo Jlg

JLG Industries plans to participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, happening the week of May 3-7. This event is held each year to raise fall hazard awareness across the United States, giving companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls from height.

According to OSHA, a “Safety Stand-Down” is a voluntary event for employers to talk directly to employees about safety, such as educating on the serious dangers associated with falls, identifying risks on different types of jobsites, focusing on proactively preventing fall hazards, and reinforcing the importance of fall prevention behaviors.

This year, JLG will focus on promoting ladder and scaffolding replacement products like low-level access lifts that minimize falls when working at heights up to 20 feet. JLG will also highlight the latest safety enhancements to its boom and scissor lift lines.

“Historically, JLG has visited various jobsites across the country to deliver Safety Stand-Down content. However, COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety considerations, coupled with a change in the way our customers prefer to do business, have caused us to rethink our approach and forge a new path,” said Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing, JLG.

She continues, “To support this year’s event, we have developed a range of safety-focused content that will be made available across our social media channels and our online resource center, #DirectAccess. Individuals and organizations will have access to this content for consumption on-demand throughout the week, as well as thereafter to promote fall prevention well into the future.”

According to Stiansen, featured content will include daily “Safety Checks,” videos, articles,  and blog posts containing tips and information for improving safety at height.

Information provided by JLG and edited by Alexis Brumm.

Related
Jlg Remote Boom Control
Remote Boom Control Available on Select JLG Telehandlers
April 27, 2021
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Rob Messina of JLG
April 13, 2021
Recommended
Mechanizing with remote-controlled demolition machines offers significant growth potential: increased productivity opens up opportunities for more projects and better workforce utilization, while the machine’s capabilities offer the chance to expand into new applications.
Rise of the Demolition Machines
Remote-controlled machines provide an innovative mechanical solution, enabling contractors to continue moving forward despite ever-changing industry conditions
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021
Latest
Jlg 2733 Telehandler
JLG 2733 High-Capacity Telehandler
April 21, 2021
20210420 Image01 Thumb 600xauto 12815
Toyota Industries Corporation Launches ﻿Autonomous Vehicle Software Company
Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) will bundle their software development in autonomous vehicles (AVs), increase its global investments, and establish a new company called T-Hive B.V.
April 21, 2021
21 009 The Flight Hangar 700
Skyjack, Cooper Equipment Help Repair Damaged Museum
The Hangar Flight Museum, dedicated to promoting the evolution of flight, is being repaired with the help of an SJ63 AJ articulating boom.
April 20, 2021
Apprentices At Nwslc Edited
IPAF Celebrates First Wave of UK MEWP Technician Apprentices
The Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access Technician apprenticeship forms part of IPAF’s Roadmap to Qualified MEWP Technician or Engineer Status, which meets growing demand in the hire and maintenance industry.
April 20, 2021
Jlg Logo
JLG Announces Plans to Miss bauma 2022
JLG will take the opportunity to feature their solutions in other ways and evolve their line of low-level access solutions, as well as their electrified and sustainable technologies.
April 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (15)
April 2021 Issue of Rental Addresses Aerial Lift Industry
The April issue features our annual "Aerial Industry Report," as well as an inside scoop into safety initiatives and products from aerial lift manufacturers across the industry.
April 16, 2021
Lithium Ion Batteries (1)
How Lithium-Ion Battery Trends are Impacting Aerial Lifts
Amongst the electrification of equipment, Snorkel has developed lithium-ion solutions that offer a real alternative to diesel and place them at the forefront of the battery boom.
April 14, 2021
Sbr Keypad Web (1)
Sunbelt Rentals UK Partners with ZTR for Telematics Program
The access management software from ZTR will be applied to all of Sunbelt’s powered access fleet making it the first rental supplier in the UK to do this.
April 9, 2021
18 022 Construction Safety Week 3 (1)
Safety First: An OEM’s Perspective on Safety in Rental
Everyone within the rental ecosystem has a role to play when it comes to contributing to a safe work environment.
April 8, 2021
Angel Ibáñez, IPAF’s representative for MCWPs and related products
IPAF Extends Competent Assessed Person Program
IPAF’s CAP program has been adapted to meet demand from operatives in the MCWP and construction hoist sectors
April 7, 2021
Jlg Access Your World Virtual Event
JLG Launches 'Access Your World' Virtual Experience
The virtual jobsites feature JLG products and services across multiple applications and stages of construction.
April 7, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What's New with Magni America
Rental Editor Alexis Brumm speaks to Joe Leinwol, vice president of sales, and Gary Weisman, vice president of marketing and operations, at Magni America in this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line.
April 6, 2021
Ahern Denmark As Is The Official Distributor For Snorkel, And Other Complementary Brands In Denmark
Ahern International Acquires Danish Distributor
Ahern International, the global distribution network owned by Don F. Ahern, expanded into Denmark with the acquisition of KH Lift ApS.
April 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 194045659
Aerial Lift Manufacturers are Setting the Standard in Safety
On top of proper training, aerial lift manufacturers have taken extra steps to promote safe practices and initiatives, while also working to make their equipment safer for jobsites.
March 21, 2021
Jlg 450 Aj Hc3 Boom Lift
JLG Adds 450AJ HC3 Hi-Capacity Boom Lift
Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-foot platform height and 25-feet of horizontal outreach.
April 1, 2021
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
The new app will be free to use and features a digital IPAF PAL Card, operator logbook, and operator safety guides.
April 1, 2021
Iapa 2021 Photo Winner
Industry Winners Celebrated in First-ever Digital IAPAS
More than 900 industry professionals from 66 different countries around the world joined the first-ever digital edition of the International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs).
April 1, 2021
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course
The new course demonstrates how to perform a site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job at hand.
April 1, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
MC 25-4
Next Generation Manitou Rough Terrain Forklifts
These two models create a bridge between the indoor industrial style (ME/MI) and the true rough terrain forklifts (M series) in both size and performance.
March 29, 2021
Adobe Stock 228111495
Aerial Lift Industry on the Up and Up
The aerial lift industry has certainly transformed over the years, and though COVID might have slowed it down, there’s no stopping it from reaching new levels in 2021 and beyond.
March 28, 2021
Joe Kleiner
JLG Names New Regional VP for Eastern U.S., Canada
Joe Kleiner has been with JLG for eight years, starting off his career in the company’s sales trainee program
March 25, 2021
A Sinoboom scissor lift fitted with Discover batteries as standard
Sinoboom Extends Partnership with Discover Battery
Discover batteries will now be featured in Sinoboom boom and scissor lifts around the world
March 25, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021