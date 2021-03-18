Hy-Brid Lifts Names Dave Ritz as New Director of Sales

Hy-Brid Lifts appoints Dave Ritz as director of sales to continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.

March 18, 2021
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC
Dave Ritz
Dave Ritz
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC.
Hy Brid Lifts Logo

Hy-Brid Lifts, an industry leader in aerial lift equipment, announced Dave Ritz as director of sales covering the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada. Ritz’s responsibilities will be to provide customer support as well as continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts. 

“I’ve been following Hy-Brid Lifts’ product progression since my time at Volvo Rents when one of our franchises bought some early units for their rental fleet,” said Ritz. “The uniqueness of their small footprint, light weight and low step-in height are a great fit for supporting ‘ladders last’ safety initiatives. I am eager to begin supporting Hy-Brid Lifts’ existing loyal customer base while continuing to grow our market penetration.”

Ritz brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his new role, most recently as sales manager of key accounts at Wacker Neuson. During his time at Wacker Neuson, Ritz worked with national accounts to build and nurture strong relationships, as well as helped to ensure products and support met the rigorous standards of the company’s largest customers.

“We are thrilled to have Dave join the Hy-Brid Lifts team,” said Marshall Shaver, Custom Equipment LLC vice president of sales and marketing. “He will work directly with our dealer network to strengthen our ability to serve our customers. Dave brings a wealth of rental industry knowledge and operational experience that will bring great value to our customers. Dave is a valuable addition to the team, and we look forward to the contributions that he will provide for our company’s continued growth.”  

