Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free

In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.

April 26, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Genie - Terex AWP
Genie Certificate Photo
Genieblublk 10643871

Each year during the first week of May, OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down week raises fall hazard awareness across the country in an effort to end fall fatalities and injuries on construction sites. During Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) are used to perform work at height.

To help contractors and sub-contractors become safety advocates in their organization and ensure they are in compliance with applicable safety standards, the Genie Lift Pro Online MEWP Supervisor Training Course meets all of the requirements set forth in the new standards for all brands of MEWPs. 

“In the new ANSI A92.22 Safe Use and A92.24 Training standards, there is a new requirement that states that anyone who directly supervises a MEWP operator must also be trained,” say Scott Owyen, Genie training director. “In keeping with our legacy of providing the highest level of support to our customers and the operators who use our equipment, our goal with this new course is to get jobsite supervisors up-to-speed with the new standards efficiently and effectively, while continuing to promote safety and the development of the proper mindset to safely operate MEWPs in today’s busy work environment.”

The course takes two hours to complete and covers:

  • MEWP classifications, features, and applications to assist with the proper selection of the correct MEWP for the work to be performed;
  • The responsibilities of all parties involved with the operation of MEWPS;
  • The rules, regulations, and standards that apply to MEWPs, including the provisions for safe use as defined in ANSI A92.22, training and familiarization, and the work being performed;
  • Potential hazards associated with the use of MEWPs and the means to protect against, eliminate, or mitigate identified hazards;
  • The requirement for operators to read and understand the appropriate operator’s manual prior to using a MEWP and knowledge that the manual must be properly stored in the weather-resistant compartment on the platform when not in use by the operator.

A final exam is included and allows the individual to print out a certificate upon successful completion. The certificate is then signed by the supervisor’s employer as verification of course completion.

To access the MEWP Supervisor Training Course, and for additional safety resources from Genie, visit https://info.genielift.com/safetyweek21pr.

Information provided by Genie and edited by Alexis Brumm.

Related
Genie S 60 J Telescopic Boom
Genie S-60 J Telescopic Boom Lift
February 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Genie is Adapting Lift Equipment Products to New ANSI Standards
February 12, 2020
Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image (8)
Bipartisan Solutions to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure
The Problem Solvers Caucus released a new report of bipartisan policy recommendations to build a strong, successful 21st Century infrastructure network for America.
April 26, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
How Proper Fleet Telematics Installations Make a Difference on Site
Tips to quickly install fleet telematics so you can get back to your work without delay.
March 29, 2021
Latest
21 009 The Flight Hangar 700
Skyjack, Cooper Equipment Help Repair Damaged Museum
The Hangar Flight Museum, dedicated to promoting the evolution of flight, is being repaired with the help of an SJ63 AJ articulating boom.
April 20, 2021
Apprentices At Nwslc Edited
IPAF Celebrates First Wave of UK MEWP Technician Apprentices
The Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access Technician apprenticeship forms part of IPAF’s Roadmap to Qualified MEWP Technician or Engineer Status, which meets growing demand in the hire and maintenance industry.
April 20, 2021
Jlg Logo
JLG Announces Plans to Miss bauma 2022
JLG will take the opportunity to feature their solutions in other ways and evolve their line of low-level access solutions, as well as their electrified and sustainable technologies.
April 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (15)
April 2021 Issue of Rental Addresses Aerial Lift Industry
The April issue features our annual "Aerial Industry Report," as well as an inside scoop into safety initiatives and products from aerial lift manufacturers across the industry.
April 16, 2021
Lithium Ion Batteries (1)
How Lithium-Ion Battery Trends are Impacting Aerial Lifts
Amongst the electrification of equipment, Snorkel has developed lithium-ion solutions that offer a real alternative to diesel and place them at the forefront of the battery boom.
April 14, 2021
Sbr Keypad Web (1)
Sunbelt Rentals UK Partners with ZTR for Telematics Program
The access management software from ZTR will be applied to all of Sunbelt’s powered access fleet making it the first rental supplier in the UK to do this.
April 9, 2021
18 022 Construction Safety Week 3 (1)
Safety First: An OEM’s Perspective on Safety in Rental
Everyone within the rental ecosystem has a role to play when it comes to contributing to a safe work environment.
April 8, 2021
Angel Ibáñez, IPAF’s representative for MCWPs and related products
IPAF Extends Competent Assessed Person Program
IPAF’s CAP program has been adapted to meet demand from operatives in the MCWP and construction hoist sectors
April 7, 2021
Jlg Access Your World Virtual Event
JLG Launches 'Access Your World' Virtual Experience
The virtual jobsites feature JLG products and services across multiple applications and stages of construction.
April 7, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What's New with Magni America
Rental Editor Alexis Brumm speaks to Joe Leinwol, vice president of sales, and Gary Weisman, vice president of marketing and operations, at Magni America in this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line.
April 6, 2021
Ahern Denmark As Is The Official Distributor For Snorkel, And Other Complementary Brands In Denmark
Ahern International Acquires Danish Distributor
Ahern International, the global distribution network owned by Don F. Ahern, expanded into Denmark with the acquisition of KH Lift ApS.
April 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 194045659
Aerial Lift Manufacturers are Setting the Standard in Safety
On top of proper training, aerial lift manufacturers have taken extra steps to promote safe practices and initiatives, while also working to make their equipment safer for jobsites.
March 21, 2021
Jlg 450 Aj Hc3 Boom Lift
JLG Adds 450AJ HC3 Hi-Capacity Boom Lift
Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-foot platform height and 25-feet of horizontal outreach.
April 1, 2021
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
The new app will be free to use and features a digital IPAF PAL Card, operator logbook, and operator safety guides.
April 1, 2021
Iapa 2021 Photo Winner
Industry Winners Celebrated in First-ever Digital IAPAS
More than 900 industry professionals from 66 different countries around the world joined the first-ever digital edition of the International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs).
April 1, 2021
Correct Mewp Selection Aa Poster
IPAF Launches MEWP Training Course
The new course demonstrates how to perform a site assessment and select the correct mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) to carry out the job at hand.
April 1, 2021
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
Telematics-based Fleet Management Is the New Normal for Aerial Equipment
By fine tuning the data into workable amounts, aerial equipment fleet managers can easily use telematics to enhance their daily operations.
March 31, 2021
MC 25-4
Next Generation Manitou Rough Terrain Forklifts
These two models create a bridge between the indoor industrial style (ME/MI) and the true rough terrain forklifts (M series) in both size and performance.
March 29, 2021
Adobe Stock 228111495
Aerial Lift Industry on the Up and Up
The aerial lift industry has certainly transformed over the years, and though COVID might have slowed it down, there’s no stopping it from reaching new levels in 2021 and beyond.
March 28, 2021
Joe Kleiner
JLG Names New Regional VP for Eastern U.S., Canada
Joe Kleiner has been with JLG for eight years, starting off his career in the company’s sales trainee program
March 25, 2021
A Sinoboom scissor lift fitted with Discover batteries as standard
Sinoboom Extends Partnership with Discover Battery
Discover batteries will now be featured in Sinoboom boom and scissor lifts around the world
March 25, 2021
Merlo Roto R50 30 S Plus 10 20 1
What AMS-Merlo Thinks Telehandlers Can do for Rental
Two companies striving to produce high quality, safe, and innovative equipment, AMS-Merlo talks all things telehandler and the future of the aerial lift industry.
March 23, 2021
Denis Ashworth and Dan Kaplan
Powered Access Rental Industry Pays Tribute to Two Pioneers
Tributes have been paid to two access industry veterans after Dan Kaplan and Denis Ashworth both passed away recently.
March 23, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021