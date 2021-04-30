Skyjack Announces Used Equipment Platform

The website is the first OEM online auction site of its kind and features Skyjack equipment alongside some of the industry’s other well-known brands at attractive rates.

April 30, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Skyjack
21 010 Used Equipment
Skyjack 10835719

Linamar Corporation’s Skyjack division launched a used equipment website that is the first OEM online auction site of its kind and features Skyjack equipment alongside some of the industry’s other well-known brands at attractive rates.

“Our team has translated our overall philosophy of simple reliability into the used equipment market through this new website,” says Joel Robinson, managing director of financial services, Skyjack. “Simplifying buying decisions and the process to purchase used equipment, we’re really excited to give our buyers easy access to the most reliable used equipment around.”

In addition to simplifying the online portion of buying used equipment, Skyjack also expanded its holding yard footprint from five locations to 25 locations across North America. For potential buyers, this means purchasing equipment that’s familiar with the same climate and lower freight fees.

“With our advanced filter tool, potential buyers can select their location and find the equipment that’s closest to them,” Robinson says. “And, of course, if someone has a brand preference or is looking for a specific working height, they can narrow their search down using our filter bar.”

Potential buyers can view inspection reports, pictures, and place bids online 24/7 from anywhere with an internet connection. Every piece of equipment promoted includes a comprehensive inspection report, including pictures, to give a thorough impression of the state of the equipment.

“It’s vital for buyers to have confidence that equipment on our site is in the condition it’s stated in, which is why we offer such a comprehensive inspection report,” says Erik Sanzotti, used equipment sales, Skyjack. “Only by providing potential buyers with the most complete information possible can they confidently – and accurately – bid on a product without kicking the tires themselves.”

Information provided by Skyjack and edited by Alexis Brumm.

