IPAF Hires New Role for Development of Rental Standard

Martin Wraith has been recruited to a new role to oversee the development, implementation, and ongoing audit of the IPAF Rental+ standard for hire members.

August 18, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
Martin Wraith
Martin Wraith
Martin Wraith has a new role with the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) to oversee the development, implementation, and ongoing audit of the IPAF Rental+ standard for hire members.

IPAF Rental+ is the standard for quality and safety in the MEWP rental industry. The IPAF UK Country and Irish councils have both mandated that all new and existing hire/rental company members should be audited to meet the required standard as a condition of continuing membership. IPAF rental member companies are annually assessed against the minimum requirements, which includes Safety Systems in Procurement (SSIP) accreditation alongside IPAF criteria to improve industry safety.

Wraith reports to Giles Councell, director of operations, and took up post as of Aug. 9. He is well known in the powered access industry in the UK, having served as an IPAF auditor for a number of years and also being a qualified IPAF senior instructor. He has helped to develop and implement training, hosted IPAF safety and training webinars, and delivered IPAF professional development seminars (PDS) in the UK and overseas.  

Councell said, “I am delighted to be able to announce this vital new position in the IPAF operations team, and we have found the ideal candidate in Martin to head up this important function. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the powered access industry and a strong passion for IPAF’s purpose and objectives. All of us at IPAF wish him every success in his new role with us.

“Martin has all the right skills and expertise required to fulfil this role with assurance, and I am sure our members will have every confidence in him as he looks to lead the IPAF Rental+ scheme in the UK, as well as developing engagement and awareness among powered access end-users and IPAF members outside the UK. There is growing interest in IPAF Rental+ in Germany, the U.S., and the Middle East.”

Wraith says, “I have long had a close association in a variety of roles with IPAF and have supported the federation at events around the world, developing training, giving presentations online and in person, delivering the audit program of IPAF training centers and instructors, and as a qualified IPAF instructor in my own right. When this new role within IPAF was advertised, I knew it represented a really interesting challenge and felt it would be a great fit for me.

“I really look forward to this next chapter of my career and can’t wait to get out and about meeting members, helping them fulfil and maintain the requirements of the IPAF Rental+ audit, and expanding awareness and engagement with the standard both in the UK and further afield."

Information provided by IPAF and edited by Alexis Sheprak.

