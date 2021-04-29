JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls

JLG Industries plans to participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, happening the week of May 3-7. This event is held each year to raise fall hazard awareness across the United States, giving companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls from height.

According to OSHA, a “Safety Stand-Down” is a voluntary event for employers to talk directly to employees about safety, such as educating on the serious dangers associated with falls, identifying risks on different types of jobsites, focusing on proactively preventing fall hazards, and reinforcing the importance of fall prevention behaviors.

This year, JLG will focus on promoting ladder and scaffolding replacement products like low-level access lifts that minimize falls when working at heights up to 20 feet. JLG will also highlight the latest safety enhancements to its boom and scissor lift lines.

“Historically, JLG has visited various jobsites across the country to deliver Safety Stand-Down content. However, COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety considerations, coupled with a change in the way our customers prefer to do business, have caused us to rethink our approach and forge a new path,” said Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing, JLG.

She continues, “To support this year’s event, we have developed a range of safety-focused content that will be made available across our social media channels and our online resource center, #DirectAccess. Individuals and organizations will have access to this content for consumption on-demand throughout the week, as well as thereafter to promote fall prevention well into the future.”

According to Stiansen, featured content will include daily “Safety Checks,” videos, articles, and blog posts containing tips and information for improving safety at height.

Information provided by JLG and edited by Alexis Brumm.